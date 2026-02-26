Equifax Names David Smith President of U.S. Information Solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) has named David Smith as President of U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) effective March 2, 2026. In this role, Smith will continue to drive the business unit's post-cloud transformation growth, leveraging EFX.AI and the company's proprietary data to create innovative solutions that bring decision intelligence to Equifax customers and help create new financial opportunities for consumers. Smith joins Equifax from Truist Financial Corporation where he most recently served as the Head of Consumer Lending.

David Smith, President of U.S. Information Systems (USIS), Equifax

"David brings more than 25 years of deep lending and credit expertise spanning the mortgage, unsecured lending, auto financing and capital markets to the role of USIS President," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "I'm energized to welcome David to the Equifax leadership team and believe that his strong end-user perspective, proven experience in product innovation and AI implementation, and commitment to the customer experience will be invaluable in powering the next phase of USIS growth."

At Truist, Smith led the creation of the Consumer Lending division, integrating multiple businesses to drive growth and enhance the customer experience. As Head of Consumer Lending, he was responsible for a $4 billion business spanning real estate lending, unsecured personal lending, indirect lending, and consumer capital markets. While at Truist, Smith oversaw improvements in the usage of AI scoring models, data aggregation, and decisioning for lending to improve underwriter productivity as well as approval and loss rates.

"Equifax has built an unmatched cloud-native foundation for innovation that sets a new standard for the industry," said Smith. "The company has moved well beyond a traditional credit bureau, offering a rapidly growing range of new solutions designed to give businesses the deeper insights they need to help more consumers live their financial best. I look forward to working with the USIS team to build on their strong execution, continue the commitment to customer-first innovation in alignment with our clients' specific needs, and drive additional growth."

Prior to Truist, Smith served in a number of leadership roles, including President of Financial Services at KWx, a holding company for affiliated businesses to Keller Williams Realty International. His industry experience also includes 13 years at Citi, where he held several mortgage and retail banking leadership positions, culminating his career there as Managing Director, CEO and President of CitiMortgage.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

