Equifax announces conference call for first quarter 2019 results

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 10 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers: U.S. and Canada: (800) 289-0571; International: (786) 789-4772.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning Friday, May 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 24. To access the replay, please register.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology company and that believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wyatt Jefferies

Media Relations

MediaInquiries@equifax.com

