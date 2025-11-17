Equifax Announces Acquisition of Vault Verify

Acquisition Complements The Work Number® from Equifax, Helping Employers and Verifiers Make More Informed Decisions in Less Time

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Vault Verify, a provider of human resources services, including employment and income verification services. This acquisition enhances the data that Equifax provides to verifiers to help them make more informed decisions in less time. It also provides another mechanism for employers to provide data to a verifications provider, expanding options available to Equifax employer clients. Vault Verify complements The Work Number® database with information that can help consumers when they're applying for jobs, mortgages, social service benefits, and other financial services.

"Our Purpose is to help people live their financial best. The acquisition of Vault Verify complements The Work Number and Equifax verification capabilities with additional information that can help streamline important financial moments for consumers," said Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer, Equifax. "Leveraging the power of our Equifax Cloud transformation, we are able to rapidly integrate Vault Verify into ongoing Equifax operations and deliver verifiers the information they need quickly and efficiently."

Founded in 2012, Vault Verify is an outsourced provider of employment and income verification services, offering real-time, transactional, API-based verifications through its proprietary technology. Vault Verify serves employers of all sizes nationwide, with a concentration in the healthcare sector.

"We are excited about the enhanced set of knowledge and capabilities that our combined Vault Verify and Equifax teams will be able to offer as we seek to help streamline life's important moments through secure, efficient verifications," said Joe Muchnick, Chief Operating Officer at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "The addition of Vault Verify will help consumers get decisions more quickly when they're applying for jobs, mortgages, social service benefits, and other financial services."

Vault Verify, an Equifax company, is now a part of the Equifax Workforce Solutions business unit. The Vault Verify team has assumed roles with Workforce Solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. All statements that address operating performance and events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to the expected financial and operational benefits, synergies and growth from the transaction and our ability to integrate Vault Verify and its products, services, technologies, IT systems and personnel into our operations, and similar statements about our outlook and our business plans are forward-looking statements. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in our 2024 Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks and uncertainties, we urge you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Dan Jenkins for Equifax Workforce Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.