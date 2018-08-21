Epson to Moderate Panel at Mobile Payments Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIA ALERT:

Who: Matt Steiger, who manages Strategy and Business Development for Epson's OmniLink® Merchant Services, will be moderating a panel discussion on "The Payments Ecosystem from Steady State to Permanent Disruption," at the Mobile Payments Conference, an annual forum that brings the leading experts together in the FinTech, Mobile Payments and digital technology industries.

What: Steiger will be moderating a panel comprised of industry experts, including Thad Peterson, Senior Analyst, Aite Group; Brenna McGee, Attorney, Dykema Cox Smith and J. Armando Guzman, Founder & CEO, Cualix.

The panelists will offer their perspectives on a number of issues, including the impact of specific technologies, regulatory influences and evolving platforms. Additional Q&As will provide an opportunity for the panelists to address their experiences in the evolving ecosystem and how others can leverage the cooperation and collaboration driving industry innovation.

When: Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront, August 22 – 24, 2018.

Panel: The Payments Ecosystem from Steady State to Permanent Disruption – Thursday, August 23 – 4:25pm – 5:00pm

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, Epson America, Inc. is the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality technology products that meet customer demands for increased functionality, compactness, systems integration and energy efficiency. For over 40 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.facebook.com/Epson

