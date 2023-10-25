Equinix Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly revenues increased 12% over the same quarter last year to $2.1 billion , or 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis

, or 14% on a normalized and constant currency basis Closed 4,200 deals in Q3 across more than 3,100 customers, including record new logos from high-propensity, targeted customers

Channel bookings accounted for over 65% of new logos with wins focused on digital transformation initiatives

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 25% to $4.26 per share on its common stock due to continued strong operating performance

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Third-Quarter 2023 Results Summary

Revenues $2.06 billion , a 12% increase over the same quarter last year Includes a $1 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates

Operating Income $380 million , a 14% increase over the same quarter last year, due to strong operating performance and an operating margin of 18%

Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix $276 million , a 30% increase over the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher income from operations and a favorable tax settlement $2.93 per share, a 27% increase from the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA $936 million , a 7% increase over the same quarter last year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45% Includes a $1 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates and $2 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $772 million , an 8% increase over the same quarter last year $8.19 per share, a 6% increase over the same quarter last year



2023 Annual Guidance Summary

Revenues $8.166 - $8.206 billion , an increase of 12 - 13% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 14 - 15% Includes a $25 million negative foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates

Adjusted EBITDA $3.680 - $3.710 billion , a 45% adjusted EBITDA margin An increase of $17 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $12 million negative foreign currency impact Includes $15 million of integration costs

AFFO and AFFO per Share $2.996 - $3.026 billion , an increase of 10 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 12 - 14% An increase of $27 million compared to prior guidance offset by a $9 million negative foreign currency impact $31.87 - $32.19 per share, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%



Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"We delivered another solid quarter of results and continue to drive strong value creation on a per share basis, raising both our dividend and AFFO/share outlook for the full year. A recent Gartner poll found 55% of organizations are in pilot or production mode with generative AI.1 We're seeing this manifest in accelerated interest from both enterprise customers and emerging service providers looking to service this demand. We expect Equinix's broad portfolio of offerings, in tandem with our key technology partners, will allow us to capture high-value opportunities across the AI value chain, positioning Platform Equinix to be the place where private AI happens and allowing customers to place compute resources in proximity to data and seamlessly leverage public cloud capabilities while maintaining control of high-value proprietary data."

Business Highlights

Given strong demand signals and the long duration in delivering new capacity, Equinix continues to expand its global footprint. The company currently has 56 major projects underway across 39 markets in 23 countries, including 14 xScale ® builds that are expected to deliver more than 100 megawatts of capacity once opened. In Q3, Equinix added nine new projects, including new builds in Madrid , Osaka , São Paulo and Silicon Valley. More than 50% of expansion capital investment is supporting major metros as the company builds in highly differentiated and scaled markets. To support India's growing digital economy, which is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026 2 , Equinix announced an investment of $42 million for its fourth International Business Exchange™ (IBX ® ) data center in Mumbai , called MB4. Expected to open before the end of the year, the new facility will allow local and overseas businesses to expand their digital capability as a foundation to accelerate digital transformation in India . As AI demand accelerates, Equinix is innovating to build the data center of the future, using its Co-Innovation facility in Ashburn, Virginia , to evaluate technologies to support escalating power requirements including supporting high-power-density AI deployments with liquid cooling technologies—such as direct-to-chip, immersion and rear door heat exchangers. The company can support liquid-cooled deployments across all markets, including support for direct-to-chip liquid cooling in 45 markets across all three regions, with live liquid-cooled deployments across a range of deployment sizes and densities.

builds that are expected to deliver more than 100 megawatts of capacity once opened. Equinix continues to invest behind its platform strategy with revenue growth from its digital services portfolio over-indexing the broader business, including strong adoption of Equinix's Network Edge offering by enterprise customers. Equinix's global interconnection franchise continues to perform with over 460,000 total interconnections. Equinix Fabric ® saw continued momentum with record port orders, and Equinix Internet Exchange ® had another strong quarter with peak traffic reaching nearly 35 terabits per second. Earlier this month, Equinix and NetApp announced an expanded collaboration with the release of NetApp Storage on Equinix Metal which is an integrated, full stack solution that provides enterprise customers low-latency access to all clouds while keeping control of their data. With nearly 40% market share of cloud on-ramps in markets where it operates, Equinix is well-positioned with key players in the AI ecosystem, and in August, Equinix was recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Customer Awards winner for the company's work supporting Google AI technology.

In September, Equinix expanded its relationship with Southern Cross Cables Limited to provide a key U.S.-based interconnectivity access point for the Southern Cross NEXT ("SX NEXT") submarine cable system. SX NEXT is leveraging Equinix's next-generation cable landing station architecture in its LA4 Los Angeles IBX data center to boost aggregate capacity on Southern Cross' Trans-Pacific networks by 500%.

Earlier this month, Equinix announced that the Warsaw Stock Exchange is migrating its primary matching engine and trading system to Equinix to offer more capabilities and enhanced trading performance.

Adam Berlew was appointed Chief Marketing Officer in September. With more than 25 years' experience in strategic marketing and global leadership roles, Berlew returns to Equinix after previously serving as Vice President of Global Marketing from 2012 to 2015. He joins Equinix's Customer and Revenue leadership team and will be accountable for driving customer acquisition and revenue growth through effective marketing strategies that align with the company's vision for Platform Equinix®.











1 Gartner, Press Release, "Gartner Poll Finds 55% of Organizations are in Piloting or Production Mode with Generative AI," October 3, 2023. 2 The Times of India, "We plan to make India $1 trillion digital economy by 2026: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar," March 10, 2023.





GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The Gartner content described herein, (the "Gartner Content") represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to range between $2.088 and $2.128 billion, an increase of approximately 1 - 3% over the previous quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 3 - 4%. This guidance includes a $26 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $899 and $929 million. This guidance includes specific one-time costs attributed to corporate real estate activities, a $13 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2023 and $5 million of integration costs from acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $100 and $120 million.

For the full year of 2023, total revenues are expected to range between $8.166 and $8.206 billion, a 12 - 13% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 14 - 15%. This updated guidance maintains prior full year revenue guidance, offset by a $25 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.680 and $3.710 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%. This updated guidance includes an underlying raise of $17 million from better-than-expected operating performance and lower integration costs, offset by a $12 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO is expected to range between $2.996 and $3.026 billion, an increase of 10 - 12% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 12 - 14%. This updated guidance includes an underlying raise of $27 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, partially offset by a $9 million negative foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $31.87 and $32.19, an increase of 8 - 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.675 and $2.925 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $2.462 and $2.692 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $213 and $233 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $191 and $241 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2023 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.09 to the Euro, $1.19 to the Pound, S$1.37 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥149 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.56 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.83 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.03 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.36 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q3 2023 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 11%, 8%, 5%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Recurring revenues $ 1,961,043

$ 1,917,570

$ 1,748,132

$ 5,768,693

$ 5,097,907 Non-recurring revenues 99,987

100,838

92,527

308,954

294,353 Revenues 2,061,030

2,018,408

1,840,659

6,077,647

5,392,260 Cost of revenues 1,068,991

1,060,800

934,669

3,135,882

2,780,801 Gross profit 992,039

957,608

905,990

2,941,765

2,611,459 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 212,506

215,016

193,089

638,193

579,327 General and administrative 403,890

406,429

375,483

1,205,193

1,098,518 Transaction costs (775)

5,718

2,007

6,543

11,310 (Gain) loss on asset sales (3,933)

(1,941)

2,252

(5,022)

3,976 Total operating expenses 611,688

625,222

572,831

1,844,907

1,693,131 Income from operations 380,351

332,386

333,159

1,096,858

918,328 Interest and other expense:















Interest income 23,111

23,503

11,192

66,002

17,806 Interest expense (101,385)

(99,973)

(91,346)

(298,839)

(262,137) Other expense (5,972)

(11,518)

(6,735)

(9,987)

(22,522) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment (360)

—

75

(106)

184 Total interest and other, net (84,606)

(87,988)

(86,814)

(242,930)

(266,669) Income before income taxes 295,745

244,398

246,345

853,928

651,659 Income tax expense (19,985)

(37,385)

(34,606)

(112,425)

(75,985) Net income 275,760

207,013

211,739

741,503

575,674 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 34

17

68

107

(92) Net income attributable to Equinix $ 275,794

$ 207,030

$ 211,807

$ 741,610

$ 575,582 Net income per share attributable to Equinix: Basic net income per share $ 2.94

$ 2.21

$ 2.30

$ 7.94

$ 6.31 Diluted net income per share $ 2.93

$ 2.21

$ 2.30

$ 7.91

$ 6.29 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 93,683

93,535

91,896

93,396

91,234 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 94,168

93,857

92,135

93,788

91,519

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022 Net income $ 275,760

$ 207,013

$ 211,739

$ 741,503

$ 575,674 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") income (loss) (412,910)

25,923

(703,640)

(229,773)

(1,566,602) Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss) 149,608

(24,186)

360,350

85,462

805,661 Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges 25,685

(4,792)

6,120

8,012

90,774 Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plans (119)

(116)

(19)

(350)

(59) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (237,736)

(3,171)

(337,189)

(136,649)

(670,226) Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 38,024

203,842

(125,450)

604,854

(94,552) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 34

17

68

107

(92) Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 182

(97)

28

85

60 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Equinix $ 38,240

$ 203,762

$ (125,354)

$ 605,046

$ (94,584)

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,357,497

$ 1,906,421 Accounts receivable, net 1,030,694

855,380 Other current assets 497,189

459,138 Assets held for sale —

84,316 Total current assets 3,885,380

3,305,255 Property, plant and equipment, net 17,370,577

16,649,534 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,516,011

1,427,950 Goodwill 5,589,124

5,654,217 Intangible assets, net 1,730,538

1,897,649 Other assets 1,592,972

1,376,137 Total assets $ 31,684,602

$ 30,310,742 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,058,235

$ 1,004,800 Accrued property, plant and equipment 363,549

281,347 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 135,636

139,538 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 133,360

151,420 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 8,211

9,847 Other current liabilities 194,700

251,346 Total current liabilities 1,893,691

1,838,298 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,399,852

1,272,812 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,121,382

2,143,690 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 637,625

642,708 Senior notes, less current portion 12,945,222

12,109,539 Other liabilities 775,271

797,863 Total liabilities 19,773,043

18,804,910 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25,000

— Equinix stockholders' equity:





Common stock 94

93 Additional paid-in capital 18,051,150

17,320,017 Treasury stock (57,199)

(71,966) Accumulated dividends (8,287,599)

(7,317,570) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,526,010)

(1,389,446) Retained earnings 3,706,448

2,964,838 Total Equinix stockholders' equity 11,886,884

11,505,966 Non-controlling interests (325)

(134) Total stockholders' equity 11,886,559

11,505,832 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 31,684,602

$ 30,310,742







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,949

5,493 EMEA headcount 4,215

3,936 Asia-Pacific headcount 2,882

2,668 Total headcount 13,046

12,097

EQUINIX, INC.

Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,254,742

$ 2,295,110







Term loans 616,056

618,028 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 29,780

34,527 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs, net 777

1,062 Total loans payable principal 646,613

653,617







Senior notes 12,945,222

12,109,539 Plus: debt discount and issuance costs 111,573

117,351 Total senior notes principal 13,056,795

12,226,890







Total debt principal outstanding $ 15,958,150

$ 15,175,617

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





















Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income $ 275,760

$ 207,013

$ 211,739

$ 741,503

$ 575,674

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 466,613

459,746

431,668

1,381,298

1,300,882

Stock-based compensation 98,446

104,546

101,830

301,707

296,464

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 4,684

4,653

4,533

13,927

13,273

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 360

—

(75)

106

(184)

(Gain) loss on asset sales (3,933)

(1,941)

2,252

(5,022)

3,976

Other items 12,776

20,465

10,536

42,242

22,418

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable (47,147)

(99,164)

29,823

(199,703)

(97,206)

Income taxes, net (14,530)

2,954

29,656

(6,585)

9,874

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 69,082

88,632

103,941

84,949

83,089

Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,977

42,337

38,684

117,080

112,923

Operating lease liabilities (33,654)

(31,723)

(31,873)

(98,964)

(98,245)

Other assets and liabilities (83,259)

(56,220)

(112,425)

(154,657)

(19,945) Net cash provided by operating activities 785,175

741,298

820,289

2,217,881

2,202,993 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net (26,664)

(30,290)

(22,398)

(81,347)

(87,347)

Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

(80,342)

—

(964,010)

Real estate acquisitions (112,896)

—

(6,568)

(153,293)

(39,899)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment (617,539)

(638,159)

(552,729)

(1,785,298)

(1,450,077)

Proceeds from asset sales 4,682

—

(1,509)

76,936

249,906 Net cash used in investing activities (752,417)

(668,449)

(663,546)

(1,943,002)

(2,291,427) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs 42,420

—

37,667

86,963

81,543

Proceeds from redeemable non-controlling interest —

25,000

—

25,000

—

Payment of dividend distributions (324,587)

(320,243)

(291,169)

(970,992)

(863,886)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs —

—

796,018

300,775

796,018

Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable —

—

—

—

676,850

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts 336,853

—

—

902,092

1,193,688

Repayment of finance lease liabilities (31,629)

(30,964)

(28,252)

(98,091)

(97,808)

Repayment of mortgage and loans payable (2,133)

(1,020)

(25,195)

(5,556)

(586,227)

Debt issuance costs (2,982)

—

—

(7,239)

(17,731) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,942

(327,227)

489,069

232,952

1,182,447 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (35,027)

(46,681)

(39,063)

(57,825)

(135,599) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,673

(301,059)

606,749

450,006

958,414 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,342,581

2,643,640

1,901,119

1,908,248

1,549,454 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,358,254

$ 2,342,581

$ 2,507,868

$ 2,358,254

$ 2,507,868 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 42,021

$ 35,345

$ 22,462

$ 126,326

$ 96,221 Cash paid for interest $ 97,152

$ 134,176

$ 91,406

$ 335,232

$ 301,706





















Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1) $ 59,422

$ 103,139

$ 179,141

$ 356,226

$ (1,087)





















Adjusted free cash flow (2) $ 172,318

$ 103,139

$ 266,051

$ 509,519

$ 1,002,822





















(1) We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above $ 785,175

$ 741,298

$ 820,289

$ 2,217,881

$ 2,202,993

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above (752,417)

(668,449)

(663,546)

(1,943,002)

(2,291,427)

Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net 26,664

30,290

22,398

81,347

87,347

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) $ 59,422

$ 103,139

$ 179,141

$ 356,226

$ (1,087)





















(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above $ 59,422

$ 103,139

$ 179,141

$ 356,226

$ (1,087)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired —

—

80,342

—

964,010

Less real estate acquisitions 112,896

—

6,568

153,293

39,899

Adjusted free cash flow $ 172,318

$ 103,139

$ 266,051

$ 509,519

$ 1,002,822

EQUINIX, INC.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Recurring revenues $ 1,961,043

$ 1,917,570

$ 1,748,132

$ 5,768,693

$ 5,097,907

Non-recurring revenues 99,987

100,838

92,527

308,954

294,353

Revenues (1) 2,061,030

2,018,408

1,840,659

6,077,647

5,392,260























Cash cost of revenues (2) 725,750

720,796

610,827

2,112,524

1,793,898

Cash gross profit (3) 1,335,280

1,297,612

1,229,832

3,965,123

3,598,362























Cash operating expenses (4)(7):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses (5) 138,879

141,241

120,467

420,430

365,912

Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 260,470

255,201

238,449

763,309

701,490

Total cash operating expenses (4)(7) 399,349

396,442

358,916

1,183,739

1,067,402























Adjusted EBITDA (8) $ 935,931

$ 901,170

$ 870,916

$ 2,781,384

$ 2,530,960























Cash gross margins (9) 65 %

64 %

67 %

65 %

67 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins(10) 45 %

45 %

47 %

46 %

47 %























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11) 82 %

(213) %

45 %

39 %

45 %























FFO (12) $ 562,080

$ 495,240

$ 488,396

$ 1,605,472

$ 1,419,389























AFFO (13)(14) $ 771,617

$ 754,262

$ 712,036

$ 2,327,672

$ 2,056,060























Basic FFO per share (15) $ 6.00

$ 5.29

$ 5.31

$ 17.19

$ 15.56























Diluted FFO per share (15) $ 5.97

$ 5.28

$ 5.30

$ 17.12

$ 15.51























Basic AFFO per share (15) $ 8.24

$ 8.06

$ 7.75

$ 24.92

$ 22.54























Diluted AFFO per share (15) $ 8.19

$ 8.04

$ 7.73

$ 24.82

$ 22.47













































































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:































Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 596,871

$ 583,568

$ 555,352

$ 1,754,537

$ 1,619,511

Interconnection 206,552

204,266

190,283

609,457

558,877

Managed infrastructure 63,356

60,539

54,704

184,755

159,255

Other 5,503

5,086

5,127

15,461

15,842

Recurring revenues 872,282

853,459

805,466

2,564,210

2,353,485

Non-recurring revenues 41,411

36,254

40,695

121,571

123,961

Revenues $ 913,693

$ 889,713

$ 846,161

$ 2,685,781

$ 2,477,446























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 538,256

$ 517,366

$ 445,733

$ 1,571,233

$ 1,293,641

Interconnection 78,795

76,317

66,703

227,718

201,688

Managed infrastructure 32,790

32,891

28,493

97,105

89,930

Other 23,283

26,292

23,105

74,775

51,567

Recurring revenues 673,124

652,866

564,034

1,970,831

1,636,826

Non-recurring revenues 35,590

33,891

27,778

115,857

104,667

Revenues $ 708,714

$ 686,757

$ 591,812

$ 2,086,688

$ 1,741,493























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 329,054

$ 323,116

$ 295,008

$ 970,875

$ 859,258

Interconnection 67,411

66,455

61,264

199,428

182,092

Managed infrastructure 17,484

18,195

19,269

54,642

59,827

Other 1,688

3,479

3,091

8,707

6,419

Recurring revenues 415,637

411,245

378,632

1,233,652

1,107,596

Non-recurring revenues 22,986

30,693

24,054

71,526

65,725

Revenues $ 438,623

$ 441,938

$ 402,686

$ 1,305,178

$ 1,173,321























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,464,181

$ 1,424,050

$ 1,296,093

$ 4,296,645

$ 3,772,410

Interconnection 352,758

347,038

318,250

1,036,603

942,657

Managed infrastructure 113,630

111,625

102,466

336,502

309,012

Other 30,474

34,857

31,323

98,943

73,828

Recurring revenues 1,961,043

1,917,570

1,748,132

5,768,693

5,097,907

Non-recurring revenues 99,987

100,838

92,527

308,954

294,353

Revenues $ 2,061,030

$ 2,018,408

$ 1,840,659

$ 6,077,647

$ 5,392,260

































































(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 1,068,991

$ 1,060,800

$ 934,669

$ 3,135,882

$ 2,780,801

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (330,852)

(327,605)

(313,110)

(987,247)

(953,850)

Stock-based compensation expense (12,389)

(12,399)

(10,732)

(36,111)

(33,053)

Cash cost of revenues $ 725,750

$ 720,796

$ 610,827

$ 2,112,524

$ 1,793,898























The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:































Americas cash cost of revenues $ 270,272

$ 266,682

$ 247,976

$ 782,361

$ 731,015

EMEA cash cost of revenues 304,345

297,684

220,887

873,208

639,718

Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues 151,133

156,430

141,964

456,955

423,165

Cash cost of revenues $ 725,750

$ 720,796

$ 610,827

$ 2,112,524

$ 1,793,898









(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Selling, general, and administrative expense $ 616,396

$ 621,445

$ 568,572

$ 1,843,386

$ 1,677,845

Depreciation and amortization expense (130,990)

(132,856)

(118,558)

(394,051)

(347,032)

Stock-based compensation expense (86,057)

(92,147)

(91,098)

(265,596)

(263,411)

Cash operating expense $ 399,349

$ 396,442

$ 358,916

$ 1,183,739

$ 1,067,402





















(5) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























Sales and marketing expense $ 212,506

$ 215,016

$ 193,089

$ 638,193

$ 579,327

Depreciation and amortization expense (50,989)

(51,221)

(50,115)

(153,066)

(147,553)

Stock-based compensation expense (22,638)

(22,554)

(22,507)

(64,697)

(65,862)

Cash sales and marketing expense $ 138,879

$ 141,241

$ 120,467

$ 420,430

$ 365,912





















(6) We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:























General and administrative expense $ 403,890

$ 406,429

$ 375,483

$ 1,205,193

$ 1,098,518

Depreciation and amortization expense (80,001)

(81,635)

(68,443)

(240,985)

(199,479)

Stock-based compensation expense (63,419)

(69,593)

(68,591)

(200,899)

(197,549)

Cash general and administrative expense $ 260,470

$ 255,201

$ 238,449

$ 763,309

$ 701,490





















(7) The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:























Americas cash SG&A $ 238,524

$ 230,284

$ 203,026

$ 700,689

$ 618,493

EMEA cash SG&A 94,197

94,258

87,639

281,980

262,762

Asia-Pacific cash SG&A 66,628

71,900

68,251

201,070

186,147

Cash SG&A $ 399,349

$ 396,442

$ 358,916

$ 1,183,739

$ 1,067,402





















(8) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other expense, gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 275,760

$ 207,013

$ 211,739

$ 741,503

$ 575,674

Income tax expense 19,985

37,385

34,606

112,425

75,985

Interest income (23,111)

(23,503)

(11,192)

(66,002)

(17,806)

Interest expense 101,385

99,973

91,346

298,839

262,137

Other expense 5,972

11,518

6,735

9,987

22,522

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 360

—

(75)

106

(184)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 461,842

460,461

431,668

1,381,298

1,300,882

Stock-based compensation expense 98,446

104,546

101,830

301,707

296,464

Transaction costs (775)

5,718

2,007

6,543

11,310

(Gain) loss on asset sales (3,933)

(1,941)

2,252

(5,022)

3,976

Adjusted EBITDA $ 935,931

$ 901,170

$ 870,916

$ 2,781,384

$ 2,530,960























The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:































Americas net income (loss) $ 37,911

$ (42,264)

$ 48,369

$ (44,845)

$ 66,996

Americas income tax expense 19,897

37,385

34,606

112,424

75,866

Americas interest income (17,506)

(18,631)

(10,374)

(51,312)

(16,006)

Americas interest expense 86,691

83,892

80,681

254,863

233,571

Americas other expense (income) (39,137)

7,988

(68,241)

(26,045)

(147,434)

Americas loss on debt extinguishment —

—

39

—

198

Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 251,855

251,594

234,788

748,556

694,973

Americas stock-based compensation expense 64,067

69,464

69,272

201,345

206,866

Americas transaction costs 1,054

2,610

3,241

4,141

8,947

Americas loss on asset sales 65

710

2,778

3,605

3,961

Americas adjusted EBITDA $ 404,897

$ 392,748

$ 395,159

$ 1,202,732

$ 1,127,938























EMEA net income $ 125,992

$ 151,942

$ 82,558

$ 476,949

$ 282,584

EMEA income tax expense —

—

—

—

119

EMEA interest income (2,730)

(2,872)

(487)

(8,142)

(1,279)

EMEA interest expense 3,931

4,557

2,219

12,637

3,023

EMEA other expense (income) 42,284

(2,862)

69,245

22,942

155,585

EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 125,613

123,100

112,065

373,388

343,001

EMEA stock-based compensation expense 20,958

21,510

19,174

61,304

54,454

EMEA transaction costs (1,878)

2,090

(1,488)

1,048

1,763

EMEA gain on asset sales (3,998)

(2,651)

—

(8,627)

(237)

EMEA adjusted EBITDA $ 310,172

$ 294,814

$ 283,286

$ 931,499

$ 839,013























Asia-Pacific net income $ 111,857

$ 97,335

$ 80,812

$ 309,399

$ 226,094

Asia-Pacific income tax expense 88

—

—

1

—

Asia-Pacific interest income (2,875)

(2,000)

(331)

(6,548)

(521)

Asia-Pacific interest expense 10,763

11,524

8,446

31,339

25,543

Asia-Pacific other expense 2,825

6,392

5,731

13,090

14,371

Asia-Pacific (gain) loss on debt extinguishment 360

—

(114)

106

(382)

Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 84,374

85,767

84,815

259,354

262,908

Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense 13,421

13,572

13,384

39,058

35,144

Asia-Pacific transaction costs 49

1,018

254

1,354

600

Asia-Pacific (gain) loss on asset sales —

—

(526)

—

252

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA $ 220,862

$ 213,608

$ 192,471

$ 647,153

$ 564,009





















(9) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.































Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:































Americas cash gross margins 70 %

70 %

71 %

71 %

70 %

EMEA cash gross margins 57 %

57 %

63 %

58 %

63 %

Asia-Pacific cash gross margins 66 %

65 %

65 %

65 %

64 %





















(10) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.























Americas adjusted EBITDA margins 44 %

44 %

47 %

45 %

46 %

EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins 44 %

43 %

48 %

45 %

48 %

Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins 50 %

48 %

48 %

50 %

48 %









(11) We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:























Adjusted EBITDA - current period $ 935,931

$ 901,170

$ 870,916

$ 2,781,384

$ 2,530,960

Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period (901,170)

(944,283)

(860,332)

(2,569,988)

(2,371,152)

Adjusted EBITDA growth $ 34,761

$ (43,113)

$ 10,584

$ 211,396

$ 159,808























Revenues - current period $ 2,061,030

$ 2,018,408

$ 1,840,659

$ 6,077,647

$ 5,392,260

Less revenues - prior period (2,018,408)

(1,998,209)

(1,817,154)

(5,528,658)

(5,039,473)

Revenue growth $ 42,622

$ 20,199

$ 23,505

$ 548,989

$ 352,787























Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate 82 %

(213) %

45 %

39 %

45 %





















(12) FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 275,760

$ 207,013

$ 211,739

$ 741,503

$ 575,674

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 34

17

68

107

(92)

Net income attributable to Equinix 275,794

207,030

211,807

741,610

575,582

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 284,760

283,673

271,920

852,114

830,162

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (3,480)

1,175

2,002

256

6,697

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,006

3,362

2,667

11,492

6,948

FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 562,080

$ 495,240

$ 488,396

$ 1,605,472

$ 1,419,389











































(13) AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 562,080

$ 495,240

$ 488,396

$ 1,605,472

$ 1,419,389

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment (481)

6,121

9,959

3,403

10,770

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6,323

10,614

6,811

18,116

14,678

Contract cost adjustment (9,835)

(13,735)

(12,678)

(30,252)

(35,508)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 4,684

4,653

4,533

13,927

13,273

Stock-based compensation expense 98,446

104,546

101,830

301,707

296,464

Stock-based charitable contributions —

2,543

—

2,543

14,039

Non-real estate depreciation expense 125,882

125,535

106,400

372,362

315,324

Amortization expense 52,297

52,428

51,873

157,199

153,317

Accretion expense adjustment (1,097)

(1,175)

1,476

(377)

2,080

Recurring capital expenditures (51,736)

(39,672)

(50,182)

(113,137)

(108,838)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment 360

—

(75)

106

(184)

Transaction costs (775)

5,718

2,007

6,543

11,310

Impairment charges (1) 1,518

—

1,815

1,518

1,815

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1) (16,719)

1,542

(965)

(13,595)

(50,971)

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 670

(96)

836

2,137

(898)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 771,617

$ 754,262

$ 712,036

$ 2,327,672

$ 2,056,060























(1) Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.





















(14) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 935,931

$ 901,170

$ 870,916

$ 2,781,384

$ 2,530,960

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (78,274)

(76,470)

(80,154)

(232,837)

(244,331)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 4,684

4,653

4,533

13,927

13,273

Income tax expense (19,985)

(37,385)

(34,606)

(112,425)

(75,985)

Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (16,719)

1,542

(965)

(13,595)

(50,971)

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 6,323

10,614

6,811

18,116

14,678

Stock-based charitable contributions —

2,543

—

2,543

14,039

Contract cost adjustment (9,835)

(13,735)

(12,678)

(30,252)

(35,508)

Installation revenue adjustment (481)

6,121

9,959

3,403

10,770

Recurring capital expenditures (51,736)

(39,672)

(50,182)

(113,137)

(108,838)

Other expense (5,972)

(11,518)

(6,735)

(9,987)

(22,522)

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property (3,480)

1,175

2,002

256

6,697

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests 5,710

3,283

3,572

13,736

5,959

Adjustments for impairment charges 1,518

—

1,815

1,518

1,815

Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets 3,933

1,941

(2,252)

5,022

(3,976)

AFFO attributable to common shareholders $ 771,617

$ 754,262

$ 712,036

$ 2,327,672

$ 2,056,060















































(15) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 93,683

93,535

91,896

93,396

91,234

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards 485

322

239

392

285

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share 94,168

93,857

92,135

93,788

91,519























Basic FFO per share $ 6.00

$ 5.29

$ 5.31

$ 17.19

$ 15.56

Diluted FFO per share $ 5.97

$ 5.28

$ 5.30

$ 17.12

$ 15.51























Basic AFFO per share $ 8.24

$ 8.06

$ 7.75

$ 24.92

$ 22.54

Diluted AFFO per share $ 8.19

$ 8.04

$ 7.73

$ 24.82

$ 22.47

