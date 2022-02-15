Epson Takes Home Theater Viewing to New Levels with its Most Advanced Laser Projector to Date - the Epson Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD¹ LS12000

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for home entertainment continues to surge, Epson today introduced its most advanced home theater projector to date – the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD®1 Laser Projector. The Pro Cinema LS12000 redefines 4K theater-quality expectations for home theater viewing, faithfully reproducing all source material the way the artist intended. Incorporating an all-new Laser Array Light Source, next-generation image enhancement and processing algorithms, expanded HDR10+2 and HDMI 2.1 support, and real-time scene adaptive correction, the Pro Cinema LS12000 produces incredible brightness, color accuracy and image detail for stunning 4K viewing experiences and immersive gaming.

"Home theater enthusiasts have been asking what's next, and we are proud to deliver our best Pro Cinema projector to date, producing a full 8.3 million pixels on screen with zero compromise in color and brightness," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson. "Engineered with creators in mind, the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 sets new technology benchmarks for 4K HDR viewing experiences. It's truly a 'must see it to believe it' home theater experience."

Driven by a proprietary Epson ZX Picture Processor and new precision shift glass plate technology, the Pro Cinema LS12000 delivers an exceptionally sharp and clear 4K picture with an astonishing 2,700 lumens of both color and white brightness.3 Additional features include:

4K PRO-UHD 1 – Advanced pixel-shifting technology works in parallel with three individual high-definition LCD chips to produce an exceptionally sharp 4K picture without sacrificing picture brightness

– Advanced pixel-shifting technology works in parallel with three individual high-definition LCD chips to produce an exceptionally sharp 4K picture without sacrificing picture brightness Precision Shift Glass Plate Technology – Unique digitally controlled Precision Shift Glass Plate precisely refracts pixel-light to display a 3840 x 2160, 8.29-million-pixel image for an exceptionally sharp and clear 4K picture

– Unique digitally controlled Precision Shift Glass Plate precisely refracts pixel-light to display a 3840 x 2160, 8.29-million-pixel image for an exceptionally sharp and clear picture Epson ZX Picture Processor – Our most advanced video processing technology to date, the proprietary 36-bit Epson ZX Picture Processor handles real-time color, contrast, HDR, 2 frame interpolation and resolution enhancement to faithfully reproduce the source material the way it was intended to be shown

– Our most advanced video processing technology to date, the proprietary 36-bit Epson ZX Picture Processor handles real-time color, contrast, HDR, frame interpolation and resolution enhancement to faithfully reproduce the source material the way it was intended to be shown Laser Array Light Source – True multi-array laser diodes produce an ideal light source to power the unique 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine for quick turn-on, incredible picture brightness, black contrast and color accuracy

– True multi-array laser diodes produce an ideal light source to power the unique 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine for quick turn-on, incredible picture brightness, black contrast and color accuracy High Picture Brightness – Impressive 2,700 lumens of color and 2,700 lumens of white brightness 3 for an exceptional picture in virtually any theater environment – even in rooms with ambient light

– Impressive 2,700 lumens of color and 2,700 lumens of white brightness for an exceptional picture in virtually any theater environment – even in rooms with ambient light True 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine – Advanced 3LCD technology uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame; this allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies

– Advanced 3LCD technology uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame; this allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies Impressive HDR – Full 10-bit HDR 2 color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for an exceptional visual performance; real-time HDR curve adjustment allows for 16 steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance regardless of the content

– Full 10-bit HDR color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for an exceptional visual performance; real-time HDR curve adjustment allows for 16 steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance regardless of the content 120 Hz Refresh Rate – Refresh rates up to 120 Hz allow for smoother motion for supported content while providing the option for impressive Frame Interpolation for content below 120 Hz

– Refresh rates up to 120 Hz allow for smoother motion for supported content while providing the option for impressive Frame Interpolation for content below 120 Hz Epic for Gaming – Gaming up to 4K at 120 frames per second, along with input lag times below 20 ms, allow for serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs

Availability

The Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD1 Laser Projector (MSRP $4,999) is now available through the Epson online store and Magnolia and CEDIA dealers. The projector includes ISF-certified calibration tools and Anamorphic lens option. The new projector come with Epson's world-class warranty and support, including a standard three-year limited warranty with two-business-day full unit replacement, including free shipping, and free lifetime technical phone support.

1 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

2 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

