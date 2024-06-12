Take Big Ideas Almost Anywhere - Epson Announces Mobile Projector Cart for Education and Corporate Spaces

Epson ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart Designed for PowerLite 810E and 815E

Provides Easy Setup for Portable Displays in Flexible Areas

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (InfoComm, Epson booth #W1800) -- Education and corporate environments are being redesigned to accommodate more modern ways of working and learning together. Versatile solutions that can better optimize shared spaces allow digital content to be consumed virtually anywhere, anytime. To accommodate the need for flexible and portable displays, Epson today introduced the new ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart designed exclusively for the powerful PowerLite® 810E (white) or PowerLite 815E (black) extreme short throw display. The ELPCS01 is an integrated AV furniture solution that, when combined with the PowerLite 810E or 815E, transforms almost any wall into a collaborative learning experience or meeting room.

Epson Announces New Mobile Projector Cart for Education and Corporate Spaces at InfoComm Post this The ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart is exclusively designed to support the Epson PowerLite 810E and 815E and accommodates the need for flexible and portable display solutions.

The sleek and versatile ELPCS01 mobile display solution works with the projector to effortlessly showcase a 100- to 160-inch image mere inches away from the wall, transforming nearly any surface into a larger-than-life display for collaborative classroom and meeting room environments. The convenient and smartly designed on-board control panel makes it easy to power on, change display sources and adjust image/audio without reaching for a remote. Ideal for shared spaces, its lightweight design and convenient wheels make it easy for virtually anyone to move.

The PowerLite 810E/815E features built-in wired/wireless networking, 3-chip 3LCD with 4K Enhancement1 technology and 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness2 for astonishingly sharp detail and virtually glare-free displays, even in well-lit spaces. With true mobility and easy transport between locations, the spacious cabinet provides storage space and the convenient USB hub allows for effortless integration with a range of peripherals, such as additional speakers, webcams and more. Additionally, the projector's built-in Wi-Fi® enables wireless casting3, making it easy for the user to move about freely, and the projector's built-in dual speakers fill virtually any room.

"While education and corporate spaces are changing, the demand for big, engaging content remains high. This new plug-and-play mobile cart solution meets these needs across various spaces, making large, vivid and bright displays readily available virtually anywhere," said Nathan Cheng, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The cart can quickly be set up when needed, as no assembly is required, and can be easily removed after an event or presentation. It also addresses critical requirements that flat panels on a cart don't, such as image size adjustments, maneuverability and not being a tip-over hazard."

The ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart offers a true mobile experience with locking casters and low center of gravity for great maneuverability. It transforms classrooms, campus multi-purpose rooms, libraries, gymnasiums, and office meeting spaces into educational and collaborative experiences on the go. Additional features include:

Intuitive user panel for easy projector control – Cart includes on/off, source selection, volume change, and image adjustment

– Cart includes on/off, source selection, volume change, and image adjustment Supports wireless casting – The projector (sold separately) provides wireless networking and casting capability via Miracast ® or the Epson iProjection™ app 3

– The projector (sold separately) provides wireless networking and casting capability via Miracast or the Epson iProjection™ app Versatile connectivity – Built-in USB hub and power outlets; connect additional speakers, webcams and more

– Built-in USB hub and power outlets; connect additional speakers, webcams and more Aesthetically pleasing design – Harmonizes with education and corporate environments

– Harmonizes with education and corporate environments Built-in locking slot – Allows users to safely secure the projector and other devices in the cart

– Allows users to safely secure the projector and other devices in the cart Convenient laptop shelf – Included PC shelf can be attached for laptop storage

– Included PC shelf can be attached for laptop storage Designed with performance and practicality in mind – Fabric door optimized for crisp, clear audio experience; spacious cabinet for convenient storage of computer and other technology products

The ELPCS01 Mobile Projector Cart will be available in late 2024 for $1,999 MSRP ($1,799 Brighter Futures®). The PowerLite 810E and PowerLite 815E are sold separately for $3,299 MSRP ($2,999 Brighter Futures). For more information, visit Epson's website.

About Brighter Futures Program

As a leader in innovation and partnership, Epson offers the Brighter Futures program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, Epson additional limited warranty coverage up to five years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 For wireless functionality, including via the Epson iProjection App, the projector must be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector (check model specifications for availability) or via a wireless connection. Check your owner's manual to determine if a wireless LAN module must be purchased separately to enable a wireless connection. Not all Epson projectors are able to be networked. The Epson iProjection App does not support all files and formats. See www.epson.com for details.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Miracast and Wi-Fi are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.