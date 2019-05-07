Epson Unveils Most Advanced Pro Cinema 4K PRO-UHD² Projector to Date

"Setting the bar with color precision and delivery of immersive 4K content, the Epson Pro Cinema 6050UB offers a level of performance that challenges comparable projectors currently available on the market," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "Equipped with proprietary processors for resolution enhancement, HDR, and image processing, the Pro Cinema 6050UB delivers life-like detail in every scene for an unforgettable home theater viewing experience."

Powered by Epson's 4K PRO-UHD2 resolution enhancement technology, an advanced, high performance optical engine that generates high color and white brightness, color accuracy, and dramatic contrast with HDR104, the Pro Cinema 6050UB fully supports 4K HDR content at a full 60Hz for outstanding display of the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware. In addition, by offering a dynamic contrast ratio up to 1,200,000:1, a wide color gamut displaying the entire DCI-P3 color space5, and Epson's proprietary 15-element glass VRX projection lens designed for zero light leakage, the Pro Cinema 6050UB delivers truly professional-level projection performance.

More About the Pro Cinema 6050UB

Without sacrificing brightness or color, the Pro Cinema 6050UB offers exceptional installation flexibility with a wide lens shift of up to ±96 percent on the vertical axis and up to ±47 percent on the horizontal axis. For extremely accurate color reproduction, the new projector features low Delta E and includes ISF and CalMAN pattern generator calibration tools and support for the highest level of image quality. Plus, with Epson's advanced 3-chip, 3LCD technology, the projectors display images free from any distracting rainbow effect or white segments. The Pro Cinema 6050UB includes a robust set of features designed to deliver a powerful 4K experience:

4K PRO-UHD 2 Projection Technology – A new type of 4K home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional 4K home theater experience

– A new type of home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing – resulting in an exceptional home theater experience True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This ensures outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues typical of other projector technologies

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This ensures outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness, without any "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues typical of other projector technologies Unique S2 Pixel-Shift Processor 2 – Advanced pixel-shifting processor precisely controls three individual high-definition LCD chips. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience

– Advanced pixel-shifting processor precisely controls three individual high-definition LCD chips. This new type of resolution enhancement technology results in an exceptionally sharp 4K visual experience Precise H2 HDR Processor – Full 10-bit HDR 4 color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance

– Full 10-bit HDR color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR content for an exceptional visual performance Powerful ZX Digital Imaging Processor – Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown

– Realtime 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing for smooth tonal transitions, while helping to eliminate banding, blocking, and other compression artifacts from the final visual performance. This powerful processor faithfully reproduces the source material the way it was intended to be shown Outstanding Brightness – Capable of displaying 4K content at an incredible 2,600 lumens for both color and white brightness 3 . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for an exceptional HDR performance

– Capable of displaying content at an incredible 2,600 lumens for both color and white brightness . This not only provides for a wider performance envelope but allows for an exceptional HDR performance Epson UltraBlack™ Technology – Epson created a Proprietary Compensation Filter that is designed to control the polarization of light itself. This allows Epson to suppress any light leakage within the signal, producing an outstanding Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1

– Epson created a Proprietary Compensation Filter that is designed to control the polarization of light itself. This allows Epson to suppress any light leakage within the signal, producing an outstanding Dynamic Contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1 Precision HDR Adjustment – Realtime HDR curve adjustment allowing for 16-steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance – regardless of the content

– Realtime HDR curve adjustment allowing for 16-steps of control to fine-tune the HDR performance – regardless of the content Extreme Color Gamut – One of the first commercially available home theater projectors capable of displaying the full three-dimensional DCI-P3 5 color space. This extreme color performance is 50 percent wider than typical Rec. 709 projectors and allows for a truly professional-level of color accuracy

– One of the first commercially available home theater projectors capable of displaying the full three-dimensional DCI-P3 color space. This extreme color performance is 50 percent wider than typical Rec. 709 projectors and allows for a truly professional-level of color accuracy Epson VRX Lens Technology – Designed for zero light leakage, all Epson VRX Lenses utilize a proprietary 15-element precision glass structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity

– Designed for zero light leakage, all Epson VRX Lenses utilize a proprietary 15-element precision glass structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity 3-Axis Motorized Lens – After installation, you can shift the lens up to 96 percent up or down on the vertical axis and up to 47 percent left or right on the horizontal axis. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets

– After installation, you can shift the lens up to 96 percent up or down on the vertical axis and up to 47 percent left or right on the horizontal axis. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets HDMI 2.0 Support – Fully compatible with virtually all color formats, depths, and spaces while simultaneously supporting 4K HDR content at a full 60 Hz. This allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest 4K HDR content and next-generation gaming hardware

Availability and Support

Epson's new Pro Cinema 6050UB 4K PRO-UHD2 projector (MSRP $3,999) is now available through CEDIA and specialty dealers. Along with the projector, each box, includes a ceiling mounts, cable cover and spare bulb. Each projector comes with Epson's industry leading service and support, including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority technical support, and free two-business day exchange with Extra CareSM Home Service. For more information, please visit https://epson.com/home-entertainment-projectors .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

5 Entire DCI-P3 color space can be displayed in Digital Cinema Mode only.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Private Line and PRO-UHD are registered trademarks, UltraBlack is a trademark and Extra Care is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc. CPD-56968 1/19

