Epson Unveils the Fastest Multifunction Hybrid POS Receipt Printer in the Industry - New OmniLink TM-H6000VI

Speed, Accurate Check Processing and Engineering for Reliability Empower Retailers and Financial Institutions to Enhance Customers' Overall Transaction Experiences

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a market leader of POS printing solutions, today announced the fastest multifunction hybrid POS receipt printer in the industry1 – the OmniLink® TM-H6000VI. The new model is designed to support retailers, grocers and financial institutions as they adapt to new payment trends, while still needing to support existing point of sale transaction methods. Offering lightning-fast print speeds, accurate check processing and engineering for reliability, the OmniLink TM-H6000VI is an ideal choice for demanding high-volume businesses that want to enhance the overall transaction experience for their customers.

"In today's ever-evolving retail, grocery and financial sectors, businesses require a multifunction POS solution that improves transaction speeds and can accept all forms of payments their customers prefer, including checks, which remain important to consumers in many environments," said David Vander Dussen, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The new powerful OmniLink TM-H6000VI touts industry-best speeds, high check processing accuracy and is engineered for the reliability needed to help businesses best serve their customers today and into the future."

The OmniLink TM-H6000VI multifunction hybrid POS receipt printer with check processing replaces the TM-H6000V and TM-H2000 printer models, delivering fast print speeds up to 500 mm/sec.2 The printer also has an MICR accuracy of 99.9%, enabling incredibly quick and efficient check processing as well as robust slip and endorsement printing. The new model offers a long printhead and auto cutter life,3 a water-resistant enclosure that is easy to clean and a two-year limited warranty for advanced reliability.

Featuring dynamic multiplatform support for traditional POS terminals and mobile devices, the robust OmniLink TM-H6000VI enables system flexibility based on business needs. In addition, the printer's advanced paper-saving options help businesses lower costs and operating expenses by reducing paper usage up to 49%.4 Remote status monitoring5 and management of the printer enables businesses to get access to the printer's status, maintenance counters, part life expectancy and settings, from virtually anywhere, helping to minimize downtime and disruptions to business operations.

Additional OmniLink TM-H6000VI Features

Designed specifically with demanding high-volume businesses in mind, additional features include:

Online ordering capability 6 – Server Direct Print function allows the printer to retrieve orders from a Web server and print a receipt without requiring POS software integration

– Server Direct Print function allows the printer to retrieve orders from a Web server and print a receipt without requiring POS software integration Flexible setup and configuration – Epson TM Utility app 7 streamlines the setup process; additional memory enables multilingual support on each printer

– Epson TM Utility app streamlines the setup process; additional memory enables multilingual support on each printer POS peripheral support – Supports POS peripherals such as payment terminals and customer displays

Availability

The OmniLink TM-H6000VI multifunction hybrid receipt printer will be available from Epson authorized channel partners in July 2024. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/posretail.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Compared to multifunction hybrid thermal receipt printers available in the U.S. as of January 2024, based on manufacturers' published specifications. 2 Speed based on using 80 mm wide media only and Epson's PS-190 power supply. Configurations not including the PS-190 will have a default print speed of 450 mm/sec. 3 Rated printhead and cutter lives based on use of the following media only, with printer operated at room temperature and normal humidity: Model KT55FA: Papierfabrik August Koekler SE, Model PD160R: Oji Imaging Media Co. Ltd., Model TF50KS-Y: NIPPON Paper Industries Co. Ltd. 4 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt. 5 Requires customization with third-party applications. 6 Requires network connection. 7 Download and compatible device required. Data usage fees may apply. See User's Guide for details.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

