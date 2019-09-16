Epson to Showcase Innovative Packaging Solutions at Pack Expo: Robots, Label Printing and Remote Assistance

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson America, Inc., will be participating in the upcoming Pack Expo show in Las Vegas with two booths to demonstrate its leading technology solutions for the packaging market.



What: Robots Showcase, booth # LS-5989

6-Axis Robots





Thanks to their SlimLine design, Epson 6-Axis robots can save on valuable factory floor space and fit where other robots cannot – with no compromise to performance, speed and reach. The 6-Axis robots can reach into confined workspaces from many angles with ultra-smooth motion, making them ideal for packaging applications.





The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot, the latest entry level offering with a 6kg payload and 900mm reach, features groundbreaking technology at an ultra-low cost of $13,900. It is ideal for simple applications such as load/unload, packaging and parts assembly.





The award-winning N-series 6-Axis robots feature the world's first compact folding arm technology providing the optimum in motion and workspace efficiency. The N-series demos will show expertise in material handling and fulfillment center package processing.





Integrated Parts Feeding Solution

Shown with a high speed Epson RS3 SCARA robot, the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System, powered by Epson Robots' IntelliFlex Software and Vision Guide, delivers a simplistic and affordable feeding solution and is an innovative alternative to bowl and flexible feeder solutions available in the market today. The IntelliFlex System will be demonstrated in a high-speed kitting flexible feeding application.





SCARA Robots

The T3 All-in-One SCARA robot will be shown in a vision-guided pick and place/sorting application. At the low price of $7,495, it's the perfect way to automate factories without wasting time or money on expensive, complex, slide-based solutions. It features a unique All-in-One design with built-in controller and power for end-of-arm tooling.





Ideal for heavy payload applications, the new LS10-B SCARA robot will show how well it performs automotive quality inspection. As a refresh to the current LS-series, it offers notable new and improved features including faster cycle times, a lower cable duct profile, ideal for hard to reach work cell layouts, built-in camera cable for easy vision system setup, new top-of-arm layout for enhanced usability, and a batteryless encoder to minimize downtime and reduce overall cost of ownership.





Educational Track: The Starting Point for Robot Automation: A Beginner's Tour, takes place on Monday, Sept. 23 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Innovation Stage 3 (C-1041).





Presenter – Rick Brookshire, Director of Product Development, Epson Robots: This presentation will serve well as a starting point for those new to automation. Attendees will come away with a good understanding on how to get started with robotics in automation and the key aspects to consider.





Remote Assistance, booth # LS-5989

Epson will demonstrate Epson Moverio® Assist an easy-to-use, hands-free, "see-what-I-see" remote assistance and inspection solution using Moverio smart glasses for difficult repairs or work tasks out in the field. By enabling real-time collaboration between remote experts and on-site field personnel, Moverio Assist helps make packaging equipment repairs quicker and with fewer mistakes, leading to increased productivity, improved customer satisfaction and reduced travel costs.





Color Label Printing, booth # C-5204

Epson will be showcasing its leading ColorWorks® on-demand, desktop color label printing solutions, as well as introducing new additions to its ColorWorks lineup. As one of the largest color label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson's ColorWorks labeling solutions deliver proven results for a wide range of on-demand, full-color labeling applications from packaging and manufacturing to GHS, retail, logistics, and more. In addition, Epson's partners, including BarTender® by Seagull Scientific and TEKLYNX, will be demonstrating how various solutions can be used with Epson's lineup of commercial desktop label printers in the label and packaging industry.



When: The conference takes place from Monday, Sept. 23 through Wednesday, Sept. 25.



Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, Nev.:

• Epson Robots and Moverio Assist – booth # LS-5989, Lower South Hall

• Epson Commercial Label Printers – booth #C-5204, Central Hall, PACKage Printing Pavilion

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 When printing 2.2-inches (56mm) width bidirectional mode, with banding reduction disabled in 360x360 dpi resolution

Note: EPSON, Moverio and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

