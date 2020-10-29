Epson's New Portable VS260 3LCD Projector Creates Productive Workspaces and Captivates Audiences for Remote and Hybrid Office Environments

"As the hybrid workforce becomes the norm for the foreseeable future, businesses are looking for new communication practices and technology tools to help ensure a successful transition," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson's new affordable VS260 brings a range of flexibility to hybrid meeting spaces to help participants collaborate and share ideas more effectively with engaging, big-screen content."

The VS260 is an ideal solution for presenting and communicating with your audiences, whether sharing detailed presentations, spreadsheets, multimedia content, or facilitating Zoom, Teams or Webex meetings with remote teams. Catering to today's remote work environments, the VS260 accepts 4K content and connects to popular streaming devices – such as Fire TV, Apple TV®, Roku, and Chromecast™3, through the HDMI port® – enabling working professionals and their families to enjoy their favorite content, TV shows and more during downtime.

Impress your audience and own the room with the range of features and capabilities offered by the VS260:

Amazing Brightness – 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness 2 ideal for displaying large-group presentations, spreadsheets, and videos, even in well-lit rooms

– 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness ideal for displaying large-group presentations, spreadsheets, and videos, even in well-lit rooms Crisp Image Quality – XGA resolution delivers crisp text and images; perfect for displaying presentations, video and more

– XGA resolution delivers crisp text and images; perfect for displaying presentations, video and more True 3-Chip 3LCD Technology – displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame, providing outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies

– displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame, providing outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies Versatile Connectivity – features an HDMI port, so you can easily conduct Zoom video conference calls and connect streaming devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast 3

– features an HDMI port, so you can easily conduct Zoom video conference calls and connect streaming devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast Easy Setup – built-in speaker for easy setup for video and audio right out of the box

– built-in speaker for easy setup for video and audio right out of the box Built-in Picture Skew Sensor – automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone to help square the image

– automatically analyzes the picture and instantly corrects the keystone to help square the image Amazing Dynamic Contrast Ratio up to 15,000:1 – provides crisp, rich detail for graphs, images and videos

– provides crisp, rich detail for graphs, images and videos Award-Winning Service and Support – standard 2-year limited warranty, full-unit replacement, along with free technical phone support for the life of the product

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson VS260 3LCD XGA Projector (MSRP $369) is available now through select retailers and the Epson online store. The new projectors come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year limited warranty with full-unit replacement.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Requires wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Private Line is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Google Assistant and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

