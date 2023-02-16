Epson to Showcase High-Speed, High-Precision Automation Robot Solutions at SLAS 2023

Epson Robots to Present Live Demo of G1 and GX-Series SCARA Robots for Precision Parts Handling and Inspection for Life Science Industries

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating robotic solutions at SLAS in booth #314.

What: Epson's robot solutions are designed to help meet the growing demand for automation in clinical, analytical and forensic labs to increase throughput and improve data accuracy, reliability and traceability. At SLAS, Epson will demonstrate its high-speed, high-precision robots, including:

Compact, High-Precision SCARA Robots – The GX4 robot offers multiple arm configurations, a reach of up to 350mm, and can handle payloads up to 4 kg from a small form factor. With Epson's patented GYROPLUS Technology, it accomplishes the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision to support higher throughput needs for high-precision applications. The demo will illustrate how the G1 Mini SCARA and GX4 can achieve precise handling of medical syringes and needles while Epson's integrated vision system performs quality inspection of the needles' coating.

When: The SLAS Exhibition will take place February 26-28.

Where: San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif; Epson booth #314

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the GX-Series SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/GXSeries. For more information on G1 Mini SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/For-Work/Robots. For more information on RC+ Express industrial automation software, please visit https://epson.com/no-code-industrial-automation-robot-programming-software.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

