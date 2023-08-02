Equinix Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 11% over the same quarter last year, to $2.0 billion , or 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis

, or 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis Solid gross and net bookings resulted in more than 4,100 deals across more than 3,100 customers

Channel bookings accounted for 40% of total bookings and nearly 60% of new logos

Equinix, Inc. ( Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure companyTM, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Second-Quarter 2023 Results Summary

Revenues

$2.02 billion , an 11% increase over the same quarter last year

Includes a $3 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates

negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates Operating Income

$332 million , a 5% increase over the same quarter last year, although impacted by an expected increase in average energy hedge costs and higher seasonal consumption

Operating margin of 16%

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix

$207 million , a 4% decrease from the same quarter last year, primarily due to lower income from operations and higher income tax expense given a favorable tax settlement in 2022

$2.21 per share, a 7% decrease from the same quarter last year

per share, a 7% decrease from the same quarter last year Adjusted EBITDA

$901 million , a 5% increase over the same quarter last year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%

, a 5% increase over the same quarter last year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%

Includes a $2 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates and $3 million of integration costs

negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates and of integration costs AFFO and AFFO per Share

$754 million , a 9% increase over the same quarter last year

$8.04 per share, a 6% increase over the same quarter last year

2023 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues

$8.171 - $8.251 billion , an increase of 12 - 14% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 14 - 15%

Includes a $14 million negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates

negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates Adjusted EBITDA

$3.660 - $3.720 billion , a 45% adjusted EBITDA margin

An increase of $20 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $5 million negative foreign currency impact

compared to prior guidance offset by a negative foreign currency impact

Includes $23 million of integration costs

of integration costs AFFO and AFFO per Share

$2.963 - $3.023 billion , an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 11 - 14%

An increase of $28 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $2 million negative foreign currency impact

compared to prior guidance offset by a negative foreign currency impact

$31.51 - $32.15 per share, an increase of 7 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 11%

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote



Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We continue to see momentum in our business as digital transformation accelerates the pace of innovation and changes the way business is done. By 20261, IDC is forecasting that 40% of revenue from G2000 companies will come from digital products, services and experiences, a dynamic that is reshaping the basis of competition in nearly every industry, and making digital an unprecedented force for economic growth."

Business Highlights

With customers deployed in all three regions representing approximately two-thirds of recurring revenues, Equinix continues to invest behind the scale and reach of its data center services portfolio. The company currently has 53 major projects underway across 40 metros in 24 countries, including 11 xScale builds that are expected to deliver approximately 90 megawatts of capacity once opened.

In Q2, Equinix added 12 new projects including new International Business Exchange™ (IBX ® ) data center builds in Lisbon , Monterrey and Mumbai—in addition to the company's first build in Kuala Lumpur , one of the most strategic markets in Asia .

) data center builds in , Monterrey and Mumbai—in addition to the company's first build in , one of the most strategic markets in .

Equinix was selected to build incremental data center capacity in Singapore in response to the Singapore Government's Data Center Call for Application process. This build will help to strengthen the country's digital capabilities as well as support Singapore's Green Plan and digital economy.

in response to the Singapore Government's Data Center Call for Application process. This build will help to strengthen the country's digital capabilities as well as support Green Plan and digital economy. Equinix's Channel program delivered another strong quarter, accounting for 40% of bookings and nearly 60% of new logos. It continues to see growth from partners like Accenture, Avant, Cisco, Dell and HPE, with wins across a wide range of industry verticals and digital first use cases.

In June, Equinix announced an expanded relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for pre-provisioned HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition on demand at select Equinix IBX data centers in seven metros around the globe.

Equinix's global interconnection franchise continues to perform with over 456,000 total interconnections. In Q2, interconnection revenues stepped up 10% year over year as reported or 11% year over year on a normalized and constant currency basis, driven by strong gross adds, increasing traffic levels and healthy pricing.

Equinix Fabric ® saw total virtual connections surpassing 50,000 in the quarter for the first time, as it continues to add new capabilities to support larger workloads, like data-intensive AI training models and scalable enterprise networks. Beginning in the third quarter, Equinix Fabric customers will be able to provision virtual connections to cloud providers with bandwidths of up to 50 gigabits per second, with Google Cloud as the first cloud provider to support this capability.

saw total virtual connections surpassing 50,000 in the quarter for the first time, as it continues to add new capabilities to support larger workloads, like data-intensive AI training models and scalable enterprise networks. Beginning in the third quarter, Equinix Fabric customers will be able to provision virtual connections to cloud providers with bandwidths of up to 50 gigabits per second, with Google Cloud as the first cloud provider to support this capability.

In Q2, Equinix won three new native cloud on-ramps in Bogotá, Madrid and Toronto , further strengthening its cloud ecosystem, which represents nearly 15% of total interconnections on its platform.

and , further strengthening its cloud ecosystem, which represents nearly 15% of total interconnections on its platform.

Internet Exchange saw strength in Q2 in Equinix's EMEA and APAC markets with peak traffic up 4% quarter over quarter and 25% year over year, to nearly 32 terabits per second.

1 IDC Blog: "Leadership in a Changing Digital World: Five Mandates," April 2023.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to range between $2.039 and $2.069 billion, an increase of approximately 1 - 3% over the previous quarter, on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $4 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $908 and $938 million. This guidance includes a $3 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q2 2023 and $7 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $58 and $68 million.

For the full year of 2023, total revenues are expected to range between $8.171 and $8.251 billion, a 12 - 14% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 14 - 15%. This updated guidance maintains prior full year revenue guidance, offset by a $14 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.660 and $3.720 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%. This updated guidance includes an underlying raise of $20 million from better-than-expected operating performance and lower integration costs, partially offset by a $5 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $2.963 and $3.023 billion, an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 11 - 14%. This updated guidance includes an underlying raise of $28 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, partially offset by a $2 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $31.51 and $32.15, an increase of 7 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 11%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.675 and $2.925 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.467 and $2.697 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $208 and $228 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $96 and $146 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2023 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.09 to the Euro, $1.19 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥144 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.50 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.84 to the U.S. Dollar, R$4.79 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.32 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q2 2023 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 10%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q2 2023 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2023, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, October 25, 2023, by dialing 1-800-839-9317 and referencing the passcode 2023. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Recurring revenues $ 1,917,570

$ 1,890,080

$ 1,707,451

$ 3,807,650

$ 3,349,775 Non-recurring revenues 100,838

108,129

109,703

208,967

201,826 Revenues 2,018,408

1,998,209

1,817,154

4,016,617

3,551,601 Cost of revenues 1,060,800

1,006,091

930,257

2,066,891

1,846,132 Gross profit 957,608

992,118

886,897

1,949,726

1,705,469 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 215,016

210,671

193,727

425,687

386,238 General and administrative 406,429

394,874

370,348

801,303

723,035 Transaction costs 5,718

1,600

5,063

7,318

9,303 Gain (loss) on sale of asset (1,941)

852

(94)

(1,089)

1,724 Total operating expenses 625,222

607,997

569,044

1,233,219

1,120,300 Income from operations 332,386

384,121

317,853

716,507

585,169 Interest and other income (expense):















Interest income 23,503

19,388

4,508

42,891

6,614 Interest expense (99,973)

(97,481)

(90,826)

(197,454)

(170,791) Other income (expense) (11,518)

7,503

(6,238)

(4,015)

(15,787) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment —

254

(420)

254

109 Total interest and other, net (87,988)

(70,336)

(92,976)

(158,324)

(179,855) Income before income taxes 244,398

313,785

224,877

558,183

405,314 Income tax expense (37,385)

(55,055)

(8,635)

(92,440)

(41,379) Net income 207,013

258,730

216,242

465,743

363,935 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 17

56

80

73

(160) Net income attributable to Equinix $ 207,030

$ 258,786

$ 216,322

$ 465,816

$ 363,775 Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 2.21

$ 2.78

$ 2.38

$ 5.00

$ 4.00 Diluted net income per share $ 2.21

$ 2.77

$ 2.37

$ 4.98

$ 3.99 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 93,535

92,971

91,036

93,253

90,904 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 93,857

93,340

91,262

93,599

91,213

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net income $ 207,013

$ 258,730

$ 216,242

$ 465,743

$ 363,935 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") income (loss) 25,923

157,214

(740,428)

183,137

(862,962) Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) (24,186)

(39,960)

353,953

(64,146)

445,311 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (4,792)

(12,881)

20,617

(17,673)

84,654 Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans (116)

(115)

(19)

(231)

(40) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3,171)

104,258

(365,877)

101,087

(333,037) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 203,842

362,988

(149,635)

566,830

30,898 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 17

56

80

73

(160) Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (97)

—

35

(97)

32 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Equinix $ 203,762

$ 363,044

$ (149,520)

$ 566,806

$ 30,770

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,342,177

$ 1,906,421 Accounts receivable, net 1,006,116

855,380 Other current assets 395,723

459,138 Assets held for sale —

84,316 Total current assets 3,744,016

3,305,255 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,267,282

16,649,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,529,064

1,427,950 Goodwill 5,732,010

5,654,217 Intangible assets, net 1,807,485

1,897,649 Other assets 1,487,088

1,376,137 Total assets $ 31,566,945

$ 30,310,742 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,023,031

$ 1,004,800 Accrued property, plant and equipment 316,090

281,347 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 139,661

139,538 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 151,554

151,420 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 8,419

9,847 Other current liabilities 215,473

251,346 Total current liabilities 1,854,228

1,838,298 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,403,269

1,272,812 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,136,159

2,143,690 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 665,916

642,708 Senior notes, less current portion 12,672,826

12,109,539 Other liabilities 785,547

797,863 Total liabilities 19,517,945

18,804,910 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25,000

— Equinix stockholders' equity:





Common stock 94

93 Additional paid-in capital 17,909,043

17,320,017 Treasury stock (63,973)

(71,966) Accumulated dividends (7,963,253)

(7,317,570) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,288,456)

(1,389,446) Retained earnings 3,430,654

2,964,838 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 12,024,109

11,505,966 Non-controlling interests (109)

(134) Total stockholders' equity 12,024,000

11,505,832 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 31,566,945

$ 30,310,742







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,774

5,493 EMEA headcount 4,081

3,936 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,766

2,668 Total headcount 12,621

12,097

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,287,713

$ 2,295,110







Term loans 642,275

618,028 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 32,060

34,527 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 878

1,062 Total loans payable principal 675,213

653,617







Senior notes 12,672,826

12,109,539 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 113,449

117,351 Total senior notes principal 12,786,275

12,226,890







Total debt principal outstanding $ 15,749,201

$ 15,175,617

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 207,013

$ 258,730

$ 216,242

$ 465,743

$ 363,935

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 459,746

454,939

432,828

914,685

869,214

Stock-based compensation 104,546

98,715

104,682

203,261

194,634

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 4,653

4,590

4,536

9,243

8,740

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment —

(254)

420

(254)

(109)

(Gain) loss on asset sales (1,941)

852

(94)

(1,089)

1,724

Other items 20,465

9,001

5,832

29,466

11,882

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (99,164)

(53,392)

(26,302)

(152,556)

(127,029)

Income taxes, net 2,954

4,991

(33,663)

7,945

(19,782)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 88,632

(72,765)

55,128

15,867

(20,852)

Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,337

34,766

38,839

77,103

74,239

Operating lease liabilities (31,723)

(33,587)

(34,632)

(65,310)

(66,372)

Other assets and liabilities (56,220)

(15,178)

37,765

(71,398)

92,480 Net cash provided by operating activities 741,298

691,408

801,581

1,432,706

1,382,704 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (30,290)

(24,393)

(26,391)

(54,683)

(64,949)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

(883,668)

—

(883,668)

Real estate acquisitions —

(40,397)

(30,257)

(40,397)

(33,331)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (638,159)

(529,600)

(484,830)

(1,167,759)

(897,348)

Proceeds from asset sales —

72,254

56,024

72,254

251,415 Net cash used in investing activities (668,449)

(522,136)

(1,369,122)

(1,190,585)

(1,627,881) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs —

44,543

—

44,543

43,876

Proceeds from redeemable non-controlling interest 25,000

—

—

25,000

—

Payment of dividend distributions (320,243)

(326,162)

(283,048)

(646,405)

(572,717)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs —

300,775

—

300,775

—

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —

—

—

—

676,850

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts —

565,239

1,193,688

565,239

1,193,688

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (30,964)

(35,498)

(28,783)

(66,462)

(69,556)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (1,020)

(2,403)

(9,199)

(3,423)

(561,032)

Debt issuance costs —

(4,257)

(10,365)

(4,257)

(17,731) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (327,227)

542,237

862,293

215,010

693,378 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46,681)

23,883

(101,129)

(22,798)

(96,536) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (301,059)

735,392

193,623

434,333

351,665 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,643,640

1,908,248

1,707,496

1,908,248

1,549,454 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,342,581

$ 2,643,640

$ 1,901,119

$ 2,342,581

$ 1,901,119 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 35,345

$ 48,960

$ 53,609

$ 84,305

$ 73,759 Cash paid for interest $ 134,176

$ 103,904

$ 106,249

$ 238,080

$ 210,300





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ 103,139

$ 193,665

$ (541,150)

$ 296,804

$ (180,228)





















Adjusted free cash flow (2) $ 103,139

$ 234,062

$ 372,775

$ 337,201

$ 736,771





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 741,298

$ 691,408

$ 801,581

$ 1,432,706

$ 1,382,704

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (668,449)

(522,136)

(1,369,122)

(1,190,585)

(1,627,881)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 30,290

24,393

26,391

54,683

64,949

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 103,139

$ 193,665

$ (541,150)

$ 296,804

$ (180,228)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 103,139

$ 193,665

$ (541,150)

$ 296,804

$ (180,228)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

883,668

—

883,668

Less real estate acquisitions —

40,397

30,257

40,397

33,331

Adjusted free cash flow $ 103,139

$ 234,062

$ 372,775

$ 337,201

$ 736,771

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Recurring revenues $ 1,917,570

$ 1,890,080

$ 1,707,451

$ 3,807,650

$ 3,349,775

Non-recurring revenues 100,838

108,129

109,703

208,967

201,826

Revenues (1) 2,018,408

1,998,209

1,817,154

4,016,617

3,551,601























Cash cost of revenues (2) 720,796

665,978

599,368

1,386,774

1,183,071

Cash gross profit (3) 1,297,612

1,332,231

1,217,786

2,629,843

2,368,530























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 141,241

140,310

120,739

281,551

245,445

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 255,201

247,638

236,715

502,839

463,041

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 396,442

387,948

357,454

784,390

708,486























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 901,170

$ 944,283

$ 860,332

$ 1,845,453

$ 1,660,044























Cash gross margins (9) 64 %

67 %

67 %

65 %

67 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 45 %

47 %

47 %

46 %

47 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) (213) %

83 %

73 %

45 %

51 %























FFO (12) $ 495,240

$ 548,152

$ 498,349

$ 1,043,392

$ 930,993























AFFO (13)(14) $ 754,262

$ 801,793

$ 691,392

$ 1,556,055

$ 1,344,024























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 5.29

$ 5.90

$ 5.47

$ 11.19

$ 10.24























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 5.28

$ 5.87

$ 5.46

$ 11.15

$ 10.21























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 8.06

$ 8.62

$ 7.59

$ 16.69

$ 14.79























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 8.04

$ 8.59

$ 7.58

$ 16.62

$ 14.74



































































































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 583,568

$ 574,098

$ 541,988

$ 1,157,666

$ 1,064,159

Interconnection 204,266

198,639

187,491

402,905

368,594

Managed infrastructure 60,539

60,860

55,329

121,399

104,551

Other 5,086

4,872

5,581

9,958

10,715

Recurring revenues 853,459

838,469

790,389

1,691,928

1,548,019

Non-recurring revenues 36,254

43,906

40,475

80,160

83,266

Revenues $ 889,713

$ 882,375

$ 830,864

$ 1,772,088

$ 1,631,285























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 517,366

$ 515,611

$ 433,339

$ 1,032,977

$ 847,908

Interconnection 76,317

72,606

66,845

148,923

134,985

Managed infrastructure 32,891

31,424

30,447

64,315

61,437

Other 26,292

25,200

22,048

51,492

28,462

Recurring revenues 652,866

644,841

552,679

1,297,707

1,072,792

Non-recurring revenues 33,891

46,376

46,522

80,267

76,889

Revenues $ 686,757

$ 691,217

$ 599,201

$ 1,377,974

$ 1,149,681























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 323,116

$ 318,705

$ 281,635

$ 641,821

$ 564,250

Interconnection 66,455

65,562

60,841

132,017

120,828

Managed infrastructure 18,195

18,963

19,916

37,158

40,558

Other 3,479

3,540

1,991

7,019

3,328

Recurring revenues 411,245

406,770

364,383

818,015

728,964

Non-recurring revenues 30,693

17,847

22,706

48,540

41,671

Revenues $ 441,938

$ 424,617

$ 387,089

$ 866,555

$ 770,635























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,424,050

$ 1,408,414

$ 1,256,962

$ 2,832,464

$ 2,476,317

Interconnection 347,038

336,807

315,177

683,845

624,407

Managed infrastructure 111,625

111,247

105,692

222,872

206,546

Other 34,857

33,612

29,620

68,469

42,505

Recurring revenues 1,917,570

1,890,080

1,707,451

3,807,650

3,349,775

Non-recurring revenues 100,838

108,129

109,703

208,967

201,826

Revenues $ 2,018,408

$ 1,998,209

$ 1,817,154

$ 4,016,617

$ 3,551,601

































































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 1,060,800

$ 1,006,091

$ 930,257

$ 2,066,891

$ 1,846,132

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (327,605)

(328,790)

(319,011)

(656,395)

(640,740)

Stock-based compensation expense (12,399)

(11,323)

(11,878)

(23,722)

(22,321)

Cash cost of revenues $ 720,796

$ 665,978

$ 599,368

$ 1,386,774

$ 1,183,071























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 266,682

$ 245,407

$ 243,636

$ 512,089

$ 483,039

EMEA cash cost of revenues 297,684

271,179

215,983

568,863

418,831

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 156,430

149,392

139,749

305,822

281,201

Cash cost of revenues $ 720,796

$ 665,978

$ 599,368

$ 1,386,774

$ 1,183,071









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 621,445

$ 605,545

$ 564,075

$ 1,226,990

$ 1,109,273

Depreciation and amortization expense (132,856)

(130,205)

(113,817)

(263,061)

(228,474)

Stock-based compensation expense (92,147)

(87,392)

(92,804)

(179,539)

(172,313)

Cash operating expense $ 396,442

$ 387,948

$ 357,454

$ 784,390

$ 708,486





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 215,016

$ 210,671

$ 193,727

$ 425,687

$ 386,238

Depreciation and amortization expense (51,221)

(50,856)

(49,817)

(102,077)

(97,438)

Stock-based compensation expense (22,554)

(19,505)

(23,171)

(42,059)

(43,355)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 141,241

$ 140,310

$ 120,739

$ 281,551

$ 245,445





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 406,429

$ 394,874

$ 370,348

$ 801,303

$ 723,035

Depreciation and amortization expense (81,635)

(79,349)

(64,000)

(160,984)

(131,036)

Stock-based compensation expense (69,593)

(67,887)

(69,633)

(137,480)

(128,958)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 255,201

$ 247,638

$ 236,715

$ 502,839

$ 463,041





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 230,284

$ 231,881

$ 211,004

$ 462,165

$ 415,467

EMEA cash SG&A 94,258

93,525

87,836

187,783

175,123

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 71,900

62,542

58,614

134,442

117,896

Cash SG&A $ 396,442

$ 387,948

$ 357,454

$ 784,390

$ 708,486





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, loss or gain on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 207,013

$ 258,730

$ 216,242

$ 465,743

$ 363,935

Income tax expense 37,385

55,055

8,635

92,440

41,379

Interest income (23,503)

(19,388)

(4,508)

(42,891)

(6,614)

Interest expense 99,973

97,481

90,826

197,454

170,791

Other expense (income) 11,518

(7,503)

6,238

4,015

15,787

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment —

(254)

420

(254)

(109)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 460,461

458,995

432,828

919,456

869,214

Stock-based compensation expense 104,546

98,715

104,682

203,261

194,634

Transaction costs 5,718

1,600

5,063

7,318

9,303

(Gain) loss on asset sales (1,941)

852

(94)

(1,089)

1,724

Adjusted EBITDA $ 901,170

$ 944,283

$ 860,332

$ 1,845,453

$ 1,660,044























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $ (42,264)

$ (40,492)

$ 38,199

$ (82,756)

$ 18,627

Americas income tax expense 37,385

55,142

8,516

92,527

41,260

Americas interest income (18,631)

(15,175)

(3,904)

(33,806)

(5,632)

Americas interest expense 83,892

84,280

82,160

168,172

152,890

Americas other expense (income) 7,988

5,104

(55,803)

13,092

(79,193)

Americas loss on debt extinguishment —

—

420

—

159

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 251,594

245,107

230,099

496,701

460,185

Americas stock-based compensation expense 69,464

67,814

73,677

137,278

137,594

Americas transaction costs 2,610

477

2,715

3,087

5,706

Americas gain on asset sales 710

2,830

145

3,540

1,183

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 392,748

$ 405,087

$ 376,224

$ 797,835

$ 732,779























EMEA net income $ 151,942

$ 199,015

$ 101,638

$ 350,957

$ 200,026

EMEA income tax expense —

—

119

—

119

EMEA interest income (2,872)

(2,540)

(525)

(5,412)

(792)

EMEA interest expense 4,557

4,149

(112)

8,706

804

EMEA other expense (income) (2,862)

(16,480)

57,169

(19,342)

86,340

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 123,100

124,675

116,070

247,775

230,936

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 21,510

18,836

19,168

40,346

35,280

EMEA transaction costs 2,090

836

2,094

2,926

3,251

EMEA loss on asset sales (2,651)

(1,978)

(239)

(4,629)

(237)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 294,814

$ 326,513

$ 295,382

$ 621,327

$ 555,727























Asia-Pacific net income $ 97,335

$ 100,207

$ 76,405

$ 197,542

$ 145,282

Asia-Pacific income tax benefit —

(87)

—

(87)

—

Asia-Pacific interest income (2,000)

(1,673)

(79)

(3,673)

(190)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 11,524

9,052

8,778

20,576

17,097

Asia-Pacific other expense 6,392

3,873

4,872

10,265

8,640

Asia-Pacific gain on debt extinguishment —

(254)

—

(254)

(268)

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 85,767

89,213

86,659

174,980

178,093

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 13,572

12,065

11,837

25,637

21,760

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 1,018

287

254

1,305

346

Asia-Pacific gain on asset sales —

—

—

—

778

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 213,608

$ 212,683

$ 188,726

$ 426,291

$ 371,538





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 70 %

72 %

71 %

71 %

70 %

EMEA cash gross margins 57 %

61 %

64 %

59 %

64 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 65 %

65 %

64 %

65 %

64 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 44 %

46 %

45 %

45 %

45 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 43 %

47 %

49 %

45 %

48 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 48 %

50 %

49 %

49 %

48 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 901,170

$ 944,283

$ 860,332

$ 1,845,453

$ 1,660,044

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (944,283)

(838,740)

(799,712)

(1,709,656)

(1,573,875)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ (43,113)

$ 105,543

$ 60,620

$ 135,797

$ 86,169























Revenues - current period $ 2,018,408

$ 1,998,209

$ 1,817,154

$ 4,016,617

$ 3,551,601

Less revenues - prior period (1,998,209)

(1,870,845)

(1,734,447)

(3,711,504)

(3,381,554)

Revenue growth $ 20,199

$ 127,364

$ 82,707

$ 305,113

$ 170,047























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (213) %

83 %

73 %

45 %

51 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 207,013

$ 258,730

$ 216,242

$ 465,743

$ 363,935

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 17

56

80

73

(160)

Net income attributable to Equinix 207,030

258,786

216,322

465,816

363,775

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 283,673

283,681

278,046

567,354

558,242

Loss on disposition of real estate property 1,175

2,561

1,850

3,736

4,695

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 3,362

3,124

2,131

6,486

4,281

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 495,240

$ 548,152

$ 498,349

$ 1,043,392

$ 930,993











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 495,240

$ 548,152

$ 498,349

$ 1,043,392

$ 930,993

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 6,121

(2,237)

(34)

3,884

811

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 10,614

1,179

4,207

11,793

7,867

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,653

4,590

4,536

9,243

8,740

Contract cost adjustment (13,735)

(6,682)

(7,891)

(20,417)

(22,830)

Stock-based compensation expense 104,546

98,715

104,682

203,261

194,634

Stock-based charitable contributions 2,543

—

14,039

2,543

14,039

Non-real estate depreciation expense 125,535

120,945

103,349

246,480

208,924

Amortization expense 52,428

52,474

51,875

104,902

101,444

Accretion expense (1,175)

1,895

(442)

720

604

Recurring capital expenditures (39,672)

(21,729)

(34,775)

(61,401)

(58,656)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment —

(254)

420

(254)

(109)

Transaction costs 5,718

1,600

5,063

7,318

9,303

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment 1,542

1,582

(49,683)

3,124

(50,006)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures (96)

1,563

(2,303)

1,467

(1,734)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 754,262

$ 801,793

$ 691,392

$ 1,556,055

$ 1,344,024















































(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 901,170

$ 944,283

$ 860,332

$ 1,845,453

$ 1,660,044

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (76,470)

(78,093)

(86,318)

(154,563)

(164,177)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums 4,653

4,590

4,536

9,243

8,740

Income tax expense (37,385)

(55,055)

(8,635)

(92,440)

(41,379)

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment 1,542

1,582

(49,683)

3,124

(50,006)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 10,614

1,179

4,207

11,793

7,867

Stock-based charitable contributions 2,543

—

14,039

2,543

14,039

Contract cost adjustment (13,735)

(6,682)

(7,891)

(20,417)

(22,830)

Installation revenue adjustment 6,121

(2,237)

(34)

3,884

811

Recurring capital expenditures (39,672)

(21,729)

(34,775)

(61,401)

(58,656)

Other income (expense) (11,518)

7,503

(6,238)

(4,015)

(15,787)

Loss on disposition of real estate property 1,175

2,561

1,850

3,736

4,695

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 3,283

4,743

(92)

8,026

2,387

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets 1,941

(852)

94

1,089

(1,724)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 754,262

$ 801,793

$ 691,392

$ 1,556,055

$ 1,344,024















































(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 93,535

92,971

91,036

93,253

90,904

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 322

369

226

346

309

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 93,857

93,340

91,262

93,599

91,213























Basic FFO per share $ 5.29

$ 5.90

$ 5.47

$ 11.19

$ 10.24

Diluted FFO per share $ 5.28

$ 5.87

$ 5.46

$ 11.15

$ 10.21























Basic AFFO per share $ 8.06

$ 8.62

$ 7.59

$ 16.69

$ 14.79

Diluted AFFO per share $ 8.04

$ 8.59

$ 7.58

$ 16.62

$ 14.74

