Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

News provided by

Equinix, Inc.

12 Jan, 2024, 07:50 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix,Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the tax treatment for all 2023 distributions on its common stock.










Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099









Record Date

Payment Date

Total
Distribution
(per share)

Box 1a
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend 
(per share)

Box 3
Return
of Capital
(per share)

Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend
(per share)

Q1

03/07/2023

03/22/2023

$3.410000

$3.410000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.410000

Q2

05/24/2023

06/21/2023

$3.410000

$3.410000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.410000

Q3

08/23/2023

09/20/2023

$3.410000

$3.410000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$3.410000

Q4

11/15/2023

12/13/2023

$4.260000

$4.260000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$4.260000

Total

$14.49000

$14.49000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$14.49000








This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2023, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see Equinix's recent quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Also from this source

Equinix Fully Allocates $4.9 Billion of Green Bond Proceeds

Equinix Fully Allocates $4.9 Billion of Green Bond Proceeds

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the full allocation of $4.9 billion in investment-grade...
Companies Gaining Competitive Advantage Through Deploying Private AI Infrastructure at Equinix

Companies Gaining Competitive Advantage Through Deploying Private AI Infrastructure at Equinix

After working with customers on a variety of AI deployments over the past several years, Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.