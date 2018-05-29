Epson Wins Four Awards in ProjectorReviews.com Annual Education Projector Report

"Epson projectors received four awards in this year's report out of the eight that we presented, which is not surprising given Epson's many years of success in the education market," said Art Feierman, owner, ProjectorReviews.com. "What is equally impressive is that all four Epson projectors we considered for this year's report received 'Best in Classroom' recognition across all three market segments – K-12, Higher Education, and Interactive and Ultra Short-Throw projectors."

ProjectorReviews.com evaluates each projector on how they fit into the education environment and how it could be of interest to educational institutions. Epson's education projectors deliver brightness, performance and easy to use features to make classroom lessons more fun and engaging. The following Epson models received "Best in Classroom" honors:

"Epson is dedicated to delivering display solutions to the classroom that make learning impactful, collaborative and engaging," said Jason Meyer, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "The Best in Classroom report from ProjectorReviews.com delivers an in-depth guide on multiple projector solutions to provide a simpler buying experience for educators. We appreciate being included in the annual report each year and are excited to have our projectors recognized as 'best' across multiple categories – a testament to our commitment to provide educators with exceptional products and support, so they can focus on what matters most – teaching."

As a leading manufacturer of innovative classroom displays, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Epson Education Products

Designed with educator input, Epson's advanced presentation display and projector technologies make bright, collaborative learning environments a reality. Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used software, Epson presentation displays make it easy for teachers to share content to engage students, no matter where they sit in the classroom. Epson's unmatched technology, service and support ensure educators are confident that vivid, bright images and multimedia are available in the classroom every day.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

