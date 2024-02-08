Equal Opportunity Schools Recognized as Innovator by Microsoft, Stanford and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Educational Nonprofit Gains Momentum with Corporate, Academic and Philanthropic Support

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS), the nationwide nonprofit leader in partnering with US high schools to provide student insights and accelerate college and career access demonstrates the power of collaboration with industry leaders including Microsoft, Stanford and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

EOS uses an evidence-based partnership model including data, tools and hands-on implementation with school districts of all sizes. This approach is now gaining recognition from corporate, academic and philanthropic organizations.

Darrell Booker, Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black and African American Communities and Marcus Knight, Equal Opportunity Schools Board Member Equal Opportunity Schools 2024 Winter Roadshow "Going Places: Empowering Students for Success"

EOS has engaged two million students to unveil insights beyond GPA and test scores. EOS has also surveyed more than 25,000 educators to measure system effectiveness and adult mindsets on equity. Through this work, EOS is creating greater access in public education systems and increasing opportunities for underserved and underrepresented students to enroll in advanced courses.

Corporate Spotlight

At Microsoft's inaugural Global Nonprofit Leaders Summit, EOS was highlighted for its data-driven, student-centered partnerships with high schools around the country. The Microsoft Black and African American Nonprofit Tech Accelerator (NTA) featured EOS as a case study for impact, adding more than 70,000 underrepresented students into advanced courses. "Equal Opportunity Schools is a true innovator —showing the best of what technology can do for communities of color," said Darrell Booker, Microsoft's Corporate Affairs Specialist, racial equity leader and founder of the Black and African American NTA. "Microsoft is proud to power access to the unparalleled student insights and collaboration that EOS brings to school districts from coast to coast," he added.

Academic Spotlight

Stanford University spotlighted EOS at its "AI Inspiring Action" event facilitated by the The Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (The D School). EOS President Dr. Sasha Rabkin joined Jean-Claude Brizard, CEO of Digital Promise & former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and other leading voices to discuss the application of AI for social impact. The event was organized by HAI, Stanford's Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence led by Fei-Fei Li and John Etchemendy.

Philanthropic Spotlight

Yesterday, Equal Opportunity Schools presented at the AccelerateEd convening hosted by the Education Strategy Group and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. EOS President Dr. Sasha Rabkin discussed systems change in education and "breaking free from myopic metrics of readiness that place artificial barriers in the way of underrepresented and underserved students." His message was clear that "Opportunity precedes achievement."

What's New at Equal Opportunity Schools?

Research

Recently, Equal Opportunity Schools released a special report on Psychological Safety by Dr. Erin Bogan, Sr. Director of Research & Impact. Dr. Bogan's findings show that psychological safety is related to better decision-making and performance, cognitive functioning, problem-solving, and other important conditions of learning. Coming soon is an updated report on the Cues and Conditions of Belonging.

District Expansion & Geographic Reach

Thanks to philanthropic support, Equal Opportunity Schools is offering 100 US School Districts matching grant opportunities to partner with EOS for the 2024-2025 School Year. EOS is investing in school districts with a demonstrated commitment to improving outcomes for underserved and underrepresented students. To learn more, visit https://eoschools.org and select "Partner with Us."

EOS is currently on a roadshow to cities around the US to share data and insights and showcase the power of partnership.

Next up is the National Conference on Education presented by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, where EOS will convene with over 3,000 superintendents to share ideas on improving district-wide equity, academic performance and other student outcomes. Learn more at www.eoschools.org/events.

Equal Opportunity Schools is a 501c3 nonprofit. To support our mission, visit https://eoschools.org/donate-now/

Contact:

Tomika Anderson

[email protected] | 646-387-1865

SOURCE Equal Opportunity Schools