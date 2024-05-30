Epson Streamlines Remote Business Printing with Bridge for Universal Print by Microsoft

Epson Integration with Microsoft Cloud-Based Service Enables Secure and Cost-Effective Management of Epson Remote Printers for IT Administrators

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced the integration of its legacy business printing solutions with Universal Print by Microsoft via a bridge providing simple remote print support for employees and ease of printer fleet management for administrators.

The Epson bridge for Universal Print allows remote employees using Epson business printers and MFPs1 to seamlessly print to a home printer or shared office printer. It also grants IT administrators visibility into the print environment and simplified management of the company's print infrastructure.

"Cloud printing is a necessity in the modern era of business printing, and Epson, by design, is ingrained to engineer reliable solutions for all workplaces," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With so many businesses operating on the Microsoft platform, the bridge to Universal Print underscores Epson's commitment to ensuring that our customers have a seamless printing experience and IT administrators can easily support all devices in a single cloud environment."

Epson's latest office printing devices support Universal Print directly.1 The Epson bridge for Universal Print, integrates Microsoft cloud print service, Universal Print and Epson cloud service, Epson Connect™. Now, IT administrators can manage Epson printing devices in their Universal Print environment, including Epson's legacy printing devices.

Epson business print solutions are designed to set the new standard for image quality, productivity, affordability, and the environmental benefit of low energy consumption. The Epson line of business printers and MFPs are engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, an advanced printing technology designed to power the world's top-performing printers.

The Epson bridge for Universal Print is available for Epson business print users who utilize Microsoft 365. The Epson bridge for Universal Print is available for use with all Epson business inkjet printers/MFPs for work and Epson home printers that support Epson Connect.1 For more information, visit https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/1604019777054.ebup-prod-offer-2023-ww.

Epson's newest business print solutions – WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C6000, AM-C5000, AM-C4000, WF-C21000, WF-C20750, WF-C20600, and WorkForce Pro WF-C878R, WF-C879R, WF-C5890, WF-C5390, WF-M5899, and WF-M5399 – have native Microsoft support and do not require the Epson bridge for Universal Print.

Epson business print solutions are available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/BusinessInkjet.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forges the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 This service supports existing printers and multifunction printers (MFPs) that are compatible with "Epson Connect" as-is, without any firmware updates. "Epson Connect" is supported by most of Epson network-capable printers and MFPs released in 2011 or later.

Used with permission from Microsoft.

EPSON, WorkForce, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free are registered trademarks and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

