Epson's Breakthrough 4K Laser Projectors for Large Venues - Now Available

Ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 lumens, Including World's Smallest and Lightest 10,000- and 20,000-lumen 4K Projectors New Epson EB-PQ Series Provides Captivating Visuals in Extraordinary Detail

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced its new large venue 4K laser projectors are now available – the EB-PQ Series. More people are seeking out immersive entertainment and crave engaging displays in everyday work and education spaces. Supporting this evolving trend, the new 4K projectors offer higher pixel density on screen to ensure realistic content, especially when viewing up close. Featuring eight models, the new lineup ranges from 8,000 to 20,000 lumens2 of brightness, including the world's smallest and lightest 10,000- and 20,000-lumen 4K projectors.3,4

The full lineup features Epson's 3-chip, 3LCD technology and new 4K Crystal Motion technology that realizes 4K resolution on-screen with extraordinary detail and color brightness. From intimate showcases to massive productions, projection needs vary depending on applications, environment, lighting conditions, and more. The new EB-PQ Series was built with this in mind, offering a range of high brightness options with powerful feature sets in compact chassis.

"Launching the new 4K projector lineup marks a significant milestone for Epson projection, reflecting the continuous innovation and extensive research and development efforts Epson has dedicated to projection technology for the large venue and event markets," said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "These projectors set new standards in visual excellence with incredible picture detail in compact form factors and 3-chip 3LCD technology across the range for bright, accurate colors. We've already received incredibly positive feedback from early demos and are excited for more end users to experience their full potential first-hand."

The EB-PQ Series leverage Epson's new 4K Crystal Motion technology, as well as a high native contrast ratio and 3-chip 3LCD technology for detailed images with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by a 20,000-hour virtually maintenance-free laser light source,5 the energy efficient projectors come equipped with frame interpolation for fast moving objects, HDR support5 and scene adaptive gamma correction for lifelike images.

For fixed installation applications and the rigorous demands of live events, the 13,000-, 16,000- and 20,000-lumen2 projectors feature a filterless cabinet and IP5X-rated hermetically sealed optical and light source unit as well as liquid cooling for enhanced longevity and reliability.

The lineup includes a host of premium features, such as built-in NFC functionality6 to streamline multi-projector installations and can be paired with the optional attachable PixAlign™ camera for added automated tools, including edge blending assist,7 geometry assist for stacking,7 auto color calibration,8 and screen matching.8 Additionally, the simple stacking and simple blending features can be performed without an attached router or PC.

The models pair with optional powered lenses (sold separately), including a zero-offset ultra short throw .35 lens to increase installation flexibility in a range of spaces. End users can also control and monitor multiple projectors in a single, large space with the Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT)9 and easily manage projector inventory from any device with a web browser with the new Epson Projector Management – Connected (EPM-C).10

Additional features include:

Model Color and

White

Brightness2 Color Mechanical

Shutter Optional

Powered

Lenses SDI In/Out EB-PQ2008B 8,000

Lumens Black No 10 No EB-PQ2008W 8,000

Lumens White No 10 No EB-PQ2010B 10,000

Lumens Black No 10 Yes EB-PQ2010W 10,000

Lumens White No 10 Yes EB-PQ2213B 13,000

Lumens Black Yes 10 Yes EB-PQ2216B 16,000

Lumens Black Yes 9 Yes EB-PQ2216W 16,000

Lumen White Yes 9 Yes EB-PQ2220B 20,000

Lumens Black Yes 9 Yes



Projector Availability

The entire EB-PQ large venue 4K projector lineup is available now and can be purchased through authorized resellers. For additional information on Epson large venue solutions, visit www.epson.com/largevenue.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Comparison based on 4K projectors rated at 10,000 lumens. Lumens, resolution, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of October 2023.

4 Comparison based on 4K projectors rated at 20,000 lumens. Lumens, resolution, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of October 2023.

5 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

6 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

7 Requires Epson external camera for each projector and may require Epson Projector Professional Tool app.

8 Using separate camera for each projector.

9 Mac® and PC only.

10 Requires one on-site PC with Epson Projector Connected Agent installed.

EPSON is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PixAlign is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

