Epson to Showcase its Latest Robots Solutions for Real World Automation Application Needs at ATX West

What: Robots Showcase

All-in-One 6-Axis and SCARA Robots

The latest entry-level, low cost ($13,900) award-winning VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot comes with a built-in controller, a 900mm reach and payload of up to 6kg, and offers 110 V and 220 V power. This robot will show a simple pick-and-place operation illustrating how it can handle larger end-of-arm tooling for dual pick applications. Whether it's loading and unloading, packaging or parts assembly, this space-saving robot is the perfect solution for simple parts transfer automation.

The T-Series robots offer the perfect way to automate factories without wasting time or money on expensive, complex, slide-based solutions. The latest low cost ($9,495) T6 All-in-One SCARA robot will demonstrate simulating an automation cell for dispensing adhesives. Featuring a space-saving built-in controller and power for end-of-arm tooling, it has a reach of 600mm and a payload of up to 6kg.

Innovative Parts Feeding Solutions

Epson's IntelliFlex™ Feeding Systems deliver simplistic and affordable feeding solutions that are innovative alternatives to the bowl and flexible feeder solutions available in the market today. The integration of Epson robots, feeder and vision system into a single development environment dramatically reduces development time, giving manufacturers operational efficiency with quick part changeovers. The line up now includes two versions, the IntelliFlex 240 (support parts from 5 to 40mm) and IntelliFlex 530 (supports parts from 30 -150 mm).

Show attendees can test their parts at the IntelliFlex Feeding System interactive station. The IntelliFlex 240 Feeding System with ultra-low cost ($7,495) T3 All-in-One SCARA robot will demonstrate easy part set up and changeover.

The IntelliFlex 530 Feeding System with the G6 SCARA robot will demonstrate a high speed palletizing flexible feeding application. The IntelliFlex Feeding System also accommodates two feeder single robot applications as shown by the RS3 SCARA robot using two IntelliFlex 240 Feeding Systems in a high-speed kitting flexible feeding application.

Force Guide with C4 6-Axis Robot

The flexible and compact C4 6-Axis robot will be shown with Epson Force Guide, an intuitive robot force guidance system that is easy to set up featuring a point-and-click interface with pre-configured solutions and built-in-objects, helping to reduce the development time for precision applications. With outstanding flexibility, the C4 robot is ideal for big jobs in tiny spaces and can be used for a wide variety of applications ranging from blood sample handling to DNA testing, or from instrument panel assembly to medical instrument kitting.

When: ATX West takes place from Feb. 11 to 13, 2020

Where: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim Calif., Epson booth #4211

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 85,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2019.

Note: EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

https://epson.com

