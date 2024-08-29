Epson to Reimagine Projection Experiences at CEDIA EXPO 2024

Attendees to Enjoy Immersive Projection Experiences Powered by New Premium Q-Series High-Lumen Home Entertainment Lineup

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced it will demonstrate its all-new line of premium home entertainment solutions, the Q-Series 4K 3LCD Laser Projectors, at CEDIA Expo 2024 in Denver Colo., from Sept. 5-7. As demand for high-performance visuals increases in homes – whether in dedicated theaters or multipurpose living spaces – this new generation of high brightness projectors showcases cutting-edge entertainment solutions for modern home viewing and beyond.

"Epson is raising the bar for immersive viewing at this year's CEDIA Expo, showcasing a variety of real-world applications across traditional home theater settings and multipurpose living spaces, opening up innovative design opportunities," said Nils Madden, director of product management, Epson America Inc. "Epson is focused on delivering integrated projection systems that go beyond industry benchmarks to offer a breakthrough in brightness, color and detail, providing outstanding picture quality in both dedicated dark theaters, as well as living spaces with ambient light, to create the best possible viewing experience."

From premium high-lumen front projection to unique ultra-short throw solutions, Epson is reimagining projection at CEDIA Expo 2024, offering attendees the opportunity to experience:

Modern Luxury Meets Premium Projection: Step into a great room living installation reflecting today's active multipurpose and entertainment environments, powered by Epson's QL7000 all-new compact, high-lumen Q-Series projection technology paired with the Stewart Filmscreen ® 180" Luxus retractable Phantom HALR Plus screen for an unprecedented viewing experience.

Epic Home Theater Viewing: Sit and relax in the Epson home theater to engage in epic entertainment with exceptional picture quality from the new compact and efficient, high-lumen Epson QB1000 projector paired with Stewart Filmscreen® screens, Bowers and Wilkins speakers and Marantz audio separates, creating an immersive cinematic environment.

Leveled Up Gaming and Sports: Dive into an immersive media/gaming room experience powered by the new Epson QL3000 high-lumen projector with 4K display technology4 showcased on a Stewart Filmscreen® Balon 160" Phantom HALR Plus screen paired with an AV Pro Edge 4K 4x1 Multi-Viewer to enable 4-up multi-screen sports viewing and fast frame rate game play up to 4k at 120 FPS.

Ultimate Lifestyle Viewing: Experience a well-lit space that represents today's modern home environments with the Epson EpiqVision® Ultra LS800 paired with an Epson SilverFlex Ultra 120" ALR Screen designed to fit seamlessly into any living space and project up to 150 inches of bright, colorful and sharp content with 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness2 for stunning 4K HDR viewing.

The Epson QB1000, QL3000 and QL7000 will be demonstrated publicly for the first time at CEDIA Expo in Epson's meeting room experience located on the lower level of the Colorado Convention Center in rooms #208, #210 and #212.

About Epson Home Entertainment Projectors

Built with 3-Chip, 3LCD technology, Epson projectors ensure outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies. Incorporating Epson's most advanced technologies to date, the QB1000 model delivers 3,300 lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and 3,300 lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated),2 the QL3000 model delivers up to 6,0003 lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and up to 6,0003 lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated),2 and QL7000 model delivers up to 10,0003 lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and up to 10,0003 lumens White Brightness (ISO Rated),2 ensuring vibrant, true-to-life visuals. From DIY or casual movie nights and dedicated home theater rooms to epic ultra short-throw projection and premium high-brightness experiences, Epson's lineup of home projectors will simply amaze – from inside to outdoors. Learn more here, https://epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Lumen values vary depending on lens installed.

4 4K resolution enhancement technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

Epson and Epson EpiqVision are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

