Equestrian Estate South of Seattle - With Arena & Helipad - Heads to Luxury Auction® April 5th

Although previously asking $5 million, the property will now be sold at a live auction without reserve, meaning it will sell to the highest bidder regardless of the high bid price. The auction will be held this Friday, April 5 th at 2pm PT on the property site. Those who wish to attend and participate in the auction must register with Platinum prior to 5pm PT on Thursday, April 4 th . Remote bidding via telephone is also available for those bidders who cannot attend in person.

Platinum, a Miami-based auction house specializing in the sale of multimillion-dollar properties on behalf of their wealthy owners, is conducting the transaction in cooperation with listing agents Cindy Shorno and Charla Oliver, who are representing Yelm Real Estate and Engel & Völkers Seattle Downtown, respectively, in the sale.

"We've been excited to bring our substantial record of success in the equestrian, ranch and farm property categories to the northwestern Washington marketplace with this unique offering," stated David Enriquez, Platinum's Vice President. "This is a truly exceptional property that was built to last a lifetime, and buyers who have visited the estate recognize the value it presents, and the opportunity to obtain that value for auction pricing."

Trinity Farm offers a host of impressive amenities working in concert to provide a unique living experience. Developed with the owners' equestrian interests in mind, the property features an impressive horse training facility, the centerpiece of which is an indoor riding arena measuring 70-ft by 204-ft. The arena features Attwood composite footing, which is prized for its extremely low maintenance, and is the footing often used in the Olympic games. The arena is ideal for dressage, hunter/jumper or other horse disciplines. Adjacent to the arena is a hot-walking exerciser, several paddocks and extensive bridle trails. The grounds also offer several greenhouses, raised garden beds and even a private helipad.

The property's main residence is built to commercial-grade standards. Constructed largely of concrete and featuring floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, the home spans 5,700 sf and offers 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The structure is also "earth-sheltered" - or built partially into the ground - which provides energy efficiency and added structural integrity.

Common living areas are spacious, and include an open-concept kitchen and living room with fireplace. The indoor pool and spa - enclosed in glass - naturally regulate temperature via "smart" windows and shades. Other unique features include an extensive camera/security system, "safe room," multiple generators and a spectacular children's treehouse designed by Michael Murphy of HGTV's Tree House Guys.

Those interested in the property can learn more by visiting WashingtonLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting a Platinum representative at 800.871.9269. Final previews of the property will be held each day this week between the hours of 11am and 4pm PT, until the auction date.

