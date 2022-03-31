Epson Robots to Demonstrate All-in-One Automation Solutions at ATX West 2022

Experience Live Robot Demos Showcasing How to Simplify Automation

Applications in High-Quality and High-Performance Environments

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at ATX West, the leading annual automation technology show, in booth #4420.







What: As labor shortages and costs increase, the demand for automation continues to rise across manufacturers. To meet the needs of both new entrants and seasoned experts seeking easy-to-use automation tools that are fast to integrate, Epson will be showcasing its lineup of simplified automation solutions that help meet production demands at an exceptional value. ATX West attendees will have an opportunity to see Epson's All-in-One SCARA robots, 6-Axis robots, and integrated IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding System. Live Epson booth demos will include:









– This interactive demo allows attendees to experience how quick it is to setup and configure new parts with the IntelliFlex Parts Feeding System . The smart singulation solution includes a point and click interface and an intelligent auto tuning feature for new parts set up. Powered by Epson Robots, IntelliFlex Software and Epson Vision Guide, this fully integrated system enables setup of the robot, vision system and parts feeder in a matter of hours. The lineup includes four feeders (IntelliFlex 80, 240, 380, and 530) which can handle a wide variety of parts ranging from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations.The IntelliFlex Feeding System works with the entire range of Epson SCARA and 6-Axis robots. The IntelliFlex demo also features the award-winning T-Series All-in-One SCARA robot , which come with the intuitive Epson RC+® development software for fast, easy integration, built-in controller, powered hand I/O, and can run on 110 or 220V. With a reach of up to 600mm and 3kg and 6kg payloads, the ultra-low-cost T-Series SCARA robots are available starting at $7,895.

No-Code Industrial Automation Robot Programming – Epson will demonstrate its no-code, easy-to-use Epson RC+ Express visual development software. Featuring a simple, visual-based teaching environment, Epson RC+ Express is ideal for new users to implement industrial robot solutions quickly and easily, including common pick-and-place, palletizing and depalletizing applications.



Simple Pick and Place Assembly – The latest VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot will be shown in a simple pick and place operation illustrating how it can handle larger end-of-arm tooling for dual pick applications. Whether loading and unloading, packaging or parts assembly, this full-featured performer offers the perfect solution for simple parts transfer automation. With a reach of 900 mm and payload of up to 6kg, it contains a space-saving, built-in controller, a simplified cabling design making end-of-arm tooling easier than ever, and optional pre-engineered cable mounting brackets. Now also available in a Cleanroom (ISO 4) model, the VT6L doesn't require a battery for the encoder, minimizing downtime and reducing total cost of ownership, delivers the powerful Epson RC+ software, giving users the required tools to quickly build even the most complex automation systems, and offers easy integration tools such as Vision Guide and the IntelliFlex Flexible Feeding System.











Additionally, an Epson partner will be showcasing Epson solutions in their booth. Demos will include:



Automationnth (Booth #4424) High Precision Assembly with Epson Robots and FLEXBASE Modular Platform – Automationnth will showcase two live demos highlighting Epson Robots in its booth. The Epson SCARA G1-171C robot will demo a high precision application used to align and insert extremely small components for assembly. The Epson VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot will be showcased in an Automationnth FLEXBASE, a configurable, modular platform that delivers a new level of flexibility and cost efficiency in automated manufacturing.

When: ATX West will take place Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT







Where: Anaheim Convention Center, located in Anaheim Calif; Epson booth #4420







Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com



About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

