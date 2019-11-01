Equifax Announces New Senior Leader For Global Consumer Business

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has named Beverly Anderson president of Global Consumer Services (GCS), replacing Dann Adams who has announced his retirement.

Anderson, an established financial services leader, is joining Equifax from Wells Fargo where she served as Executive Vice President, Cards and Retail Services. For the past seven and a half years, she has been responsible for leading growth and transformation of various lines of lending businesses and operations. Most recently, she led the expansion of the consumer general-purpose credit card, co-brand, private label, and enterprise loyalty businesses. Under her leadership, portfolio balances grew by almost 70 percent and consumer purchase volume doubled, while maintaining strong profitability and above-industry average returns. In her new role at Equifax, effective December 2, 2019, Anderson will be responsible for delivering vision, growth and transformation of the GCS business that will expand upon the current direct-to-consumer solutions and services across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

"We are energized about Beverly joining the Equifax leadership team to lead our Global Consumer Services business," said Equifax Chief Executive Officer Mark W. Begor. "She brings broad experience and deep domain expertise in consumer finance and marketing and has demonstrated consistent leadership in growing businesses in financial services with a focus on consumer needs and in leading high-performance teams."

Anderson joins Equifax with more than 30 years of experience in financial services. Prior to Wells Fargo, she held leadership and executive roles in business insights, product and strategy at American Express, Fleet Bank (Bank of America) and First USA/Bank One (J.P. Morgan Chase). She was also the first female partner at Novantas Consulting. Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Florida A&M University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She is the co-president of the Harvard Business School African American Alumni Association and the chair-emerita of the Board of Directors for the Council of Urban Professionals.

"GCS is the critical consumer-facing piece of our business that provides our direct connection to people, and is the driver for our strategic goal to be the most consumer-friendly credit reporting agency," added Begor. "Bev is a strong growth and consumer-focused leader who is passionate about consumers and purpose. I am confident we will benefit from her broad consumer background, growth focus, and ability to build great teams."

"I am extremely excited to join Equifax," said Anderson. "I have a unique opportunity to combine my passion for enabling the financial success of millions of consumers through access to credit and stronger financial confidence with Mark's vision for scaling the Equifax Global Consumer Services business and becoming the most consumer friendly credit reporting agency."

Dann Adams will work closely with Anderson as she transitions into her role as the Equifax president of Global Consumer Services.

"During the past 20 years, Dann impacted every corner of Equifax. He served as president for three of our four business units and built and executed strategies that resulted in some of our most differentiated data assets. We thank Dann for his leadership and wish him well in his retirement," said Begor.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wyatt Jefferies

Media Relations

404-885-8907

Wyatt.jefferies@equifax.com

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

