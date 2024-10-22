Epson to Showcase Versatile Color Label Technology for Packaging and Processing at PACK EXPO International 2024

Epson Booth to Highlight Packaging Automation and Flexibility with Color Label Printers Fit for Diverse Markets

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest packaging and processing technology innovations should help businesses improve operational efficiency, sustain regulatory practices, keep a competitive edge and meet evolving customer needs. Epson today announced it will be presenting its advanced color label solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024 from Nov. 3-6 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago (booth # S-4235). Epson will demonstrate its state-of-the-art ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers designed for businesses across various industries, including cosmetic, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and more.

"As the demand for streamlined packaging and processing continues to grow, many businesses are looking to prioritize customization capabilities, sustainable practices, precision and regulatory compliance," said Stevi Sterns, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Epson helps businesses achieve these goals by designing transformative labeling technologies, such as the ColorWorks CW-C8000, to accommodate variable color content, custom label designs, diverse sizes and more."

At its booth, Epson will showcase how its ColorWorks solutions help businesses of any size seamlessly integrate new technology with full-color capabilities to enhance current business operations and embrace a new era of packaging:

High Quality, High Volume: The newest solution to the ColorWorks lineup, the CW-C8000, allows users to produce high-quality labels with vibrant image quality and crisp precision at incredible print speeds. Designed with advanced connectivity for simple remote management integrations makes this printer ideal for busy, on-demand environments.

The newest solution to the ColorWorks lineup, the CW-C8000, allows users to produce high-quality labels with vibrant image quality and crisp precision at incredible print speeds. Designed with advanced connectivity for simple remote management integrations makes this printer ideal for busy, on-demand environments. Precise Packaging: The LabelMate Botlr applicator will be shown with pre-printed satin semi-gloss labels from the ColorWorks CW-C6000A, underscoring how the packaging process for various bottled products can be automated, allowing businesses to focus efforts on high priority tasks while reducing labor costs.

The LabelMate Botlr applicator will be shown with pre-printed satin semi-gloss labels from the ColorWorks CW-C6000A, underscoring how the packaging process for various bottled products can be automated, allowing businesses to focus efforts on high priority tasks while reducing labor costs. Auto-Cut Labels: Designed with print speeds at up to 5-inches per second, 1 Epson's CW-C6000A produces sharp, full-color labels and comes standard with an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation.

Designed with print speeds at up to 5-inches per second, Epson's CW-C6000A produces sharp, full-color labels and comes standard with an auto cutter to create variable length labels and enable easy job separation. Customized Label Sizes: As a printer fit for many occasions, the CW-6500A accommodates up to 8-inch color labels and touts remarkable image quality at a reasonable price.2 Businesses can benefit from this model's customization capabilities for labeling and branding products both big and small.

ColorWorks on-demand color label solutions enable businesses to Do Labels Differently™, designed with powerful PrecisionCore® technology to produce high-quality, long-lasting labels. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 In Max Speed Mode, 300 x 600 dpi, 3.5" (89 mm) print width. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any label depends on factors including label size, file size, print resolution, speed of data transmission, etc.

2 Printers and consumable costs are similar when comparing similarly featured leading brand thermal transfer printers and supplies for similar high durability images on similar media.

EPSON, ColorWorks and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Do Labels Differently is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.