Epson Signs HPE Automation as an AutomateFirst Platinum Partner

Epson and HPE Automation's Strategic Partnership will Expand Automation Solution Offerings to Florida, Southeast Georgia and Caribbeans Regions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced HPE Automation, a leading automation distributor in Florida, has joined as an AutomateFirstSM Platinum Partner. HPE Automation's technical knowledge and engineering expertise combined with Epson's robot technology helps provide customers in the Southeast region with best-in-class automation solutions for those seeking to integrate or enhance automation processes.

"The partnership with Epson is a perfect fit and underscores our commitment to delivering the most innovative and efficient automation solutions," said Eric Hord, CEO and co-owner, HPE Automation. "This collaboration expands our offerings and provides access to an extensive lineup of over 300 additional SCARA and 6-Axis robot models to our network in Florida, Southeast Georgia, the Caribbeans, and more."

HPE Automation is offering the complete lineup of Epson's award-winning robots, including the extensive SCARA portfolio, 6-Axis and All-in-One robots, as well as software solutions. Whether looking to enhance operational efficiency, integrate advanced robotics into existing processes or explore new automation possibilities, HPE Automation and Epson have the expertise and technology to meet a wide range of automation needs.

"With decades of automation experience, HPE Automation is a proven leader that focuses on advancing industrial automation," said Tom Kettell, director of Robotics, Epson America, Inc. "We welcome HPE Automation as an Epson AutomateFirst Platinum Partner, and look forward to working together to help businesses accomplish their automation goals."

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. AutomateFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

