Epson Robots Named One of the Fifty Leading Robotics Companies of the Year by Robotics Business Review

Companies were evaluated on novel technology, understanding of customer needs, and on ecosystems of developers and integrators. Other factors for success included investor support, components that are improving in capability and price, and a growing market that has room for competition.

"End users expect systems that can perceive their surrounding, maneuver in dynamic environments, and interact with objects and one another, for greater efficiency and productivity," said Eugene Demaitre, senior editor at Robotics Business Review. "Epson has a proven track record in all of the above, so it's no surprise they made the RBR50 list again this year."

"Robotics Business Review delivers insightful and actionable business intelligence to a global robotics audience," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "We strive to offer the most innovative and highest quality robotics solutions along with excellent customer service, and are delighted to be part of the RBR50 leading robotics company list."

About RBR50

For seven years, the RBR50 list has been one of the most prestigious collections of industry leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems. We've researched multiple companies and their applications, reviewed numerous submissions, and identified this year's top 50 companies worth following. https://www.roboticsbusinessreview.com/download/2018-rbr50-lists-leading-robotics-companies-year/

Recently introduced innovative solutions from Epson Robots include the Flexion™ N-Series 6-Axis robot with the world's first patented folding arm design that is changing the scope of robot-based automation, and the Synthis T3 All-in-One SCARA Robot which comes with a built-in controller, a new technology feature that helps reduce space requirements and simplify setup.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 65,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

