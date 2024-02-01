Epson Robots to Showcase Innovative Automation Solutions at ATX West 2024

News provided by

Epson America, Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its high performance SCARA robots and automation solutions at ATX West, the leading annual automation technology show, in booth #4432.

Continue Reading

What: Built on four decades of expertise, Epson remains dedicated to delivering automation solutions to meet the growing demand for unique high-end automation across various industries – including medical device, packaging, electronics and consumer electronics markets. Epson Robots offers an extensive lineup to help manufacturers achieve higher throughput, improved quality and safer working environments. At ATX West, Epson will demonstrate its high-speed, high-precision robots, including:

  • Compact, High-Precision SCARA Robots – As part of the GX-Series lineup, the GX4 robot is equipped with Epson's patented GYROPLUS® vibration reduction technology and RC700E controller with integrated SafeSenseTM technology, to accomplish the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision to support higher throughput needs for high-precision applications. The GX4 offers multiple arm configurations, a reach of up to 350mm, and can handle payloads up to 4 kg from a small form factor. The demo will illustrate how the G1 Mini SCARA and GX4, with SafeSense technology, can achieve superior assembly and speed for repeatability to handle medical syringes and needles. Vision Guidance, integrated in Epson RC+® Industrial Automation Development Software, will present guidance and quality inspection of the needles' coating.

  • High-Performance Parts-Feeding Solution – The RS4 robot uses a unique design to improve both work envelope usage and cycle throughput. This demo will showcase the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System with Epson RS-Series SCARA robots. Featuring dual IntelliFlex 240 parts feeders, this system demonstrates a pick and place operation with multiple feeders and multiple components per feeder, illustrating the ultimate in flexibility of the system. The IntelliFlex lineup has four feeder sizes and can handle a variety of parts from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations.

  • Advanced Robotic Programming Software – Easy to learn, Epson RC+ Industrial Automation Development Software features a comprehensive suite of advanced tools, such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Parts Feeding, and more.

When: ATX West will take place February 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and February 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

Where: Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.; Epson booth #4432

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet new automation advancements and factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson Robots
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and GYROPLUS are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex and SafeSense are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Also from this source

Epson to Bring the Retail Store to Life with Solutions Designed to Optimize and Modernize Businesses at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show

Epson to Bring the Retail Store to Life with Solutions Designed to Optimize and Modernize Businesses at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show

Epson will be showcasing its wide variety of technology solutions for retail businesses at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 14-16 in New York...
Epson's Latest High-Power-Density GX-B Series SCARA Robots Designed to Revolutionize Automation Now Available

Epson's Latest High-Power-Density GX-B Series SCARA Robots Designed to Revolutionize Automation Now Available

The new Epson Robots GX-B Series SCARA robots models engineered to help users develop powerful automation solutions easily, are now available. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.