Epson's Newest SureLab Professional Minilab Printer Designed to Help Photography and Event Businesses Grow is Now Available

Epson America, Inc.

30 Nov, 2023, 03:15 ET

SureLab D1070DE Brings Double-Sided Printing on Photo Media for Use in Creating Photo Books, Promotional Inserts, Invitations, and More

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epson SureLab® D1070DE Minilab Photo Printer designed to help businesses expand offerings with automated double-sided printing is now available. Engineered for outstanding image quality and reliability the SureLab D1070DE is ideal for on-site printing at fulfillment labs, photo studios, retail operations, and entertainment venues looking to increase profits quickly.

 "Pictures and graphics have become synonymous with big events, memories and milestone achievements," said Aaron Brill, associate product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, "The SureLab D1070DE supports a variety of businesses, including on-site photographers, photography labs and graphic artists with fast, outstanding single and double-sided photo applications for creating tangible mementos."

The SureLab D1070DE offers low cost of ownership and high productivity that is designed to help print businesses grow their bottom line. Additional features include:

  • Outstanding photographic quality – Delivers high-quality prints using Epson's MicroPiezo® AMC printhead and AccuPhoto™ image processing technology, with 6-color UltraChrome® D6r-S dye-based ink for vibrant water-, smudge- and fade-resistant prints1
  • High-capacity ink packs – UltraChrome D6r-S high-capacity 250 mL ink packs deliver wide color gamut; Cartridge-Free Printing can help reduce waste compared to traditional cartridge systems
  • Easy to operate – New front-facing 1.44-inch LCD panel simplifies print tasks and operation; features new nozzle detection and alignment technology for less downtime and more reliable operation
  • Improved connectivity and simplified software – Easily connect over Wi-Fi®, Ethernet or USB using redesigned printer driver for Windows® and Mac®
  • Small footprint – Compact size with integrated output tray is well-suited for photo booths, as well as portrait and event photography
  • Versatile media handling – Prints on a range of high-capacity roll and double- or single-sided sheet photo media, including glossy, luster and matte finishes
  • Built for reliability – Reliable print engine backed by U.S.-based support team and Epson's limited warranty
  • Epson Cloud Solution PORT® – Monitor the live status of your entire printer fleet regardless of where they are in the world, view output production rates, printer status, errors, and more

Pricing and Availability
The SureLab D1070DE Minilab printer ($2,995 MSRP) is now available with a standard 1-year Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. SureLab D1070 Duplex Feeder ($600 MSRP) is available for purchase separately to add double-sided printing to the SureLab D1070. For more information, visit www.epson.com/minilab.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Smudge-, water- and fade-resistant prints with Epson Genuine Photo Media and Ink only.

EPSON, MicroPiezo, SureLab, UltraChrome, and Epson Cloud Solution PORT are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. AccuPhoto and AMC are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

