Epson Rocks Retro Trends for the Upcoming Back-to-School Season

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From fashion styles to television revivals, old school trends always make a comeback. As students get ready to head back to school, it's time for parents to reminisce about the fun and excitement of back-to-school shopping while sharing special moments with their kids at the end of summer break. Epson is rocking with the retro resurgence and encouraging families to prep for the upcoming school year by bringing back physical learning tools and 'totally awesome' customized supplies. EcoTank® cartridge-free printers are engineered to be a convenient, reliable solution to shake off summer brain by printing a ridiculous amount of colorful educational materials, and all hassle-free.

"While young learners enjoy the summer playing and spending time with family, it's important to nurture the lifelong skills needed to be successful in school. In preparing for the new school year, these tools can be supplemented in colorful and playful ways," shared life coach Boonie Sripom, MA. "As a mental health-informed coach, with experience in elementary school counseling and child development, I support my clients with relaxing coloring printables and other mindful practices. Coloring activities help alleviate stress, increase focus and improve fine motor skills–all important building blocks for increased autonomy and academic success."

"Epson understands that sudden changes to a young person's daily routine can bring about stress and anxiety," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "From reading logs and homework trackers to stickers, decorations and labels, families can make the summer to school transition less daunting and more 'chill' by creating and printing personalized academic assets to help children get back into a school mindset."

An easy-to-use tool that can help produce these colorful materials is a Supertank printer like the Epson EcoTank® ET-2850. Families can easily print an assortment of scholarly activities without the worry of running out of ink with its high-capacity, easily refillable ink tanks. From printing educational activities to first day of school vision boards, the ET-2850 equips families to prepare for the new school-year together without having to spend a significant amount of money on expensive ink cartridges. You can save up to 90 percent with replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges1 and additional productivity features like auto-duplex printing, a high-resolution flatbed scanner, hands-free voice-activated printing,2 and wireless connectivity to easily print from smart devices,3 it's the perfect printer for making this school year 'totally radical.'

Epson offers a variety of 'fresh' educational printables that can be used for practice lessons as well as 'snazzy' colorful first and last day of school sheets that can be customized for families to commemorate the joyous occasion. Users can even print out their very own "Ink-redible Buddies" to decorate everything from binders and folders to pencil boxes and lunch bags. Students can also help the ink buddies complete numerous learning tasks, such as finding their way through a maze to school or counting all the school supplies. These printables and activities are available online here: https://news.epson.com/media-center/retail-supertank-printers/printables.

Back-to-School Promos

For a limited time, Epson is offering discount pricing on select EcoTank printers through the Epson e-store and select retailers4 to help families prepare for the back-to-school season. Links to find retail availability can be found below4:

About Epson

