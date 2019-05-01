Equinix Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $1.363 billion ; an 11% year-over-year increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

; an 11% year-over-year increase on a normalized and constant currency basis Key customer wins and expansions included Hutchison 3G UK Limited, SpaceX and Tencent Holdings

Holdings Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q1 with total interconnections increasing to greater than 341,000

Completed the most recent phase of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™) to enable customers to interconnect their global businesses at the digital edge through connections across and between all three regions

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

First Quarter 2019 Results Summary

Revenues

$1.363 billion , a 4% increase over the previous quarter

$280 million , a 3% increase over the previous quarter, an operating margin of 21%

$660 million , a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin, a 7% increase over the previous quarter

Includes $2 million of integration costs

of integration costs Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

$118 million , a 7% increase over the previous quarter

$1.44 per share, a 6% increase over the previous quarter

$488 million , an 18% increase over the previous quarter

$5.95 per share, a 16% increase over the previous quarter

Includes $2 million of integration costs

2019 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

$5.545 - $5.595 billion , a normalized and constant currency increase of 9% over the previous year at the mid-point

$2.640 - $2.680 billion , a 47 - 48% adjusted EBITDA margin, and a normalized and constant currency increase of 9% over the previous year at the mid-point

Assumes $13 million of integration costs

of integration costs AFFO and AFFO per Share

$1.880 - $1.910 billion , a normalized and constant currency increase of 13 - 14% over the previous year

$22.37 - 22.73 per share, a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, including the dilutive per share impact from the $1.2 billion follow-on equity raise in March 2019

Assumes $13 million of integration costs

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"Equinix had a strong start to the year, delivering our best ever Q1 operating results including our largest ever quarter-over-quarter revenue step-up and our second-highest net bookings. Our bookings spanned more than 3,000 customers, with cross-border bookings up substantially year-over-year. We processed over 4,000 deals in the quarter, highlighting the diversity and high-volume nature of the Equinix retail colocation business. With our unmatched global reach, the industry's most comprehensive interconnection platform, an unparalleled track record of service excellence and an expanding portfolio of edge services, we remain confident in our ability to deliver superior value for our customers, allowing us to build on and extend our market leadership."

Business Highlights

With the completion of the most recent phase of the ECX Fabric build-out , Equinix continued its vision to evolve Platform Equinix ® into a global platform that interconnects and integrates global businesses at the digital edge. ECX Fabric, an SDN-enabled interconnection service, now allows customers for the first time to establish on-demand network connections between the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific . The service, with more than 1,500 customers, enables companies to privately interconnect clouds, networks and services to global data centers at their digital edge, providing a critical component in their digital transformation efforts.

, Equinix continued its vision to evolve Platform Equinix into a global platform that interconnects and integrates global businesses at the digital edge. ECX Fabric, an SDN-enabled interconnection service, now allows customers for the first time to establish on-demand network connections between the Americas, and . The service, with more than 1,500 customers, enables companies to privately interconnect clouds, networks and services to global data centers at their digital edge, providing a critical component in their digital transformation efforts. In March, Equinix announced adjustments to its organizational structure to globalize the company's operating model, scale the business and address the growing opportunity for Equinix as a strategic platform on which customers architect their digital business. This included moving three company veterans into new roles and concentrating all customer-facing functions into a single global organization. The moves will enable Equinix to deliver increasing value as a trusted advisor to businesses undergoing digital transformation.

to globalize the company's operating model, scale the business and address the growing opportunity for Equinix as a strategic platform on which customers architect their digital business. This included moving three company veterans into new roles and concentrating all customer-facing functions into a single global organization. The moves will enable Equinix to deliver increasing value as a trusted advisor to businesses undergoing digital transformation. In February, S&P Global Ratings upgraded all of Equinix's ratings by one level to the investment grade rating of "BBB-," including its issuer credit rating, its global multi-currency credit facility and term loan ratings, and all of the company's senior unsecured notes. The upgrade reflects increased confidence in its strategic operating performance, improved leverage levels and the company's demonstrated commitment to fund expansion in a disciplined and balanced manner. In the quarter, Equinix also received credit rating upgrades from Fitch Ratings by one level to "BB+" with a positive outlook and Moody's Investor Service by one level to "Ba2" with a stable outlook.

all of Equinix's ratings by one level to the investment grade rating of "BBB-," including its issuer credit rating, its global multi-currency credit facility and term loan ratings, and all of the company's senior unsecured notes. The upgrade reflects increased confidence in its strategic operating performance, improved leverage levels and the company's demonstrated commitment to fund expansion in a disciplined and balanced manner. In the quarter, Equinix also received credit rating upgrades from Fitch Ratings by one level to "BB+" with a positive outlook and Moody's Investor Service by one level to "Ba2" with a stable outlook. Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering more than 20% of the bookings for the quarter. This accounted for half of the new logos acquired in the quarter, driven by accelerated success in selling with key cloud and technology partners, including Cisco, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. Additional channel wins in Q1 came from AT&T and Anixter, an Equinix referral partner.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.381 and $1.391 billion, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter, at the mid-point on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a positive foreign currency benefit of $1 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $649 and $659 million, which includes a minimal positive foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2019 and $5 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $37 and $47 million.

For the full year of 2019, total revenues are expected to range between $5.545 and $5.595 billion, a 9 - 10% increase over the previous year or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9% at the mid-point. This $25 million increase from previously issued guidance is due to better than expected operating business performance of $24 million, partly due to elevated Q1 levels of non-recurring revenues and includes a $1 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $2.640 and $2.680 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47 - 48%. This $30 million increase from previously issued guidance is due to better than expected revenues and lower operating costs, and as a result, stronger than originally planned operating performance of $26 million, a $2 million reduction of integration costs and a $2 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $1.880 and $1.910 billion, a 13 - 15% increase over the previous year or a normalized and constant currency increase of 13 - 14%. This $45 million increase from previously issued guidance is primarily due to the increase in adjusted EBITDA, lower net interest expense and an $8 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $22.37 - 22.73, an 8 - 10% increase over the previous year or a normalized and constant currency increase of 8 - 9%, which includes the dilutive per share impact related to the $1.2 billion follow-on equity raise in March 2019. Non-recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $1.730 and $1.920 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $170 and $180 million.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2019 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.16 to the Euro, $1.34 to the Pound, ¥111 to the U.S. dollar, S$1.36 to the U.S. dollar, and R$3.91 to the U.S. dollar. The Q1 2019 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Singapore Dollar and Brazilian Real is 20%, 9%, 6%, 6% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q1 2019 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2019, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, July 31, 2019, by dialing 1-402-998-1687 and referencing the passcode 2019. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income or loss from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, acquisition costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, acquisition costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of an IBX data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its IBX data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of an IBX data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional IBX data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the IBX data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our IBX data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of long-lived assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes acquisition costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The acquisition costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the acquisitions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, acquisition costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, acquisition costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and acquisition costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Recurring revenues $ 1,274,828



$ 1,230,318



$ 1,150,629

Non-recurring revenues 88,390



79,765



65,248

Revenues 1,363,218



1,310,083



1,215,877

Cost of revenues 682,030



670,935



622,430

Gross profit 681,188



639,148



593,447

Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing 169,715



161,804



159,776

General and administrative 215,046



206,146



203,157

Acquisition costs 2,471



481



4,639

Impairment charges 14,448



—



—

Total operating expenses 401,680



368,431



367,572

Income from operations 279,508



270,717



225,875

Interest and other income (expense):







Interest income 4,202



3,002



4,610

Interest expense (122,846)



(129,978)



(126,277)

Other income (expense) (166)



4,498



(3,064)

Loss on debt extinguishment (382)



(12,163)



(21,491)

Total interest and other, net (119,192)



(134,641)



(146,222)

Income before income taxes 160,316



136,076



79,653

Income tax expense (42,569)



(26,054)



(16,759)

Net income 117,747



110,022



62,894

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 331



—



—

Net income attributable to Equinix $ 118,078



$ 110,022



$ 62,894

Net income per share attributable to Equinix:









Basic net income per share $ 1.44



$ 1.37



$ 0.79

Diluted net income per share $ 1.44



$ 1.36



$ 0.79

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 81,814



80,509



79,241

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 82,090



80,740



79,649















EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Net income $ 117,747



$ 110,022



$ 62,894

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) (81,719)



(68,795)



145,851

Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) 76,850



38,934



(72,635)

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 8,224



6,287



(4,080)

Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit plans (11)



20



8

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,344



(23,554)



69,144

Comprehensive income, net of tax 121,091



86,468



132,038

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 331



—



—

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (7)



—



—

Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 121,415



$ 86,468



$ 132,038



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,633,844



$ 606,166

Short-term investments 13,833



4,540

Accounts receivable, net 703,835



630,119

Other current assets 274,259



274,857

Total current assets 2,625,771



1,515,682

Property, plant and equipment, net 10,898,210



11,026,020

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,457,822



—

Goodwill 4,808,085



4,836,388

Intangible assets, net 2,243,106



2,333,296

Other assets 458,097



533,252

Total assets $ 22,491,091



$ 20,244,638

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 746,771



$ 756,692

Accrued property, plant and equipment 263,141



179,412

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 132,162



—

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 56,024



77,844

Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 72,796



73,129

Current portion of senior notes 300,488



300,999

Other current liabilities 113,969



126,995

Total current liabilities 1,685,351



1,515,071

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,316,522



—

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 1,166,234



1,441,077

Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 1,286,749



1,310,663

Senior notes, less current portion 8,067,385



8,128,785

Other liabilities 544,062



629,763

Total liabilities 14,066,303



13,025,359

Common stock 84



81

Additional paid-in capital 12,043,056



10,751,313

Treasury stock (144,801)



(145,161)

Accumulated dividends (3,532,915)



(3,331,200)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (942,365)



(945,702)

Retained earnings 1,002,053



889,948

Total Equinix stockholders' equity 8,425,112



7,219,279

Non-controlling interests (324)



—

Total stockholders' equity 8,424,788



7,219,279

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,491,091



$ 20,244,638









Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 3,495



3,480

EMEA headcount 2,785



2,751

Asia-Pacific headcount 1,632



1,672

Total headcount 7,912



7,903



EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







Finance lease liabilities $ 1,222,258



$ 1,518,921









Term loans 1,315,266



1,337,868

Mortgage payable and other loans payable 44,279



45,924

Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 4,280



4,732

Total mortgage and loans payable principal 1,363,825



1,388,524









Senior notes 8,367,873



8,429,784

Plus: debt issuance costs 71,578



75,372

Less: debt premium (3,951)



(5,031)

Total senior notes principal 8,435,500



8,500,125









Total debt principal outstanding $ 11,021,583



$ 11,407,570



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018













Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 117,747



$ 110,022



$ 62,894



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 314,705



305,130



306,465



Stock-based compensation 49,023



40,867



42,536



Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 2,995



3,009



4,099



Loss on debt extinguishment 382



12,163



21,491



Impairment charges 14,448



—



—



Other items 8,224



10,704



8,888



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (84,350)



32,195



(71,275)



Income taxes, net 15,825



22,206



(15,381)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,463)



30,713



(35,143)



Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,264



—



—



Operating lease liabilities (38,886)



—



—



Other assets and liabilities (8,773)



(8,380)



(23,667)

Net cash provided by operating activities 421,141



558,629



300,907

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (8,779)



1,402



(497)



Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



(502)



—



Purchases of real estate (5,721)



(45,806)



(14,700)



Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (363,967)



(680,665)



(349,729)

Net cash used in investing activities (378,467)



(725,571)



(364,926)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards 27,593



33



25,847



Payment of dividend distributions (204,603)



(183,858)



(186,999)



Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 1,213,434



114,299



—



Proceeds from senior notes —



—



929,850



Repayment of finance lease liabilities (31,158)



(14,119)



(55,787)



Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (18,334)



(17,975)



(6,599)



Debt extinguishment costs —



—



(20,704)



Debt issuance costs —



—



(11,583)



Other financing activities —



725



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 986,932



(100,895)



674,025

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,695)



(2,963)



7,903

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,027,911



(270,800)



617,909

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 627,604



898,404



1,450,701

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,655,515



$ 627,604



$ 2,068,610

Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 27,024



$ 15,727



$ 31,761

Cash paid for interest $ 146,144



$ 121,797



$ 107,057















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ 51,453



$ (168,344)



$ (63,522)















Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) (2) $ 57,174



$ (122,036)



$ (48,822)











































(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 421,141



$ 558,629



$ 300,907



Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (378,467)



(725,571)



(364,926)



Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 8,779



(1,402)



497



Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 51,453



$ (168,344)



$ (63,522)





























(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any purchases of real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 51,453



$ (168,344)



$ (63,522)



Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



502



—



Less purchases of real estate 5,721



45,806



14,700



Adjusted free cash flow (adjusted negative free cash flow) $ 57,174



$ (122,036)



$ (48,822)















