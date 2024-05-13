Epson's Diane Betts Recognized by CRN on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Diane Betts, Epson's group manager of Commercial Channel Marketing, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. This annual list honors women from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry.

Betts is responsible for marketing Epson commercial products and solutions to partners in multiple routes to market. Working closely with the entire ecosystem of partners who sell and support the entire suite of Epson solutions from receipt printers to robots, she is the voice of the channel, advocating for marketing materials, content, tools, and resources that partners can use to drive demand and grow sales. Joining the team in 2018, Betts has developed several structured channel programs to establish lasting partnerships and continue to meet customer needs.

"The channel is an extension of our company, reflecting our goals and values," said Betts. "The key to success for channel partners is expanding their business within existing customers and generating new opportunities, and we make it our goal to deliver quality sales and marketing tools, and effective training and product resources needed to help them do so."

Over the past year, Betts' team worked closely with sales and partners to organize and co-sponsor customer events at Epson's headquarters to help showcase solutions for specific vertical markets, as well as develop sales and marketing resources that help partners learn, promote and sell solutions across product lines. She has also helped develop the Partner Advisory Council at Epson which opened doors to a range of new growth opportunities.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

