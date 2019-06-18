Epson to Showcase Advanced Education Technology Solutions at ISTE 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of imaging and laser display solutions, will be exhibiting its lineup of education technology solutions at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia in booth #1522. Attendees will have an opportunity to experience how Epson's innovative projection and printing solutions work in a variety of education applications from higher education to K-12 schools. In addition to its range of powerful laser display solutions that can transform classrooms into integrative and collaborative spaces, for the first time at ISTE, Epson will be featuring its business inkjet printers that are leading the charge in bringing low-cost color printing to educational institutions.

"In order to meet the needs of educational facilities, Epson has designed technology that makes learning more cost-efficient and engaging," said Mark Mathews, vice president, North America Commercial Sales and Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "To best invest in administrators, teachers and students, we aim to empower educational institutions to not only save money, but also increase productivity through Epson's breadth of edtech solutions."

Epson products showcased at ISTE include:

BrightLink ® 1485Fi : The new ultra short-throw interactive laser display is the ultimate productivity and collaboration tool. Leveraging laser technology and up to 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness, 1 it delivers big, bright images for better readability and increased engagement. With new 16:6 widescreen display options, the BrightLink 1485Fi turns almost any flat surface into an instant, ultra-wide interactive digital whiteboard. It also automatically sets an image to fit a whiteboard and provides one-step calibration of touch and interactive pens. Plus, it comes with a one-year subscription to SMART Learning Suite for enhanced interactive lessons in the classroom.

Epson's Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative, is available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of five years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

Epson's education solutions will be on display at ISTE in booth #1522 during the following exhibit hall hours:

Monday, June 24 : 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

: – Tuesday, June 25 : 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

: – Wednesday, June 26 : 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For additional information on Epson's education technology solutions, visit: https://epson.com/business-solutions-higher-education-market-products

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

