Epson Signs Industrial Control as Distributor in the State of Michigan

CARSON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced it signed Industrial Control, a minority-owned provider of factory automation solutions, products, and training, as an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions in the state of Michigan. Industrial Control's wealth of knowledge and experience gained through long-standing relationships with machine builders, combined with Epson Robots' reputation for easy-to-use, proven, innovative technology, will help manufacturers reach today's challenging factory automation objectives.

"Customers are asking for smarter, pre-engineered, and turn-key solutions to help reduce risks and save time," said Mark Ermatinger, CEO of Industrial Control. "Epson and Industrial Control have great synergy in offering integrated ready-to-implement solutions that make automation as easy as possible for our joint customers. Epson's turn-key solutions such as the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System and All-in-One robots with built-in controllers and integrated machine vision and logic control, bring the ease of use and cost savings needed for the best return on investment."

The partnership with Industrial Control involves the full lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA and 6-Axis robots as well as the great selection of integrated options such as the IntelliFlex Feeding System, Vision Guide, Force Guide, and more.

"Partners are critical to our success and we are very pleased to add Industrial Control as a trusted, value-added distribution partner," said Tom Versfelt, VP Commercial Sales Epson. "Industrial Control has been supporting Michigan manufacturing companies over 45 years and its customers rely on their pre-engineered, ready-to-implement solutions for their factory automation jobs. Together we can provide first-class robot-based automation solutions to our customers in the state of Michigan allowing them to compete globally."

About Industrial Control

Located in Zeeland, Michigan, Industrial Control was incorporated in 1975 and is now celebrating 46 years of serving Michigan manufacturers. The company is a second-generation family-owned business, co-owned by brothers Mark and Karl Ermatinger. Since both brothers are members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the company is certified as a minority-owned business. For more information, visit www.industrialcontrol.com

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

