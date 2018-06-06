Epson Wins Two Stevie Awards for Achievement in Business Solutions

"It's an honor to be named the winner of the Stevie Awards, and be recognized by top executives in the industry for our innovative laser display technology and powerful innovations in business inkjet printing," said Mark Mathews, commercial vice president of marketing, Epson America, Inc. "Receiving this prestigious award for multiple product lines is a demonstration of our commitment to deliver technologically advanced business solutions for the workforce across various industries."

About Epson 2018 Stevie Award Winners

BrightLink 710Ui Interactive Display: As the world's first 3LCD ultra short-throw interactive laser display, the BrightLink 710Ui converges technology, teachers, students, and their ideas into one seamless digital experience, resulting in a truly collaborative learning environment. Delivering Full HD WUXGA images of up to 100-inches diagonal, this powerful laser display is optimized for better readability in classrooms. Offering 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness 1 for crisp images even in well-lit rooms, built-in pen/touch interactivity, and multi-platform connectivity options, this is the ultimate interactive display for the modern, collaborative classroom.

WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590: Epson's initial high-speed multifunction color line head printer, the WF-C20590, powered by innovative PrecisionCore ® Technology, delivers color print speeds up to 100 ISO pages per minute2, optimized for business productivity and versatility. This powerful MFP is designed for large workgroups and departments within SMB and corporate environments.

As a leader in innovation, Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for a total of five years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Stevie Awards

Presented by the American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://stevieawards.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed.

Note: EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

