EQUASHIELD® Marks Earth Day with Transition to eIFU, Advancing Sustainability Across Operations

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day 2026, EQUASHIELD®, a global leader in hazardous drug handling, today announced its transition to electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU), a major milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation.

By transitioning to digital IFU’s, EQUASHIELD has reduced approximately 160,000 lbs of paper waste annually. That’s a meaningful step toward lowering our environmental footprint while continuing to support safer, smarter compounding practices.

By moving from printed Instructions for Use to digital eIFUs, EQUASHIELD® will eliminate approximately 160,000 pounds of paper waste annually, significantly reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining full regulatory compliance and ensuring continued access to critical product information for healthcare professionals worldwide. This initiative reflects EQUASHIELD®'s belief that advancing patient and caregiver safety should go hand in hand with protecting the planet.

"Earth Day is a powerful reminder that sustainability is not a one-day commitment, it's a responsibility that must be embedded into how we operate every day," Matt Stuckert, General Manager. "Our transition to eIFU is one of many meaningful steps EQUASHIELD® is taking to reduce waste, conserve resources, and support a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem."

The adoption of eIFU complements EQUASHIELD®'s broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, detailed in the company's ESG statement available on its website. This framework guides EQUASHIELD®'s efforts to operate responsibly, ethically, and transparently while creating long‑term value for healthcare providers, employees, partners, and communities.

In addition to reducing paper consumption, EQUASHIELD® has made significant progress in sustainable packaging and materials management. All EQUASHIELD® packaging now utilizes 100% recycled materials, reinforcing the company's commitment to minimizing waste throughout the product lifecycle. EQUASHIELD® recycles 40 tons of plastic manufacturing residues from waste streams.

EQUASHIELD® also collaborates with local recycling organizations to divert plastic waste from landfills and reintegrate it into the manufacturing value chain. Through these partnerships, the company repurposes roughly three tons of plastic residues each month, transforming waste into raw materials suitable for use across various industries and actively supporting a circular economy model.

"Sustainability in healthcare manufacturing requires innovation, collaboration, and accountability," added Stuckert. "Whether it's reducing paper through eIFU, advancing recycled packaging, or partnering to give plastic waste a second life, EQUASHIELD® is focused on making tangible, measurable impacts."

As EQUASHIELD® expands its global presence, it remains dedicated to intertwining business success with environmental responsibility and social consciousness. On this Earth Day, EQUASHIELD® reinforces its commitment to safeguarding those who prepare and administer life-saving treatments, while also contributing to the protection of our shared planet.

About EQUASHIELD®

Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD® Compounding Technologies is a global leader in manual and automated compounding and administration solutions that protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD®'s CSTD and Mundus HD automation platform redefine safety, standardization, and simplicity in hospital pharmacy workflows.

For more information, visit www.EQUASHIELD.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Equashield LLC