Epson to Bring the Retail Store to Life with Solutions Designed to Optimize and Modernize Businesses at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show

In-Booth Café Showcases Epson's Self-Service Technology While Visitors Enjoy a Cup of Coffee

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson will be showcasing its wide variety of technology solutions for retail businesses at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show from Jan. 14-16 in New York City. Demonstrating a range of solutions for retail stores – check-out, labeling, photo, grocery and deli, shipping, and back office – the Epson booth (#4257) will offer visitors the opportunity to order a cup of coffee via its self-service technology at its "Seventy5 Café."

"For over 30 years, Epson's solutions have been at work in millions of point of sale systems around the world," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "At NRF, we will not only be displaying the POS solutions that retailers have come to rely on from Epson, but also the myriad of other products that are designed to help businesses succeed in facilitating checkout, optimizing inventory, streamlining operations, and creating memorable shopping experiences for customers."

Epson to demonstrate its technology solutions for retail at NRF 2024 from Jan. 14-16 in New York City. Post this

Epson's booth at NRF will showcase solutions for every retail environment:

Mobile check out – Epson Mobilink ™ compact receipt printers offer a sleek and rugged design with enhanced connectivity providing high-quality prints on-the-go. The OmniLink ® mSeries' sleek and modern thermal receipt printers deliver enhanced connectivity and is engineered for reliable performance in a compact enclosure.

– Epson Mobilink compact receipt printers offer a sleek and rugged design with enhanced connectivity providing high-quality prints on-the-go. The OmniLink mSeries' sleek and modern thermal receipt printers deliver enhanced connectivity and is engineered for reliable performance in a compact enclosure. Traditional check-out – Epson's broad line of POS products are engineered for reliability and easy integration with solutions to fit virtually any retail need.

Epson's broad line of POS products are engineered for reliability and easy integration with solutions to fit virtually any retail need. Customer service – Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup or delivery, Epson OmniLink liner-free thermal label printer helps retailers improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.

Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup or delivery, Epson OmniLink liner-free thermal label printer helps retailers improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store. Visitor Management – Epson ColorWorks ® on-demand color label printers can produce full-color badges for easily identifying visitors at company headquarters. A high-quality label with a high-res, full-color photo can help boost security and enhance professionalism and brand image.

Epson ColorWorks on-demand color label printers can produce full-color badges for easily identifying visitors at company headquarters. A high-quality label with a high-res, full-color photo can help boost security and enhance professionalism and brand image. Grocery and deli – Epson ColorWorks can help grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, and delis boost sales by elevating brand value and perceived quality with attractive and eye-catching full-color labels. Epson will also be showcasing the integrated ColorWorks printer and Ishida weigh scale solution that can be used to create full-color labels in real time for prepared foods, individually weighed meat and deli items.

Epson ColorWorks can help grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, and delis boost sales by elevating brand value and perceived quality with attractive and eye-catching full-color labels. Epson will also be showcasing the integrated ColorWorks printer and Ishida weigh scale solution that can be used to create full-color labels in real time for prepared foods, individually weighed meat and deli items. Shipping labels – Epson's new Label Boost ™ software gives businesses a way to transform black-and-white shipping labels into full-color marketing tools that can help increase customer engagement, reduce costs and improve processes. 1

Epson's new Label Boost software gives businesses a way to transform black-and-white shipping labels into full-color marketing tools that can help increase customer engagement, reduce costs and improve processes. Full-color RFID labels – Epson will be demonstrating how businesses will soon be capable of leveraging ColorWorks to print and encode full-color RFID labels in a single pass with quality, clarity and accuracy.

Epson will be demonstrating how businesses will soon be capable of leveraging ColorWorks to print and encode full-color RFID labels in a single pass with quality, clarity and accuracy. Back office – Epson's business printers, engineered with PrecisionCore ® Heat-Free technology, are ideal for everyday store printing needs. Models designed for high-volume jobs offer high-yield ink to help maximize productivity and increase operational efficiency. Epson document scanner line offers fast, powerful and compact solutions for managing business workflows.

Epson's business printers, engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, are ideal for everyday store printing needs. Models designed for high-volume jobs offer high-yield ink to help maximize productivity and increase operational efficiency. Epson document scanner line offers fast, powerful and compact solutions for managing business workflows. Pharmacy – Epson ColorWorks label printers can be used to enhance labels and highlight critical information with color for patient identification, medication risks, allergens, instructions, and frequency of use.

Epson ColorWorks label printers can be used to enhance labels and highlight critical information with color for patient identification, medication risks, allergens, instructions, and frequency of use. Hospitality – Epson's Kitchen Display System (KDS) digitizes kitchen operations to help enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to order fulfillment and pickup/delivery.

Epson's Kitchen Display System (KDS) digitizes kitchen operations to help enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to order fulfillment and pickup/delivery. Digital signage – Epson's digital signage solutions allow retailers to create stunning visual displays and captivate audiences by illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for commercial signage and décor applications.

Epson's digital signage solutions allow retailers to create stunning visual displays and captivate audiences by illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for commercial signage and décor applications. Retail Meeting Rooms – The work world is changing and Epson's laser projectors allow everyone to participate in meetings, whether remote or in person, without sacrificing content.

The work world is changing and Epson's laser projectors allow everyone to participate in meetings, whether remote or in person, without sacrificing content. Photo and in-store signage – Epson SureLab® minilab photo printers offer additional revenue opportunities with in-store services, including photo printing, photo books, and invitations. The SureColor® wide-format printer solutions offer stores a way to print on-demand in-store signage to improve awareness for new products and promotions.

NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show expo will be open Sunday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Epson's full line of retail solutions, visit www.epson.com/retail-solutions.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, and CW-C6500 series printers.

EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, SureColor, and SureLab are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and Label Boost and Mobilink are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.