Epson Robots to Showcase Innovative Automation Solutions at ATX West 2024

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its high performance SCARA robots and automation solutions at ATX West, the leading annual automation technology show, in booth #4432.

What: Built on four decades of expertise, Epson remains dedicated to delivering automation solutions to meet the growing demand for unique high-end automation across various industries – including medical device, packaging, electronics and consumer electronics markets. Epson Robots offers an extensive lineup to help manufacturers achieve higher throughput, improved quality and safer working environments. At ATX West, Epson will demonstrate its high-speed, high-precision robots, including:

Compact, High-Precision SCARA Robots – As part of the GX-Series lineup, the GX4 robot is equipped with Epson's patented GYROPLUS ® vibration reduction technology and RC700E controller with integrated SafeSense TM technology, to accomplish the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision to support higher throughput needs for high-precision applications. The GX4 offers multiple arm configurations, a reach of up to 350mm, and can handle payloads up to 4 kg from a small form factor. The demo will illustrate how the G1 Mini SCARA and GX4, with SafeSense technology, can achieve superior assembly and speed for repeatability to handle medical syringes and needles. Vision Guidance, integrated in Epson RC+ ® Industrial Automation Development Software, will present guidance and quality inspection of the needles' coating.





– The RS4 robot uses a unique design to improve both work envelope usage and cycle throughput. This demo will showcase the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System with Epson RS-Series SCARA robots. Featuring dual IntelliFlex 240 parts feeders, this system demonstrates a pick and place operation with multiple feeders and multiple components per feeder, illustrating the ultimate in flexibility of the system. The IntelliFlex lineup has four feeder sizes and can handle a variety of parts from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations. Advanced Robotic Programming Software – Easy to learn, Epson RC+ Industrial Automation Development Software features a comprehensive suite of advanced tools, such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Parts Feeding, and more.

When: ATX West will take place February 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and February 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

Where: Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.; Epson booth #4432

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet new automation advancements and factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

