Epson's Next-Generation LightScene Laser Projectors Unleash Dynamic, Experiential Content for Companies, Designers and Artists

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and creative minds alike continue to search for new ways to create personalized, interactive experiences to keep consumers engaged. Dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for experiential content, Epson®, the number-one projector manufacturer worldwide,1 today introduced its LightScene® EV-110 and EV-115 Accent Lighting 3LCD Laser Projectors at the virtual D=SIGN: The Digital Signage Conference. A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene's unique spotlight form factor, combined with breakthrough laser technology and easy content management tools, allows users to unleash dynamic displays for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications.

"Digital signage is a driving force as companies, designers and artists look for new and inspiring ways to interact with consumers," said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The new LightScene solutions build on the success of the original models, delivering a unique design for aesthetically blending projection in virtually any environment. These new and improved models integrate lighting and projection with powerful, next-generation features to make the ordinary extraordinary and the invisible visible."

The new Bluetooth-enabled LightScene models feature motion sensing capabilities and a brighter laser light engine with up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation.2 The display solutions are powered by software and mobile applications that can completely remove friction points, making them accessible for nearly any customer.

Offering an industrial design that blends discreetly into any setting, LightScene offers a sleek black or white spotlight shape with an array of configuration, mounting and programming options. Additionally, the new models feature Epson's Creative Content Projection app3 with preloaded content that can be customized by touch and built-in software that enables easy to use display management. Breaking the mold in digital signage, the new LightScene models provide a sophisticated display solution for design-savvy applications and enable users to create environments that can enhance customer service, improve operational efficiency, deliver impromptu wayfinding, and much more.

Additional features include:

Integrated lighting and digital projection — project dynamic, experiential content without being bound by a frame to engage audiences in retail, hospitality and event spaces, showrooms and museums

— project dynamic, experiential content without being bound by a frame to engage audiences in retail, hospitality and event spaces, showrooms and museums Breakthrough laser technology — features a laser light source of up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, 2 plus a sealed optical engine, for amazing image quality matched by outstanding performance

— features a laser light source of up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, plus a sealed optical engine, for amazing image quality matched by outstanding performance Blends in discreetly — sleek white or black spotlight design easily blends into the surroundings, offering vertical and horizontal rotation, with flexible mounting on tracks, floors, walls or ceilings

— sleek white or black spotlight design easily blends into the surroundings, offering vertical and horizontal rotation, with flexible mounting on tracks, floors, walls or ceilings Easily programmable with the built-in media-player — includes templates, effects, color filters and customizable options; playlist and playback function allows for seamless content management for single or multiple LightScene projectors

— includes templates, effects, color filters and customizable options; playlist and playback function allows for seamless content management for single or multiple LightScene projectors Creative Content Projection app 3 — pre-loaded with video content and customizable features, including a touch-enabled, four-point correction to easily upload customized content and messaging to LightScene and easily adjust to the desirable size

— pre-loaded with video content and customizable features, including a touch-enabled, four-point correction to easily upload customized content and messaging to LightScene and easily adjust to the desirable size 3-chip 3LCD image quality — up to 2,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness 4 for vibrant, rich color

— up to 2,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness for vibrant, rich color Expansive connectivity — GPI motion sensing, HDMI ® , RJ-45, wired and wireless LAN and Bluetooth-enabled for direct content storage and playback when needed

— GPI motion sensing, HDMI , RJ-45, wired and wireless LAN and Bluetooth-enabled for direct content storage and playback when needed Remote management and control tools — via web-based application or over the network with Crestron ® , Art-Net and more

— via web-based application or over the network with Crestron , Art-Net and more Flexible positioning — 1.58x powered optical zoom, plus powered focus, allows the projector to be installed in both large and small spaces

— 1.58x powered optical zoom, plus powered focus, allows the projector to be installed in both large and small spaces Scalable, for an array of applications — install multiple LightScene projectors and utilize edge blending technology for versatile, breathtaking displays

Availability

The Epson LightScene EV-110 (white) and LightScene EV-115 (black) Accent Lighting 3LCD Laser Projectors will be available January 2021. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/lightscene and www.epson.com/digitalsignage.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

