Equinix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarterly revenues increased 13% over the same quarter last year to $1.658 billion , or 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 74 th consecutive quarter of revenue growth

, or 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 74 consecutive quarter of revenue growth Record bookings across the company, including in the Americas region and in the enterprise vertical

Company exceeds 400,000 interconnections, highlighting its critical role in the digital infrastructure of today's businesses

Significant milestones in the quarter included attaining Fortune 500 status, recognition as a leader in IDC's Marketscape report and upgrades from two top credit ratings agencies

Equinix, Inc. ( Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Summary

Revenues

$1.658 billion , a 4% increase over the previous quarter, including a 36% increase in non-recurring revenues from xScale TM fees and custom installation services

, a 4% increase over the previous quarter, including a 36% increase in non-recurring revenues from xScale fees and custom installation services

Includes an $11 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance foreign currency ("FX") rates

positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance foreign currency ("FX") rates Operating Income

$279 million , a 6% decrease from the previous quarter and an operating margin of 17% due to increased depreciation and amortization from recently opened IBX data centers and expansions, higher utilities expense and increased repairs and maintenance spend

, a 6% decrease from the previous quarter and an operating margin of 17% due to increased depreciation and amortization from recently opened IBX data centers and expansions, higher utilities expense and increased repairs and maintenance spend Adjusted EBITDA

$797 million , a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin

, a 48% adjusted EBITDA margin

Includes a $6 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

positive foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

Includes $4 million of integration costs

of integration costs Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

$68 million , a 56% decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to a $101 million debt extinguishment charge, related to the company's $1.25 billion 2027 Notes redemption completed in June

, a 56% decrease from the previous quarter, largely due to a debt extinguishment charge, related to the company's 2027 Notes redemption completed in June

$0.76 per share, a 56% decrease from the previous quarter

per share, a 56% decrease from the previous quarter AFFO and AFFO per Share

$632 million , a 1% increase over the previous quarter, including a $25 million increase in recurring capital expenditures

, a 1% increase over the previous quarter, including a increase in recurring capital expenditures

$7.01 per share, an increase over the previous quarter

per share, an increase over the previous quarter

Includes $4 million of integration costs

2021 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

$6.619 - $6.659 billion , an increase of 10 - 11% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of ~8%

- , an increase of 10 - 11% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of ~8%

An increase of $50 million compared to prior guidance, including a $25 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

compared to prior guidance, including a foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates Adjusted EBITDA

$3.108 - $3.148 billion , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin

- , a 47% adjusted EBITDA margin

An increase of $27 million compared to prior guidance, including an $11 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

compared to prior guidance, including an foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

Assumes $25 million of integration costs

of integration costs AFFO and AFFO per Share

$2.434 - $2.474 billion , an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 12%

- , an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 12%

An increase of $15 million compared to prior guidance, including a $6 million foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

compared to prior guidance, including a foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance FX rates

$26.92 - $27.36 per share, an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year on both an as-reported and on a normalized and constant currency basis

- per share, an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year on both an as-reported and on a normalized and constant currency basis

Assumes $25 million of integration costs

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We have continued to see significant momentum in our business as digital transformation outpaces previous expectations across all industries. Technology spend is accelerating, and we believe Equinix remains uniquely positioned as traditional technology markets continue to shift to as-a-service consumption models and hybrid multicloud is widely adopted as the architecture of choice. The pandemic has highlighted that digital infrastructure is not just a business enabler, but a primary source of competitive advantage for digital leaders across all industries, and we continue to see a multitude of trends driving infrastructure to become more distributed, more on demand, and more ecosystem-connected than ever before."

Business Highlights

Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a record quarter, contributing more than 35% of the bookings for the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases with continued strength from partners such as AWS, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM and Microsoft. Equinix also announced a new structure and leadership team for its growing channel business.

for its growing channel business. Equinix continued to strengthen its leadership position in the cloud ecosystem through the company's hyperscale strategy, expanding its footprint to service both retail and large footprint hyperscale requirements in key markets, while leveraging its joint venture relationship with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. On June 14th , Equinix announced agreements with GIC to add $3.9 billion to expand the xScale ™ data center program . When closed and built out, these agreements will bring the xScale portfolio to greater than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally and more than 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity.

sovereign wealth fund. On , Equinix announced agreements with GIC to . When closed and built out, these agreements will bring the xScale portfolio to greater than across 32 facilities globally and more than 600 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. Advances in the company's sustainability agenda in Q2 resulted in meaningful progress across environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives:

On June 16th , Equinix became the first in the data center industry to commit to reaching climate-neutral status by 2030 , backed by science-based targets and an aggressive sustainability innovation agenda.

, Equinix became the first in the data center industry to commit to reaching , backed by science-based targets and an aggressive sustainability innovation agenda.

On May 4th , Equinix announced the pricing of $2.6 billion principal amount of notes, including $1.0 billion of green bonds in its third green bond offering. To date, Equinix has issued $3.7 billion in green bonds to help advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact, including projects aimed at green buildings, renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, waste and clean transportation.

, Equinix announced the pricing of principal amount of notes, including of in its third green bond offering. To date, Equinix has issued in green bonds to help advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact, including projects aimed at green buildings, renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, waste and clean transportation.

As part of its ongoing focus on diversity, inclusion and belonging, and its commitment to well-being, Equinix recently hosted its second annual WeConnect event, a 24-hour virtual gathering that celebrates equality, diversity and connection. The event offers employees an opportunity to listen, learn and engage in courageous conversations as Equinix builds a culture and community that can have a meaningful, sustainable impact on the future of the world.

Q2 also marked significant milestones and recognition for Equinix:

In June, Equinix was included in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the U.S., debuting at #461.

of the largest companies in the U.S., debuting at #461.

In May, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings both upgraded all of Equinix's credit ratings to BBB, from the previous rating of BBB-. The ratings upgrades from both agencies reflect Equinix's growing portfolio of owned assets, increasing global scale supported by its unique interconnection platform, a disciplined financial policy utilizing broad access to capital, and resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic.

to BBB, from the previous rating of BBB-. The ratings upgrades from both agencies reflect Equinix's growing portfolio of owned assets, increasing global scale supported by its unique interconnection platform, a disciplined financial policy utilizing broad access to capital, and resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, for the second consecutive year, IDC recognized Equinix as a leader in its MarketScape Report for Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services.

COVID-19 Update

Many of Equinix's International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) and xScale data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities.

Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Equinix and the company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.668 and $1.688 billion, an increase of 1 - 2% compared to the prior quarter on both an as-reported and on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $6 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $766 and $786 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes a $4 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2021 and $7 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $50 and $60 million.

For the full year of 2021, total revenues are expected to range between $6.619 and $6.659 billion, a 10 - 11% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of approximately 8%. This $50 million increase from previously issued guidance is due to $25 million of better-than-expected operating performance and a $25 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.108 and $3.148 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%. This $27 million increase from previously issued guidance is due to $11 million of better-than-expected operating performance, a $5 million reduction of integration costs and an $11 million positive foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. AFFO is expected to range between $2.434 and $2.474 billion, an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 12%. This $15 million increase over the previously issued guidance is due to $4 million of better-than-expected operating performance, a $5 million reduction of integration costs and a $6 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the prior guidance FX rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $26.92 and $27.36, an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year, both as-reported and on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.738 and $2.988 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.550 and $2.790 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $188 and $198 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $425 and $475 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2021 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.17 to the Euro, $1.33 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. dollar, ¥111 to the U.S. dollar, and R$4.99 to the U.S. dollar. The Q2 2021 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 20%, 10%, 7%, 7% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q2 2021 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2021, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors . To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, November 3, 2021, by dialing 1-203-369-0161 and referencing the passcode 2021. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors .

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Recurring revenues $ 1,542,462



$ 1,510,933



$ 1,398,138



$ 3,053,395



$ 2,759,832

Non-recurring revenues 115,457



85,131



71,983



200,588



154,831

Revenues 1,657,919



1,596,064



1,470,121



3,253,983



2,914,663

Cost of revenues 865,120



811,217



739,344



1,676,337



1,475,626

Gross profit 792,799



784,847



730,777



1,577,646



1,439,037

Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 185,610



182,827



178,124



368,437



358,574

General and administrative 322,005



301,456



256,890



623,461



518,487

Transaction costs 6,985



1,182



13,617



8,167



25,147

(Gain) loss on asset sales (455)



1,720



(342)



1,265



857

Total operating expenses 514,145



487,185



448,289



1,001,330



903,065

Income from operations 278,654



297,662



282,488



576,316



535,972

Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 374



729



1,685



1,103



5,958

Interest expense (87,231)



(89,681)



(108,480)



(176,912)



(215,818)

Other income (expense) (39,377)



(6,950)



4,278



(46,327)



9,448

Loss on debt extinguishment (102,460)



(13,058)



(1,868)



(115,518)



(8,309)

Total interest and other, net (228,694)



(108,960)



(104,385)



(337,654)



(208,721)

Income before income taxes 49,960



188,702



178,103



238,662



327,251

Income tax (expense) benefit 18,527



(32,628)



(44,753)



(14,101)



(74,944)

Net income 68,487



156,074



133,350



224,561



252,307

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (148)



288



(46)



140



(211)

Net income attributable to Equinix $ 68,339



$ 156,362



$ 133,304



$ 224,701



$ 252,096

Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 0.76



$ 1.75



$ 1.53



$ 2.51



$ 2.92

Diluted net income per share $ 0.76



$ 1.74



$ 1.52



$ 2.50



$ 2.90

Shares used in computing basic net income per share 89,648



89,330



87,303



89,490



86,427

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 90,104



89,842



87,901



90,024



87,065



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Net income $ 68,487



$ 156,074



$ 133,350



$ 224,561



$ 252,307

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss) 110,466



(295,146)



181,286



(184,680)



(232,506)

Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) (37,036)



170,175



(97,058)



133,139



47,888

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (5,700)



29,478



(17,868)



23,778



(21,124)

Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans 15



12



20



27



55

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 67,745



(95,481)



66,380



(27,736)



(205,687)

Comprehensive income, net of tax 136,232



60,593



199,730



196,825



46,620

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (148)



288



(46)



140



(211)

Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (11)



1



(2)



(10)



9

Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix $ 136,073



$ 60,882



$ 199,682



$ 196,955



$ 46,418







EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,799,727



$ 1,604,869

Short-term investments —



4,532

Accounts receivable, net 726,382



676,738

Other current assets 394,880



323,016

Assets held for sale 227,073



—

Total current assets 3,148,062



2,609,155

Property, plant and equipment, net 15,143,898



14,503,084

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,371,794



1,475,057

Goodwill 5,411,123



5,472,553

Intangible assets, net 2,047,515



2,170,945

Other assets 807,970



776,047

Total assets $ 27,930,362



$ 27,006,841

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 767,963



$ 844,862

Accrued property, plant and equipment 304,333



301,155

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 149,103



154,207

Current portion of finance lease liabilities 148,320



137,683

Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 42,580



82,289

Current portion of senior notes —



150,186

Other current liabilities 271,072



354,368

Total current liabilities 1,683,371



2,024,750

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,191,676



1,308,627

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,000,006



1,784,816

Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 611,441



1,287,254

Senior notes, less current portion 11,027,243



9,018,277

Other liabilities 770,153



948,999

Total liabilities 17,283,890



16,372,723

Common stock 90



89

Additional paid-in capital 15,360,726



15,028,357

Treasury stock (117,270)



(122,118)

Accumulated dividends (5,640,963)



(5,119,274)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (941,114)



(913,368)

Retained earnings 1,985,003



1,760,302

Total Equinix stockholders' equity 10,646,472



10,633,988

Non-controlling interests —



130

Total stockholders' equity 10,646,472



10,634,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,930,362



$ 27,006,841









Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 4,835



4,599

EMEA headcount 3,526



3,405

Asia-Pacific headcount 2,123



2,009

Total headcount 10,484



10,013



EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,148,326



$ 1,922,499









Term loans 577,519



1,288,779

Mortgage payable and other loans payable 76,502



80,764

Plus: mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net (1,176)



1,427

Total mortgage and loans payable principal 652,845



1,370,970









Senior notes 11,027,243



9,168,463

Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 126,257



92,773

Less: debt premium —



(186)

Total senior notes principal 11,153,500



9,261,050









Total debt principal outstanding $ 13,954,671



$ 12,554,519



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 68,487



$ 156,074



$ 133,350



$ 224,561



$ 252,307



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 417,758



394,318



348,434



812,076



685,865



Stock-based compensation 94,335



78,350



75,844



172,685



140,343



Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,430



3,940



4,444



8,370



7,904



Loss on debt extinguishment 102,460



13,058



1,868



115,518



8,309



(Gain) loss on asset sales (455)



1,720



(342)



1,265



857



Other items 11,296



11,182



13,891



22,478



20,747



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (39,709)



(17,620)



(29,539)



(57,329)



(14,233)



Income taxes, net (55,661)



(10,274)



8,164



(65,935)



11,861



Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,161



(76,362)



117



(57,201)



(25,564)



Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,851



40,924



37,495



61,775



76,292



Operating lease liabilities (63,765)



(36,563)



(36,898)



(100,328)



(72,091)



Other assets and liabilities 20,009



(167,589)



17,858



(147,580)



(1,081)

Net cash provided by operating activities 599,197



391,158



574,686



990,355



1,091,516

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (2,595)



(18,349)



(1,341)



(20,944)



(40,281)



Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



—



39



—



(478,248)



Purchases of real estate (33,900)



(53,737)



(46,194)



(87,637)



(82,567)



Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (692,232)



(563,598)



(481,948)



(1,255,830)



(882,889)

Net cash used in investing activities (728,727)



(635,684)



(529,444)



(1,364,411)



(1,483,985)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity awards —



40,034



—



40,034



30,391



Payment of dividend distributions (258,053)



(263,039)



(236,008)



(521,092)



(469,487)



Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs 99,599



—



1,683,106



99,599



1,784,898



Proceeds from revolving credit facility —



—



500,790



—



750,790



Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts 2,587,910



1,290,752



2,585,736



3,878,662



2,585,736



Repayment of finance lease liabilities (66,293)



(32,584)



(23,704)



(98,877)



(42,681)



Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (675,873)



(20,186)



(770,677)



(696,059)



(789,178)



Repayment of senior notes (1,400,000)



(590,650)



(150,000)



(1,990,650)



(493,711)



Debt extinguishment costs (90,664)



(8,521)



—



(99,185)



(4,619)



Debt issuance costs (21,950)



(3,152)



(26,266)



(25,102)



(26,266)

Net cash provided by financing activities 174,676



412,654



3,562,977



587,330



3,325,873

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,965



(22,019)



12,411



(17,054)



(12,876)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 50,111



146,109



3,620,630



196,220



2,920,528

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,771,804



1,625,695



1,186,511



1,625,695



1,886,613

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,821,915



$ 1,771,804



$ 4,807,141



$ 1,821,915



$ 4,807,141

Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 32,667



$ 49,970



$ 15,752



$ 82,637



$ 61,076

Cash paid for interest $ 128,636



$ 101,055



$ 122,380



$ 229,691



$ 248,304























Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1) $ (126,935)



$ (226,177)



$ 46,583



$ (353,112)



$ (352,188)























Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2) $ (93,035)



$ (172,440)



$ 92,738



$ (265,475)



$ 208,627























(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 599,197



$ 391,158



$ 574,686



$ 990,355



$ 1,091,516



Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (728,727)



(635,684)



(529,444)



(1,364,411)



(1,483,985)



Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 2,595



18,349



1,341



20,944



40,281



Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ (126,935)



$ (226,177)



$ 46,583



$ (353,112)



$ (352,188)























(2) We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any purchases of real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ (126,935)



$ (226,177)



$ 46,583



$ (353,112)



$ (352,188)



Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —



—



(39)



—



478,248



Less purchases of real estate 33,900



53,737



46,194



87,637



82,567



Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) $ (93,035)



$ (172,440)



$ 92,738



$ (265,475)



$ 208,627



EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Recurring revenues $ 1,542,462

$ 1,510,933

$ 1,398,138

$ 3,053,395

$ 2,759,832

Non-recurring revenues 115,457

85,131

71,983

200,588

154,831

Revenues (1) 1,657,919

1,596,064

1,470,121

3,253,983

2,914,663























Cash cost of revenues (2) 544,196

510,810

480,946

1,055,006

957,487

Cash gross profit (3) 1,113,723

1,085,254

989,175

2,198,977

1,957,176























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 115,282

113,053

111,007

228,335

226,678

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 201,164

198,969

158,127

400,133

326,247

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 316,446

312,022

269,134

628,468

552,925























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 797,277

$ 773,232

$ 720,041

$ 1,570,509

$ 1,404,251























Cash gross margins (9) 67%

68%

67%

68%

67%























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 48%

48%

49%

48%

48%























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 39%

194%

140%

72%

53%























FFO (12) $ 340,873

$ 417,263

$ 356,946

$ 758,136

$ 700,700























AFFO (13)(14) $ 631,937

$ 626,828

$ 557,793

$ 1,258,765

$ 1,092,498























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 3.80

$ 4.67

$ 4.09

$ 8.47

$ 8.11























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 3.78

$ 4.64

$ 4.06

$ 8.42

$ 8.05























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 7.05

$ 7.02

$ 6.39

$ 14.07

$ 12.64























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 7.01

$ 6.98

$ 6.35

$ 13.98

$ 12.55























































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 497,659

$ 487,459

$ 447,498

$ 985,118

$ 898,452

Interconnection 167,618

164,887

153,387

332,505

304,316

Managed infrastructure 40,734

38,485

28,889

79,219

54,418

Other 451

2,038

5,081

2,489

10,301

Recurring revenues 706,462

692,869

634,855

1,399,331

1,267,487

Non-recurring revenues 44,181

33,071

26,564

77,252

55,837

Revenues $ 750,643

$ 725,940

$ 661,419

$ 1,476,583

$ 1,323,324























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 398,703

$ 388,275

$ 381,144

$ 786,978

$ 743,474

Interconnection 65,258

61,650

50,904

126,908

99,445

Managed infrastructure 31,176

32,111

29,012

63,287

59,149

Other 3,682

5,046

6,130

8,728

8,596

Recurring revenues 498,819

487,082

467,190

985,901

910,664

Non-recurring revenues 39,110

31,635

20,900

70,745

56,335

Revenues $ 537,929

$ 518,717

$ 488,090

$ 1,056,646

$ 966,999























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 259,573

$ 254,558

$ 228,803

$ 514,131

$ 449,896

Interconnection 54,898

53,182

45,140

108,080

87,811

Managed infrastructure 22,094

22,749

22,150

44,843

43,974

Other 616

493

—

1,109

—

Recurring revenues 337,181

330,982

296,093

668,163

581,681

Non-recurring revenues 32,166

20,425

24,519

52,591

42,659

Revenues $ 369,347

$ 351,407

$ 320,612

$ 720,754

$ 624,340























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,155,935

$ 1,130,292

$ 1,057,445

$ 2,286,227

$ 2,091,822

Interconnection 287,774

279,719

249,431

567,493

491,572

Managed infrastructure 94,004

93,345

80,051

187,349

157,541

Other 4,749

7,577

11,211

12,326

18,897

Recurring revenues 1,542,462

1,510,933

1,398,138

3,053,395

2,759,832

Non-recurring revenues 115,457

85,131

71,983

200,588

154,831

Revenues $ 1,657,919

$ 1,596,064

$ 1,470,121

$ 3,253,983

$ 2,914,663























































































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 865,120

$ 811,217

$ 739,344

$ 1,676,337

$ 1,475,626

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (310,916)

(291,940)

(250,743)

(602,856)

(501,141)

Stock-based compensation expense (10,008)

(8,467)

(7,655)

(18,475)

(16,998)

Cash cost of revenues $ 544,196

$ 510,810

$ 480,946

$ 1,055,006

$ 957,487























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 234,679

$ 193,460

$ 194,467

$ 428,139

$ 379,700

EMEA cash cost of revenues 196,661

199,183

177,558

395,844

364,806

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 112,856

118,167

108,921

231,023

212,981

Cash cost of revenues $ 544,196

$ 510,810

$ 480,946

$ 1,055,006

$ 957,487









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 507,615

$ 484,283

$ 435,014

$ 991,898

$ 877,061

Depreciation and amortization expense (106,842)

(102,378)

(97,691)

(209,220)

(184,724)

Stock-based compensation expense (84,327)

(69,883)

(68,189)

(154,210)

(139,412)

Cash operating expense $ 316,446

$ 312,022

$ 269,134

$ 628,468

$ 552,925





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 185,610

$ 182,827

$ 178,124

$ 368,437

$ 358,574

Depreciation and amortization expense (49,549)

(52,071)

(48,902)

(101,620)

(95,136)

Stock-based compensation expense (20,779)

(17,703)

(18,215)

(38,482)

(36,760)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 115,282

$ 113,053

$ 111,007

$ 228,335

$ 226,678





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 322,005

$ 301,456

$ 256,890

$ 623,461

$ 518,487

Depreciation and amortization expense (57,293)

(50,307)

(48,789)

(107,600)

(89,588)

Stock-based compensation expense (63,548)

(52,180)

(49,974)

(115,728)

(102,652)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 201,164

$ 198,969

$ 158,127

$ 400,133

$ 326,247





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 190,040

$ 187,988

$ 164,845

$ 378,028

$ 347,904

EMEA cash SG&A 78,742

75,971

66,935

154,713

128,438

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 47,664

48,063

37,354

95,727

76,583

Cash SG&A $ 316,446

$ 312,022

$ 269,134

$ 628,468

$ 552,925





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Income from operations $ 278,654

$ 297,662

$ 282,488

$ 576,316

$ 535,972

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 417,758

394,318

348,434

812,076

685,865

Stock-based compensation expense 94,335

78,350

75,844

172,685

156,410

Transaction costs 6,985

1,182

13,617

8,167

25,147

(Gain) loss on asset sales (455)

1,720

(342)

1,265

857

Adjusted EBITDA $ 797,277

$ 773,232

$ 720,041

$ 1,570,509

$ 1,404,251























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas income from operations $ 27,745

$ 81,565

$ 58,423

$ 109,310

$ 105,731

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 222,413

202,706

182,204

425,119

353,643

Americas stock-based compensation expense 69,982

58,262

56,326

128,244

119,015

Americas transaction costs 6,239

239

5,575

6,478

16,553

Americas (gain) loss on asset sales (455)

1,720

(421)

1,265

778

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 325,924

$ 344,492

$ 302,107

$ 670,416

$ 595,720























EMEA income from operations $ 131,158

$ 119,785

$ 138,154

$ 250,943

$ 264,158

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 115,702

111,213

92,953

226,915

185,693

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 15,114

12,130

12,240

27,244

23,242

EMEA transaction costs 552

435

171

987

583

EMEA loss on asset sales —

—

79

—

79

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 262,526

$ 243,563

$ 243,597

$ 506,089

$ 473,755























Asia-Pacific income from operations $ 119,751

$ 96,312

$ 85,911

$ 216,063

$ 166,083

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 79,643

80,399

73,277

160,042

146,529

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 9,239

7,958

7,278

17,197

14,153

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 194

508

7,871

702

8,011

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 208,827

$ 185,177

$ 174,337

$ 394,004

$ 334,776





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 69%

73%

71%

71%

71%

EMEA cash gross margins 63%

62%

64%

63%

62%

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 69%

66%

66%

68%

66%





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 43%

47%

46%

45%

45%

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 49%

47%

50%

48%

49%

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 57%

53%

54%

55%

54%









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 797,277

$ 773,232

$ 720,041

$ 1,570,509

$ 1,404,251

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (773,232)

(711,402)

(684,210)

(1,448,647)

(1,350,562)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 24,045

$ 61,830

$ 35,831

$ 121,862

$ 53,689























Revenues - current period $ 1,657,919

$ 1,596,064

$ 1,470,121

$ 3,253,983

$ 2,914,663

Less revenues - prior period (1,596,064)

(1,564,115)

(1,444,542)

(3,083,882)

(2,813,945)

Revenue growth $ 61,855

$ 31,949

$ 25,579

$ 170,101

$ 100,718























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 39%

194%

140%

72%

53%





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 68,487

$ 156,074

$ 133,350

$ 224,561

$ 252,307

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (148)

288

(46)

140

(211)

Net income attributable to Equinix 68,339

156,362

133,304

224,701

252,096

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 271,500

256,644

222,613

528,144

444,400

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (518)

3,130

376

2,612

2,882

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,552

1,127

653

2,679

1,322

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 340,873

$ 417,263

$ 356,946

$ 758,136

$ 700,700











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 340,873

$ 417,263

$ 356,946

$ 758,136

$ 700,700

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 4,539

3,912

3,649

8,451

168

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,381

4,361

2,395

7,742

4,201

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,447

3,923

4,444

8,370

7,904

Contract cost adjustment (13,381)

(14,011)

(5,307)

(27,392)

(15,741)

Stock-based compensation expense 94,335

78,350

75,844

172,685

156,410

Non-real estate depreciation expense 93,062

84,978

76,618

178,040

142,209

Amortization expense 51,679

53,395

49,362

105,074

97,853

Accretion expense (adjustment) 1,517

(699)

(159)

818

1,403

Recurring capital expenditures (45,331)

(20,330)

(29,996)

(65,661)

(47,864)

Loss on debt extinguishment 102,460

13,058

1,868

115,518

8,309

Transaction costs 6,985

1,182

13,617

8,167

25,147

Impairment charges 33,552

—

—

33,552

—

Income tax expense adjustment (47,440)

765

8,070

(46,675)

10,903

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,259

681

442

1,940

896

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 631,937

$ 626,828

$ 557,793

$ 1,258,765

$ 1,092,498





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 797,277

$ 773,232

$ 720,041

$ 1,570,509

$ 1,404,251

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (86,857)

(88,952)

(106,795)

(175,809)

(209,860)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,447

3,923

4,444

8,370

7,904

Income tax (expense) benefit 18,527

(32,628)

(44,753)

(14,101)

(74,944)

Income tax expense adjustment (47,440)

765

8,070

(46,675)

10,903

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 3,381

4,361

2,395

7,742

4,201

Contract cost adjustment (13,381)

(14,011)

(5,307)

(27,392)

(15,741)

Installation revenue adjustment 4,539

3,912

3,649

8,451

168

Recurring capital expenditures (45,331)

(20,330)

(29,996)

(65,661)

(47,864)

Other income (expense) (39,377)

(6,950)

4,278

(46,327)

9,448

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (518)

3,130

376

2,612

2,882

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 2,663

2,096

1,049

4,759

2,007

Adjustments for impairment charges 33,552

—

—

33,552

—

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets 455

(1,720)

342

(1,265)

(857)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 631,937

$ 626,828

$ 557,793

$ 1,258,765

$ 1,092,498





















(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 89,648

89,330

87,303

89,490

86,427

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 456

512

598

534

638

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 90,104

89,842

87,901

90,024

87,065























Basic FFO per share $ 3.80

$ 4.67

$ 4.09

$ 8.47

$ 8.11

Diluted FFO per share $ 3.78

$ 4.64

$ 4.06

$ 8.42

$ 8.05























Basic AFFO per share $ 7.05

$ 7.02

$ 6.39

$ 14.07

$ 12.64

Diluted AFFO per share $ 7.01

$ 6.98

$ 6.35

$ 13.98

$ 12.55











































