Epson to Showcase Award-Winning Robot Portfolio and New Parts Feeding Solution at the Assembly Show

Presenter – Rick Brookshire, director of Product Development, Epson Robots: This presentation will serve well as a starting point for those new to automation and parts feeding.

The C4 6-Axis robot will be shown with Epson Force Guide , an intuitive robot force guidance system for high precision performance. Powered by proprietary Epson Quartz Technology, it enables Epson robots to detect six axes of force with precision down to 0.1 N. Driven by real-time servo system integration, Force Guide delivers fast, tactile feedback to guide robots for high-precision parts placement.

The two IntelliFlex Feeding System solutions, powered by Epson Robots' IntelliFlex Software and Vision Guide, will demonstrate a high-speed kitting flexible feeding application. Epson's IntelliFlex Feeding solutions deliver simplistic and affordable feeding solutions that are innovative alternatives to the bowl and flexible feeder solutions available in the market today.

Ideal for heavy payload applications, the new LS10-B SCARA robot will show how well it performs automotive quality inspection. As a refresh to the current LS-series, it offers notable new and improved features including faster cycle times, a lower cable duct profile, ideal for hard to reach work cell layouts, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, and a batteryless encoder to minimize downtime and reduce overall cost of ownership.

The T3 All-in-One SCARA robot, offered at the ultra-low cost of $7,495, will demonstrate a vision-guided pick and place/sorting application, and the T6 All-in-One SCARA robot , available at the ultra-low cost of $9,495 will be on display as an interactive product demo. These robots feature a unique all-in-one design with a built-in controller and power for end-of-arm tooling and provide the perfect way to automate factories without wasting time or money on expensive, complex, slide-based solutions.

The award-winning N-series 6-Axis robots feature the world's first compact folding arm technology. With a unique ability to fold under themselves, these robots reduce intermediate points and shorten cycle times, providing the ultimate in motion and workspace efficiency. The Flexion N6 will demonstrate expertise in material handling and fulfillment center package processing.

The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot, the latest entry level offering with a 6kg payload and 900mm reach, features groundbreaking technology at an ultra-low cost of $13,900. It is ideal for simple applications such as load/unload, packaging and parts assembly.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

