Equifax Brings Differentiated Data to AWS Data Exchange

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) is offering select differentiated data assets through AWS Data Exchange, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. This relationship builds on the Equifax Cloud™ strategy and makes anonymized Equifax Analytic Dataset™ consumer and loan-level credit data, U.S. Consumer Credit Trends macro-level information, B2bConnect™ commercial marketing data, IXI™ economic data, and unique property and housing data quickly and easily available to business customers for improved decision intelligence.

"Equifax understands that smarter data insights drive smarter actions," said Joy Wilder Lybeer, United States Information Solutions (USIS) Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Equifax. "AWS Data Exchange gives our business customers secure and efficient access to our differentiated data offerings. This allows them to more quickly access the insights they need to drive smarter revenue and create better customer experiences with the speed and security of the cloud."

Equifax invested $1.5 billion in its world class enterprise-wide infrastructure, which is specifically tailored to highly regulated data workloads. The Equifax Cloud is the foundation of the Equifax business and allows seamless, secure delivery of data assets to AWS Data Exchange for customers to easily leverage within their broader AWS workloads.

The Equifax datasets now available on AWS Data Exchange include:

U.S. Consumer Credit Trends, for unique perspective from Equifax into anonymous, time-series credit data, specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes. Insights available on the AWS Data Exchange include anonymized consumer auto loan and lease activity, first mortgage originations and delinquencies, and student or personal loan trends.

for unique perspective from Equifax into anonymous, time-series credit data, specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes. Insights available on the AWS Data Exchange include anonymized consumer auto loan and lease activity, first mortgage originations and delinquencies, and student or personal loan trends. Analytic Dataset , an unbiased ten percent statistical sample of anonymized, loan-level credit data representing the U.S. credit active population, allowing users to better model delinquency, default, loss severity and prepayment.

, an unbiased ten percent statistical sample of anonymized, loan-level credit data representing the U.S. credit active population, allowing users to better model delinquency, default, loss severity and prepayment. B2bConnect commercial marketing data , including verified firmographic information on more than 30 million U.S. businesses, such as vertical industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy and many other valuable attributes for better targeting of revenue-generating activities.

, including verified firmographic information on more than 30 million U.S. businesses, such as vertical industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy and many other valuable attributes for better targeting of revenue-generating activities. IXI economic data from our exclusive network of more than 95 leading financial institutions. Equifax directly measures about $20 trillion in anonymous U.S. consumer assets and investments, representing over 45 percent of all U.S. consumer invested assets. IXI data available through the AWS Data Exchange includes, but is not limited to, Income360™ household income estimates and Ability to Pay measure of household economic capacity.

from our exclusive network of more than 95 leading financial institutions. Equifax directly measures about in anonymous U.S. consumer assets and investments, representing over 45 percent of all U.S. consumer invested assets. IXI data available through the AWS Data Exchange includes, but is not limited to, Income360™ household income estimates and Ability to Pay measure of household economic capacity. Property and housing data, including National Property Insights for a comprehensive look at public record data on residential properties across the U.S. and Home Value Trends and Forecasts for U.S. residential properties.

"Equifax has reimagined and reengineered our tools, technology, and assets in the cloud for optimal performance and customer benefit," said Mark Luber, Chief Product Officer for Equifax USIS. "Making select Equifax credit, marketing and economic datasets available through the AWS Data Exchange underscores our commitment to our customers, bringing the decision intelligence they need to optimize growth and better serve their own customers."

Rigorous data security, compliance and governance standards are the hallmark of Equifax participation in data marketplaces. For more information on the Equifax datasets available through the AWS Data Exchange, please click here.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

