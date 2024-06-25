Epson Tour LPGA Video Series Awarded Top Honors for Supporting Sports, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

"Road to the LPGA" Video Series Honored with Prestigious Webby, Telly and Digiday Award Distinctions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its Epson Tour "Road to the LPGA" video series has been recognized with several prestigious awards and honors. Featuring the unscripted stories of LPGA Epson Tour Ambassadors during the 2023 season, the five part video series has been acknowledged by the 28th Annual Webby Awards, the Digiday Awards and the Telly Awards.

The Epson Tour provides women around the world the opportunity to pursue lifelong dreams and accomplish their goals of playing on the LPGA Tour. Every year, women from over 40 countries courageously overcome mental, physical and financial challenges to pursue their competitive dreams. Showcasing diversity from a variety of countries, regions and backgrounds, the "Road to the LPGA" video series brings global awareness to the Epson brand and its sponsorship initiatives with the LPGA through the voices of real players.

"Our goal is to encourage women around the world to chase their dreams, and by sharing each player's unique story and perspective, this series highlights the value of investing in these athletes to develop and inspire the next generation of female leaders," said Kendra Jones, chief legal and sustainability officer, Epson America. "We are thrilled and incredibly honored to receive such wide-ranging recognition and acknowledgment for the content that helped to highlight the journeys of these incredibly committed and talented women."

"Sports are an incredible vehicle for authentic storytelling, and these women are relentlessly fighting for their dreams all while their livelihoods hang in the balance. Their stories are raw and full of the physical, mental and financial adversity that can only be overcome by the immense courage and grit required to never give up on yourself," says Austin Chow, the series executive producer and director at The Unlisted Company. "We are truly humbled by the honors, and grateful to partner with thought-leaders like Epson who are growing the game of golf for women all over the world and inspiring the next generation."

The industry's acknowledgments for the Epson Tour video initiative underscore the joint efforts of the LPGA and Epson America to support and celebrate women in the spirit of competition:

28 th Annual Webby Awards – Setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet, the series was an honoree for "Sports: Video Series and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Video Series." Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times , The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

– Setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet, the series was an honoree for "Sports: Video Series and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Video Series." Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by , The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Digiday Video & TV and Content Marketing Awards – The series was recognized for seven honors including 1 st place for "Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign" and "Best Branded Content Series (B2B)," as well as finalist recognition for "Best Brand Film – Series," "Best Original Programming," "Best Social Video Campaign," "Short Form Video of the Year," and "Best Use of Long Form Video." The Digiday Awards annually recognize companies, campaigns and creatives who are modernizing media and marketing.

– The series was recognized for seven honors including 1 place for "Best Multi-Platform Video Campaign" and "Best Branded Content Series (B2B)," as well as finalist recognition for "Best Brand Film – Series," "Best Original Programming," "Best Social Video Campaign," "Short Form Video of the Year," and "Best Use of Long Form Video." The Digiday Awards annually recognize companies, campaigns and creatives who are modernizing media and marketing. 54th Annual Telly Awards – The series was recognized for 17 total categories including Gold placements for "Non-Broadcast Series: Social Media," "Non-Broadcast Series: Social Responsibility," "Non-Broadcast Series: Short Form Documentary (Under 40 Minutes)," "Non-Broadcast Series: Sports, Online: Motivational." The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. This was a record-breaking year for the awards, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers.

About the Epson Tour

The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 44th competitive season in 2024. With the support of entitlement partner Seiko Epson Corporation, the Tour's mission is to prepare the world's best female professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour. In the last decade, the Epson Tour has grown from 15 tournaments and $1.6 million in prize money to over $5 million awarded across 20+ events in 2024. With more than 600 graduates and alumnae moving on to the LPGA Tour, former Epson Tour players have won 480 LPGA titles.

Follow the Epson Tour at www.epsontour.com, as well as on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

