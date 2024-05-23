Epson's Epic Summer Promotion Brings Big Screen Movie Nights to Backyards Everywhere

Spectacular Summer Savings on the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Helps More Households Enjoy Immersive Outdoor Cinema Experiences

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer around the corner, Epson is helping bring big-screen magic to more families with epic summer savings on its popular mini projector. The versatile Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is an all-in-one portable streaming projector that can turn a range of family activities into immersive viewing experiences, from hosting a backyard cinema oasis to making some noise at the neighborhood block party, all with no screen required. Available through Epson online and select retailers throughout the summer1, the projector will be available for up to $300 off the MSRP1 and includes a custom travel case free with purchase ($49.99 value)1.

"Whether planning a movie night for a special occasion or carrying on cherished traditions, bringing loved ones together to share in magical cinematic moments can truly create memories that last a lifetime," said Kenny Tang, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Now, with multiple Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 promotions running throughout the summer, big screen entertainment can be a staple in your home year-round."

From streaming timeless classics or thrilling blockbusters to binge watching a fan-favorite series, here are some things to keep in mind when planning your backyard or on-the-go entertainment this summer:

All-in-One Streaming Tool – Designed with simplicity in mind, this ultra-portable projector is meant to be taken virtually anywhere and be up and streaming in no time. Featuring the latest Android TV 2 interface and user friendly remote with built-in Google Assistant TM , viewers can access their favorite streaming channels 3 including Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube and stream TV with apps like YouTube TV 3 straight out of the box. Plus, the built-in Chromecast™ enables effortless wireless content casting from your smartphone, tablet, or computer.





