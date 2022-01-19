Epson Updates T-Series All-in-One SCARA Robots Lineup

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The uptick in automation continues as companies seek to update manufacturing processes to meet production demands while improving value, managing costs and ensuring employee safety. As new entrants and seasoned experts search for the right automation solutions, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced new updates to its T-Series line with the T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots.

The new T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots offer high-quality and high-performance at an exceptional value to simplify both complex and simple automation applications such as packaging, pick and place, dispensing, and inspection. These all-in-one industrial robots include the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots, while keeping total cost of ownership low in industries spanning automotive, medical development, lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components, and industrial.

"Ease of use in robotics is more important than ever and the new T-B Series SCARA models bring exceptional value without compromise to both new entrants and advanced manufacturers," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Epson strives to simplify automation for all users and the new T3-B and T6-B are designed to provide uncomplicated solutions with productive outcomes. Paired with the no-code Epson RC+® Express software, users can add the robots to automation systems in no time."

Epson's new SCARA robots tout an All-in-One, space-saving design that includes a built-in controller housed in the robot's base with power for end-of-arm tooling. The T3-B and T6-B are compatible with Epson's suite of integrated options including vision guidance, IntelliFlex™ parts feeding, teach pendants, and field bus master and slave interface boards. Additional updates include an improved form factor design and updated motion control for smoother, faster cycle times.

Designed for the ultimate ease of use, the T3-B and T6-B come equipped with the feature-packed Epson RC+ and no-code Epson RC+ Express industrial automation development software. Ideal for novice and advanced users, Epson RC+ is an easy-to-learn programming language that offers a powerful set of tools to redefine automation efficiency. An intuitive, visual-based teaching environment, Epson RC+ Express is designed for users with little-to-no programming experience to easily and efficiently develop simple, powerful robotic programs.

Key features include:

Easy to install; fast integration – installs in minutes, unlike complex linear-slide systems, requires less time and money for system integration

installs in minutes, unlike complex linear-slide systems, requires less time and money for system integration Value without compromise – includes the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots while helping to keep the total cost of ownership low

includes the same intuitive software, powerful features and reliability found in Epson's high-end robots while helping to keep the total cost of ownership low Standard 110 V and 220 V power – low wattage and power consumption (no special panel or plug required)

low wattage and power consumption (no special panel or plug required) Built-in power for end-of-arm tooling – eliminates the need for an external power source

eliminates the need for an external power source No battery required for encoder – minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership

minimizes downtime and reduces overall cost of ownership Other integrated options – teach pendant, field bus master and slave interface boards available, including EtherNet/IP and add on instructions for easy integration with Allen Bradley PLC's

Availability

The T3-B ($7,495) and the T6-B ($9,495) All-in-One SCARA robots will be available in mid-March through Epson Robots channel of distributor partners. To learn more about the T3-B and T6-B All-in-One SCARA robots, please visit http://www.epson.com/space-saving-all-in-one-series-industrial-robots.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and IntelliFlex are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

