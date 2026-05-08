EQUASHIELD® Named Most-Used CSTD in the U.S. for Eighth Consecutive Year

New PP&P State of Pharmacy Compounding report shows EQUASHIELD® now accounts for 44% of CSTDs in use for hazardous drug preparation

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a healthcare environment where safety, consistency, and staff protection are non‑negotiable, EQUASHIELD® continues to stand apart. EQUASHIELD®, a leading provider of closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs and exclusive proprietor of the only closed‑back syringe, today announced it has been named the most used CSTD for hazardous drug preparation in the United States for the eighth consecutive year.

EQUASHIELD® continues to lead CSTDs in Use in the United States.

According to the Pharmacy Purchasing & Products (PPP) State of Pharmacy Compounding Report, EQUASHIELD® now accounts for 44 percent of CSTDs in use for hazardous drug preparation, reinforcing its position as the market leader. This growth comes at a time when just under 80 percent of U.S. healthcare facilities are preparing hazardous drugs, and 93 percent of facilities compounding hazardous drugs continue to rely on CSTDs, signaling both widespread need and sustained commitment to safer practices.

"Leadership is earned through consistency," said Matt Stuckert, General Manager of EQUASHIELD®. "Pharmacy and nursing teams need systems they can count on every day, not just devices that meet minimum requirements. Being recognized for the eighth consecutive year and expanding to 44 percent reflects the confidence healthcare professionals place in EQUASHIELD® to protect their staff and streamline their workflows."

EQUASHIELD®'s leadership is rooted in a fundamentally different and innovative approach to closed system design. EQUASHIELD® was purpose‑built to address exposure risks inherent in hazardous drug handling. By combining the only closed-back syringe with proprietary adaptors and connectors to create a fully integrated closed system, EQUASHIELD has earned its position as the preferred choice among pharmacy and nursing professionals.

Building on this proven foundation, Equashield is expanding its integrated safety platform beyond manual compounding with Mundus HD, the company's automated pharmacy compounding system. Designed to support the next generation of hazardous drug handling, Mundus HD leverages EQUASHIELD®'s trusted closed system technology to improve pharmacy efficiency, minimize drug waste, and enhance protection for healthcare workers.

EQUASHIELD®'s market-leading position is not driven by trend, but by trust built over time. As pharmacists face increasing workload pressures, stringent regulatory expectations, and heightened awareness of occupational exposure risks, many facilities are choosing to stay with solutions that consistently perform. Year after year, EQUASHIELD® has delivered reliability where it matters most, at the point of drug preparation and administration.

To learn more about their leading CSTD and automated compounding solutions, visit www.equashield.com or contact the EQUASHIELD® team at [email protected].

About EQUASHIELD®

Established in 2009, EQUASHIELD® Compounding Technologies is a global leader in manual and automated compounding and administration solutions that protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD®'s comprehensive Safety Platform, which includes the patented Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) and the advanced Mundus HD automation platform, sets new benchmarks for safety, standardization, and simplicity within hospital pharmacy workflows. EQUASHIELD® is committed to enhancing both the safety of healthcare workers and the quality of patient care through cutting-edge technology.

SOURCE Equashield LLC