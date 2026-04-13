Equip Academy to Help Contractors & Landscapers Grow Business

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Academy, a new in-person and online training package presented by the industry's epic annual trade show, Equip Exposition, aims to help contractors and landscapers confront today's current business challenges head on.

“The economy is rapidly changing. Pricing, equipment, recruitment, training, service portfolios and marketing can make or break the success of any landscaping business,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the award-winning trade show. Equip drew nearly 30,000 people to Louisville last year.

"The economy is rapidly changing. Pricing, equipment, recruitment, training, service portfolios and marketing can make or break the success of any landscaping business," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), an international trade association which owns and manages the award-winning trade show. Equip drew nearly 30,000 people to Louisville last year.

"With Equip Academy, we're building an education platform that supports how our landscapers and contractors prefer to learn – whether in-person at Equip or online after the show," says Kiser.

Attendees can buy individual education sessions for a fee, but an Equip Academy pass for $170 will give attendees access to dozens of education sessions.

"There's no way you could attend every education session we offer in Louisville during the four-day show. But with the Equip Academy you can catch what you missed at home," says Kiser.

In 2026, education tracks will help attendees focus on sessions that help address many issues, including:

Hiring and Retention . Learn how to attract and keep critical employees.

. Learn how to attract and keep critical employees. Top 150 Strategy : Learn from the leaders at companies on the Landscape Management Top 150.

: Learn from the leaders at companies on the Top 150. New Business Opportunities. How to offer lighting, irrigation tree care, and chemical application and to grow your business.

How to offer lighting, irrigation tree care, and chemical application and to grow your business. CEO/Leadership for Landscapers & Contractors . Design a vision and better manage as leader-in-chief.

. Design a vision and better manage as leader-in-chief. Women's Leadership . Discuss the unique needs of women in the industry and then attend the Women's Leadership Reception, sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne, and Hunter/FX Luminaire, with a keynote address by Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network.

. Discuss the unique needs of women in the industry and then attend the Women's Leadership Reception, sponsored by Belgard, SiteOne, and Hunter/FX Luminaire, with a keynote address by Susan Packard, a media entrepreneur who helped create popular TV channels like HGTV, CNBC, and Food Network. Growth Mode. Develop your younger company and learn how to deal with new professionals. Get amped by The Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Rehlko, and ENERGIZE sponsored by Exmark and BOSS Snowplow .

Develop your younger company and learn how to deal with new professionals. Get amped by sponsored by Rehlko, and sponsored by Exmark and BOSS Snowplow Snow Removal Amped. Discover how to take your business through all seasons and grow this lucrative service line.

"With recent market and labor uncertainties, Equip is the best value to get help with business challenges for landscape contractors," says Kiser. He noted many companies bring crew leaders and even entire teams.

Some education sessions are also delivered in Spanish, and every attendee finishing an Equip Academy class will get a certificate of completion.

HGTV host and veteran no-nonsense contractor Mike Holmes will be Equip 2026's keynote speaker and is sponsored by Kress. He will offer real-world insight on raising standards and demanding quality that pushes the entire industry forward.

Education partners include:

Landscape Management magazine

magazine Association of Outdoor Lighting Professionals

CultureID

Texas A&M University

The Davey Institute

Academy Trained

Equipment and Engine Training Council

Hardscape North America

Irrigation Association

Kentucky Horticulture Council

In addition, the show, scheduled for October 20-23 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), provides landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers a unique platform to learn from each other through dedicated peer to-peer networking events. These include a Tuesday Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs sponsored by Caterpillar Inc., a Wednesday night 4th Street Live Concert sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council, the closing Paristown Pointe Block Party & Concert sponsored by Gravely, and more.

Registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026 at EquipExposition.com. Equip Academy costs an additional $170 and the price will go up after September 10, 2026.

Each year Equip draws thousands of landscapers, dealers, contractors, hardscape experts, and outdoor power equipment manufacturers to see the latest equipment, connect with each other, and learn from the most innovative and successful leaders in their industry. Last year Equip broke attendance records attracting nearly 30,000 registrants to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The show will begin a two-city rotation in 2029, with Equip being held in Orlando and thereafter biannually. Equip will return to Louisville in 2030.

Registration for Equip 2026 is open and pricing for attendee registration is only $25 through May 31, 2026. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show.

Equip brings more than $31 million to Louisville.

Visit www.equipexposition.com to register and book hotel rooms.

Photos for Equip Academy:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v0bsc47zpl7zp7cypyvlo/AIm-nUvtib-fP47skFvitI4?rlkey=g47xz0ke2sbaecwggxc1bix4k&dl=0

Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Journalists seeking to attend Equip are strongly urged to register and obtain media credentials in advance of the show.

Media contacts

Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the top three largest trade shows in the United States. The show is a Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award Winner, including "Greatest Trade Show of 2024," and is co-located with Hardscape North America. Equip publishes "equip" magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

SOURCE Equip Exposition