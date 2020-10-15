Epson SureColor P700 and P900 Professional Desktop Printers and Epson Print Layout Software for iOS Devices Now Available

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allowing for the creation of exhibition quality prints from the convenience of a desktop, Epson today announced the 13-inch SureColor® P700 and 17-inch SureColor P900 desktop photo printers are now shipping. The new compact desktop printers, which replace the SureColor P600 and SureColor P800 respectively, are the first models equipped with a new 10-channel MicroPiezo® AMCTM printhead, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types, and new UltraChrome® PRO10 pigment ink* with Violet for an extremely wide color gamut. In parallel, Epson today released the new Epson Print Layout software for iOS® devices,1 allowing users to easily print directly from an iPhone or iPad in a full color managed workflow.2

"Using the new Epson Print Layout software for iOS gives me a greater level of flexibility and control to extend my workflow across mobile platforms," said Vincent Versace, internationally renowned photographer. "It is the first iOS application that fully supports ICC profiles, allowing me to work in a full color managed workflow."

The SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 are the first printers compatible with Epson Print Layout software for iOS, giving users an intuitive workflow with easy printer selection, layout and color management settings, as well as an Advanced Black-and-White Mode live preview with iOS devices. It provides users the ability to change paper orientation, arrange, size, and crop images, customized frame and border options for gallery wrap printing, and automatic paper sizing for panoramas to create frame-ready prints on a variety of Epson medias and sizes directly from a mobile device.

In addition, Epson Print Layout software for Microsoft Windows and MacOS desktop users has also been updated to reflect the new Epson Media Installer features on the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900. Additional improvements in usability, compatibility and performance are included, as well as the support for all compatible SureColor P-Series Printers. For more information or to download the latest version, please visit www.epson.com/epsonprintlayout.

"Today many carry a high-resolution camera in their iOS mobile devices, and a majority of our photographs are often forgotten in our camera roll or posted once on social media – but rarely printed to be enjoyed and shared," said Reed Hecht, group product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson. "The new Epson Print Layout iOS application, coupled with the new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 desktop printers, provide photographers the first color managed printing application for iOS devices, meeting the mobile workflow needs of today's amateur and creative professionals while offering an easy way to produce high quality color managed photographs."

Drawing from over 20 years of experience, the new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 incorporate the same large format printing technology used by the world's leading photographers. Leveraging a new 10-channel MicroPiezo AMC printhead, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types, and new UltraChrome PRO10 pigment ink* with Violet the desktop printers deliver an extremely wide color gamut. The compact printers also support Advanced Black and White Mode to create unparalleled, professional black and white photographs and Carbon Black Mode which dramatically increases Dmax by up to 11 percent, for best-in-class black density and reduced bronzing and gloss differential on glossy papers.

Support and Availability

The SureColor P700 ($799 MSRP) and SureColor P900 ($1,295 MSRP) are now available through Epson Authorized Resellers. Epson Print Layout for iOS is available at no cost on the Apple App Store and, the desktop Microsoft Windows and MacOS applications are available at no cost for download at www.epson.com/epsonprintlayout.

