Equinix Receives the EPA Green Power Partner of the Year Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced that it has received a 2020 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). For 20 years, EPA's annual Green Power Leadership Awards have recognized America's leading green power users for their commitment and contribution to helping advance the development of the nation's voluntary green power market. EPA presented Equinix with a Green Power Partner of the Year award at the 2020 Renewable Energy Markets Conference, which took place virtually on September 22, 2020.

Equinix, Inc. was the only organization to be chosen as a Green Power Partner of the Year. Under this awards program, EPA recognizes Green Power Partners who distinguish themselves through their leadership, overall strategy and impact on the U.S. green power market. Previous winners include Google, Microsoft and Cisco. Equinix is committed to reaching a long-term goal of 100 percent clean and renewable energy across its global portfolio. As of the end of 2019, the company used more than 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually in the United States, which is enough green power to meet more than 100 percent of the organization's overall electricity use in the nation. By choosing green power, Equinix is accelerating the transition to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable energy future.

Highlights/Key Facts

Equinix is committed to a path of long-term sustainable growth as part of the company's efforts to reach 100 percent clean and renewable energy across the portfolio. Equinix is committed to utilizing renewables and low-carbon energy, making use of local sources of renewables where possible, seeking new or recently built energy sources, advocating for favorable renewable energy policies and considering renewable energy availability when locating new data centers.





Renewable energy or green power is electricity generated from environmentally preferable renewable resources, such as wind, solar, geothermal, biogas, eligible biomass and low-impact small hydro. Using green power helps accelerate the development of those resources in the United States and advance the American green power market.





and advance the American green power market. As of 2019, 92 percent of Equinix worldwide electricity consumption, and 100 percent of the company's U.S. electricity consumption, is covered by clean and renewable energy sources. In the United States , Equinix currently accesses more than 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually from a portfolio of various renewable energy projects, equivalent to the annual electricity use of roughly 275,000 average American homes according to EPA's equivalency calculator.





, Equinix currently accesses more than 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually from a portfolio of various renewable energy projects, equivalent to the annual electricity use of roughly 275,000 average American homes according to EPA's equivalency calculator. In addition, Equinix ranks as No. 5 on EPA's National Top 100 list, and No. 4 on the Top 30 Tech & Telecom list. Each list highlights EPA Green Power Partners using the most renewable electricity annually as of July 2020. EPA updates its Top Partner Rankings quarterly at www.epa.gov/greenpower/green-power-partnership-top-partner-rankings.





Equinix's environmental efforts aim to deliver meaningful and measurable progress against sustainability goals that positively impact its customers, partners, investors and employees. Equinix's environmental commitments include:





Renewable Energy – Reaching its long-term goal of 100 percent clean and renewable energy across its global portfolio. In 2019, Equinix achieved 92 percent of this goal and has 225 MW of wind power under long-term contracts, as well as numerous supply contracts for renewable power around the world. Every megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy procured reduces the carbon footprint of both Equinix and its customers greening their digital supply chains.





– Reaching its long-term goal of 100 percent clean and renewable energy across its global portfolio. In 2019, Equinix achieved 92 percent of this goal and has 225 MW of wind power under long-term contracts, as well as numerous supply contracts for renewable power around the world. Every megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable energy procured reduces the carbon footprint of both Equinix and its customers greening their digital supply chains.

Energy Efficiency – Deploying best-in-class data center energy efficiency technologies and innovations for the reduction of energy consumption globally. Among other initiatives, Equinix's Center of Excellence for Energy Efficiency is driving a global approach to cooling its existing data centers more efficiently. The program engages customers to manage their implementations more sustainably at Equinix data center facilities, leading to overall improved efficiencies.





– Deploying best-in-class data center energy efficiency technologies and innovations for the reduction of energy consumption globally. Among other initiatives, Equinix's Center of Excellence for Energy Efficiency is driving a global approach to cooling its existing data centers more efficiently. The program engages customers to manage their implementations more sustainably at Equinix data center facilities, leading to overall improved efficiencies.

Sustainable Buildings – Building and maintaining healthy and sustainable office and data center settings to promote responsible consumption across its portfolio. In addition to targeting LEED or other local equivalent green building standards on all new construction, Equinix is actively researching ways to minimize the use of all resources and operate more sustainably with lower operational and carbon footprints, including investigating opportunities for the reduction of embodied carbon in its building materials.

Quotes

Raouf Abdel , EVP Global Operations:

"Equinix is proud to accept this recognition as the EPA Green Power Partner of the Year. As the world's digital infrastructure provider, we are committed to protecting, connecting and powering a more sustainable digital future and are well positioned to drive cutting-edge, sustainable innovations into the marketplace and leverage our resources to deploy the best solutions for our customers, stakeholders and planet."

Additional Resources

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has more than 1,400 Partners voluntarily using more than 61 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit http://www.epa.gov/greenpower.

About the Green Power Leadership Awards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) co-sponsors the annual Green Power Leadership Awards with the Center for Resource Solutions. Now celebrating their twentieth year, the Green Power Leadership Awards allow EPA to recognize winners in the following award categories: Green Power Partner of the Year; Sustained Excellence in Green Power; Direct Project Engagement; Excellence in Green Power Use; and Green Power Community of the Year. This program recognizes the exceptional achievement among EPA Green Power Partners who distinguish themselves through green power procurement, market leadership, overall green power strategy, and overall impact on the green power market. The ceremony takes place at the Renewable Energy Markets Conference. This year's 12 recipients are using approximately 11.7 billion kWh of green power—enough to power nearly 1.1 million average American homes for a year. For additional information please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower/green-power-leadership-awards.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Equinix's current expectations, including statements regarding the offering of the bonds, its sustainability objectives, the receipt and use of the net proceeds from the offering of the bonds and the consummation of any redemptions of outstanding notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market conditions, customary closing conditions and other factors. In particular, there can be no assurance that Equinix will complete the offering of the bonds. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Equinix and its results is included in Equinix's filings with the SEC. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

