Epson Signs Interfaced Technologies as Distributor in Ontario, Canada

CARSON, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced it signed Interfaced Technologies, a distributor of industrial assembly technology and equipment, as an official distributor for the full line of Epson Robots automation products. This includes Epson SCARA, 6-Axis and Linear Module robots as well as integrated solutions such as the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System, Vision Guide, Force Guide and many other industrial automation products offered by Epson Robots. The distribution territory will cover the Ontario, Canada region.

"Interfaced Technologies is very excited to be working with a world leader in Robotics such as Epson," said Daryl Ireland, president of Interfaced Technologies. "This is a great technological addition to our offerings. We have been dealing with robots for years as they interact well with our other engineering heavy technologies. Now we can bring that expertise to the Epson line of robots and serve our customers even better."

"Interfaced Technologies is a valuable new distribution partner for our full line of robots solutions," said Tom Versfelt, VP Commercial Sales Epson. "Their deep engineering expertise and commitment to helping customers select the best technology for their applications is instrumental in growing our robot-based automation solutions throughout the Ontario area of Canada."

About Interfaced Technologies

Headquartered in Ontario Canada, Interfaced Technologies Inc. has been an established source for industrial assembly technologies for almost 20 years. Staffed by an experienced and knowledgeable group of people, it works both at solving a customer's problem with the correct technology as well as providing the required support after the equipment is acquired. The company's strength is in helping its customers select the best technology for their particular assembly or automation application. Its application test labs allow them to provide quantitative support right from the product development phase on through to production.

http://www.interfacedtech.com/

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 85 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

