Epson to Showcase Latest Technology to Optimize Operations for Food Service Professionals at National Restaurant Association Show 2024

Epson Point of Sale and Labeling Solutions Help Restaurants Improve Order Accuracy and Operational Efficiency

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants continue to look for reliable solutions that help improve productivity and streamline operations, Epson today announced plans to showcase its latest purpose-built hospitality technology solutions at the National Restaurant Association Show. Designed to optimize, modernize and exceed the demands of the busiest restaurants, Epson point of sale (POS) and labeling solutions can help simplify processes, eliminate user errors and enhance customer experiences. Epson's solutions and demonstrations will be on display from May 18-21 at the McCormick Place in Chicago in booth #8017.

"Customer expectations have intensified and although many restaurants have made changes to accommodate these demands, many don't have an effective way to manage the new ways they operate," said Ian Livesay, product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "More than ever, restaurants are looking for new opportunities to streamline operations and increase order speed and accuracy. Show attendees will have an opportunity to explore how Epson's latest POS and labeling solutions help restaurants run more efficiently, addressing a variety of situations, including line busting, self-ordering, curbside delivery, online ordering, and more."

Epson will showcase its latest POS and labeling solutions at National Restaurant Association Show 2024. Post this

Epson invites National Restaurant Association Show attendees to experience the following innovative solutions at its booth:

Order fulfillment with Kitchen Display System (KDS) – Ideal for quick-service restaurant (QSR) and small-restaurant environments, the TrueOrder ™ KDS kitchen display system digitizes kitchen operations to enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to pickup/delivery. Attendees can experience first-hand how a KDS integrated with a REDYREF interactive kiosk (embedded with an Epson receipt printer) and MicroTouch All-in- One Touch solutions can optimize restaurant operations and the ordering fulfillment process.

– Ideal for quick-service restaurant (QSR) and small-restaurant environments, the TrueOrder KDS kitchen display system digitizes kitchen operations to enhance productivity and streamline workflow, from food prep to pickup/delivery. Attendees can experience first-hand how a KDS integrated with a REDYREF interactive kiosk (embedded with an Epson receipt printer) and MicroTouch All-in- solutions can optimize restaurant operations and the ordering fulfillment process. Fast receipt printing – Offering lightning-fast print speeds and flexible connectivity between multiple devices, Epson POS receipt printers help restaurants deliver the best customer experience in high-volume environments.

Offering lightning-fast print speeds and flexible connectivity between multiple devices, Epson POS receipt printers help restaurants deliver the best customer experience in high-volume environments. Mobile solutions – Engineered for versatile connectivity, performance and reliability for hospitality environments, the OmniLink ® mSeries offers a modern compact design, ideal for restaurants with tight spaces.

Engineered for versatile connectivity, performance and reliability for hospitality environments, the OmniLink mSeries offers a modern compact design, ideal for restaurants with tight spaces. Wearable printers – Offering a sleek, modern enclosure, rugged design and enhanced wireless connectivity, Mobilink ™ portable receipt printers enable restaurants to easily untether operators from a POS terminal, even taking them beyond the four walls if necessary.

Offering a sleek, modern enclosure, rugged design and enhanced wireless connectivity, Mobilink portable receipt printers enable restaurants to easily untether operators from a POS terminal, even taking them beyond the four walls if necessary. Liner-free labeling – The OmniLink liner-free thermal label printers offers broad media support to help restaurants streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet demands for online orders and delivery.

– The OmniLink liner-free thermal label printers offers broad media support to help restaurants streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet demands for online orders and delivery. On-demand color labeling – The ColorWorks® color label printers offer restaurants an easy solution for adding high-quality color to labeling to improve branding of in-house produced items, print color coupons and reduce delivery errors with color coding.

The National Restaurant Association Show floor will be open Saturday, May 18 through Monday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information about Epson's high-quality and innovative technology solutions for restaurants, visit Epson's www.epson.com/poshospitality.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark and Mobilink and TrueOrder are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.