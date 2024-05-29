Epson to Illustrate Power of High Impact Experiences Through Large, High-Resolution Displays at InfoComm 2024

Epson Booth to Showcase New 3-Chip 3LCD, 4K Laser Projectors for Large Venues, Immersive Spaces, Architectural and Signage Applications, and More

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced it will demonstrate the power of high impact displays with its new large venue 4K 3-chip 3LCD laser projector lineup at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 12-14 in booth #W1800. The popularity of large, immersive content is increasing as users search for solutions that create unique experiences, enhance hybrid workplaces, increase classroom engagement, elevate live events, and more. In addition to new large venue 4K models, the booth will showcase Epson's line of ultra short throw and fixed lens projectors for a range of markets, including education, corporate, and digital signage.

"This year's InfoComm booth will highlight how Epson's projection technology excels in providing large, cost-effective displays across a wide variety of applications in comparison to other display solutions," said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This is an important show for AV professionals to learn about the latest technology solutions that are best-suited to help solve their challenges. Our goal is to provide a solid understanding of what's possible through projection and we are eager to showcase the innovative technology we have incorporated in our new large venue 4K projectors. Their high on-screen pixel density provides incredible image details for up close viewing and today's larger and more immersive display applications."

During the show, Epson will also be celebrating the recent announcement of Epson as the Official Projector Partner of Cirque du Soleil. Through this new partnership, the two powerhouse brands will explore emerging methods to expand storytelling beyond show boundaries utilizing projection's unique and innovative ability to bring art to life. For more information, visit https://epson.com/cirque-du-soleil.

Showcasing projection in hybrid meeting rooms, immersive spaces, architectural and signage applications and more, the following from Epson projectors will be on display at InfoComm:

Epson EB-PQ Series 4K Projectors : Front and center will be Epson's new large venue 4K laser projectors. Now shipping, the EB-PQ Series projectors utilize Epson's 3-chip, 3LCD technology as well as new state-of-the-art 4K Crystal Motion technology and a high native contrast ratio for extraordinary detail, vibrant colors and deep blacks. Featuring eight models, the broad lineup ranges from 8,000 to 20,000 lumens 2 and includes the world's smallest and lightest 10,000- and 20,000-lumen 4K projectors. 3,4 Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source, 5 the energy efficient projectors come with convenient features such as HDR support, 6 adaptive gamma correction and NFC functionality 7 and pair with Epson's existing range of optional lenses and PixAlign™ camera.





Front and center will be Epson's new large venue laser projectors. Now shipping, the EB-PQ Series projectors utilize Epson's 3-chip, 3LCD technology as well as new state-of-the-art technology and a high native contrast ratio for extraordinary detail, vibrant colors and deep blacks. Featuring eight models, the broad lineup ranges from 8,000 to 20,000 lumens and includes the world's smallest and lightest 10,000- and 20,000-lumen projectors. Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source, the energy efficient projectors come with convenient features such as HDR support, adaptive gamma correction and NFC functionality and pair with Epson's existing range of optional lenses and PixAlign™ camera. Epson PowerLite ® 810E and 815E Extreme Short Throw with 4K Enhancement 8 : Epson's first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser displays to offer 4K Enhancement technology for classrooms, meeting rooms and more. Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness, 2 the PowerLite 810E (white) / 815E (black) deliver sharp, bright images up to 160-inches sitting merely inches from the wall. Offering standard 16:9 to super-wide 21:9 aspects ratios, along with quality built-in sound, digital zoom and new Epson Setting Assistant app, 9 it makes setup simple and integration easier for fleet management, 10 image alignment and casting.





: Epson's first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser displays to offer Enhancement technology for classrooms, meeting rooms and more. Incorporating a new cooling system and revitalized platform with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness, the PowerLite 810E (white) / 815E (black) deliver sharp, bright images up to 160-inches sitting merely inches from the wall. Offering standard 16:9 to super-wide 21:9 aspects ratios, along with quality built-in sound, digital zoom and new Epson Setting Assistant app, it makes setup simple and integration easier for fleet management, image alignment and casting. Epson PowerLite L Series with 4K Enhancement 8 : Conveniently lightweight and compact, the PowerLite L Series provide up to 7,000 lumens of brightness 2 and combine native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement 8 technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Capable of projecting images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and efficient projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson's optional PixAlign™ camera.





Conveniently lightweight and compact, the PowerLite L Series provide up to 7,000 lumens of brightness and combine native WUXGA and Enhancement technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Capable of projecting images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and efficient projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson's optional PixAlign™ camera. Epson Projector Management – Connected (EPM-C) : An easy-to-use, cloud-based solution, this software makes it easy to manage, monitor and control networked projector fleets from any device with a web browser. Ideal for end users or IT professionals managing multiple displays, display groups or installation sites, EPM-C saves valuable time, minimizes downtime and enables the discovery of new ways to optimize the life of projectors in fleets.





An easy-to-use, cloud-based solution, this software makes it easy to manage, monitor and control networked projector fleets from any device with a web browser. Ideal for end users or IT professionals managing multiple displays, display groups or installation sites, EPM-C saves valuable time, minimizes downtime and enables the discovery of new ways to optimize the life of projectors in fleets. PixAlign ELPEC01 Camera : Adding another layer of convenience and simplified installation for Epson's lineup of interchangeable lens projectors and the PowerLite L Series 4K models, 11 the optional camera attaches to a projector or ultra short-throw lens – no tools or adjustments to the angle needed. A seamless solution providing fast access to powerful projection tools for both single- and multi-projector setups, the camera enables easy screen matching and color calibration. 12 In addition, Epson continues to add new tools based on automated installation support, including new simple stacking and simple blending functions that can be performed without a router or connected PC.





Adding another layer of convenience and simplified installation for Epson's lineup of interchangeable lens projectors and the PowerLite L Series models, the optional camera attaches to a projector or ultra short-throw lens – no tools or adjustments to the angle needed. A seamless solution providing fast access to powerful projection tools for both single- and multi-projector setups, the camera enables easy screen matching and color calibration. In addition, Epson continues to add new tools based on automated installation support, including new simple stacking and simple blending functions that can be performed without a router or connected PC. New Accessories: Epson will be introducing a new flexible, mobile solution for corporate and classroom environments. In addition, to meet the rising demand for projector frames and ceiling mounts that can simplify even the most complex installation requirements, Epson will highlight a 13 model lineup from the leading Europe audio-visual mounts manufacturer Euromet. Designed for live events and fixed installations, the ceiling mount and stacking frames can be customized with a variety of compatible accessories to match the specific needs of an installation.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

